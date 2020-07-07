The Virtual Dragoons Assembly! – Tuesday Newsday 7 July 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and in case you hadn’t heard, we’ve got a convention coming up! And here’s what else you should know about, this week in wargaming >>>

The Virtual Dragoons Assembly is expanding, as we’re still adding more events to the ‘show’. Check out our events page here for events from Academy Games, LNLP, Great Battles of the ACW, and more.

Newly Released This Week:

Paper Wars 95, with a game about Hannibal, just released from Compass Games

GMT’s been shipping the second expansion for Labyrinth, and who knows how many more they’ll need to churn out to keep up with the GWOT.

Hollandspiele has The Field of the Cloth of Gold available now.

Newly Launched This Week:

Decision Games is taking preorders on Battle For Germany at 25% off.

Hybrid-racial Blood Bowl teams on pre-order!? What the orc?!

By the time you read this, Ventonuovo’s Black Swan will have had a successful Kickstarter launch.

FFG is relaunching their original Lord of the Rings game, in a 20th anniversary edition. (How the hell is a game from 2000 now 20 years old?) New minis, better-looking dice, and more.

You can still get MMP’s new OCS Hungarian Rhapsody at the pre-order price for a limited time.

New from the Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

Avalanche Press has been running a series on the Patton tank, and part 4 was just released this week.

Revolution Games has a summer sale going on, with up to 33% off some titles.

Lock ‘n Load is having a “no convention, no problem” sale on their site this summer. Of course, they’re also supporting our convention 🙂

The Professional Wargaming World:

Bohemia Interactive is holding a series of webinars about maritime scenarios in VBS3 for professional training. You can register for the one in a US-friendly time zone here.

Registration for this year’s virtual Connections in August are still going on.

Something From Our Partners:

This Week’s Mashup:

