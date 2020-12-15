Tuesday Newsday 12/15/20

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s this week’s headlines in the wargaming world >>>
Newly Released This Week:
- HPS has released Marching Eagles: Austerlitz. Supports 2-player either hot-seat or PBEM.
- Minden Games has released Panzerschreck issue #18 into the wild.
- Grognard Sims has announced the pre-order for Death Ride Normandy: Pont-du-Hoc and Death Ride Normandy: Omaha Beach has ended and the games are now available.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- LNLP has been selling War Diary magazine for a while now, but they’ve got most back issues at 30% off now, too.
- Revolution Games is reporting that Longstreet Attacks is now out of print, but a reprint should be coming in March. If you want to know what a framable art-quality map looks like, this is one of them.
- JTS has their winter sale going on, with pretty much everything but their 2 most recent releases on sale for $29.95
- Paradox has their winter sale right now, too, with a LOT of things at 50% off. The sale scrolls for 18 pages.
- Matrix has announced Order of Battle: Allies Defiant for a January release.
- S&T’s deal this week is World at War #49, featuring the game on Operation Gertrud: The German Invasion of Turkey. It’s half price right through 12/20.
Newly Launched This Week:
- As noted last week in our forums, there’s a new German wargame publisher that’s now started their first Kickstarter for Assault – Red Horizon 41, a game on the Eastern front. There’s also a TTS mod you can try out.
- The new Dune RPG from Modiphius is available for pre-order, so it’s in the hands of someone who knows how to handle licensed IP, and make some gorgeous games.
- GMT has another Space Empires expansion on p500. All Good Things has made the cut and requires the original to be playable.
- GMT also launched the p500 for Skies Above Britain for all your solo Battle of Britain gaming needs.
New from the Dragoons:
- Armchair Dragoons reviewed One Small Step by Academy Games.
- Mentioned in Dispatches closed season 5 with a long episode that wrapped up our looooong-running Kriegsspiel for the Death Ride of Jean Lannes.
- Saturday Night Fights is still battling it out over Leipzig, which might have actually become an East German city at this point in the timeline.
- Less long-running is the Battle of Austerlitz, which has only fought through two episodes, with a third coming this week.
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe takes a look under the hood of Hollandspiele’s Aurelian
- Ardwulf turned on the camera while he was counter-clipping and just had a random chat.
- Dan talks about Mark Hermann
- RMN looks at the Traveller “wargame” High Guard
The Professional Wargaming World:
- The US Army Combined Arms Center has published a new book on How To Master Wargaming but it is specifically focused on COA analysis during the MDMP. S2Company published a similar book about 15 years ago, that obviously lacks the official imprimatur of this new one.
- Tied in with GUWS, among others, the Educational Wargming Cooperative has launched a competition for portable/adaptable wargames. Details here.
