Tuesday Newsday 12/15/20

HPS has released Marching Eagles: Austerlitz. Supports 2-player either hot-seat or PBEM.

Minden Games has released Panzerschreck issue #18 into the wild.

Grognard Sims has announced the pre-order for Death Ride Normandy: Pont-du-Hoc and Death Ride Normandy: Omaha Beach has ended and the games are now available.

The US Army Combined Arms Center has published a new book on How To Master Wargaming but it is specifically focused on COA analysis during the MDMP. S2Company published a similar book about 15 years ago, that obviously lacks the official imprimatur of this new one.

Tied in with GUWS, among others, the Educational Wargming Cooperative has launched a competition for portable/adaptable wargames. Details here.

