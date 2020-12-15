Tuesday Newsday 12/15/20

News From The Wargame Industry:

  • LNLP has been selling War Diary magazine for a while now, but they’ve got most back issues at 30% off now, too.
  • Revolution Games is reporting that Longstreet Attacks is now out of print, but a reprint should be coming in March.  If you want to know what a framable art-quality map looks like, this is one of them.
  • JTS has their winter sale going on, with pretty much everything but their 2 most recent releases on sale for $29.95
  • Paradox has their winter sale right now, too, with a LOT of things at 50% off.  The sale scrolls for 18 pages.
  • Matrix has announced Order of Battle: Allies Defiant for a January release.
  • S&T’s deal this week is World at War #49, featuring the game on Operation Gertrud: The German Invasion of Turkey.  It’s half price right through 12/20.

The Professional Wargaming World:

  • The US Army Combined Arms Center has published a new book on How To Master Wargaming but it is specifically focused on COA analysis during the MDMP.  S2Company published a similar book about 15 years ago, that obviously lacks the official imprimatur of this new one.
  • Tied in with GUWS, among others, the Educational Wargming Cooperative has launched a competition for portable/adaptable wargames.  Details here.

 

