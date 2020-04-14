Tuesday Newsday – 14 April 2020

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 14 April 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and we’re bringing you another batch of headlines from the wargaming world

Newly Released This Week:

Compass Games is starting to ship CSS Fulda Gap, and it’s still available at the pre-order price at the moment.

No really, LNLP’s digital version of their WWII platoon-level game Nations At War is actually supposed to launch on Steam this week. For realzies!

Decision Games / S&T Press latest issue of Modern War (#47) has a battle around Nürnberg in the early 80s.

Newly Launched This Week:

Ken St Andre has a couple of new Tunnels & Trolls supplements up on Kickstarter, including solo stuff

Compass Games has Granada: Last Stand of the Moors on their pre-order page. Probably not launched just this week, but still fairly new

New from the Dragoons:

Tom stops by Mentioned in Dispatches to spend an hour talking with Brant & Doug about Hollandspiele

Jim’s got another travelogue about his adventures with Napoleonic battlefields.

News From The Wargame Industry:

Avalanche Press doesn’t update the archive page as often as they maybe should, but the daily content on their front page (that gets ahead of the archives a bit) has a variety of decent, short, historical articles that they tie into one of their games each day.

Osprey is giving away 5 free ebooks/week for the next month.

A free game from SJG? Download a 2-player “Army Men” game, and then order their dice to use with it

Lock ‘n Load Publishing has extended their “Locked In” sale until May 4th. See below.

Something From Our Partners:

Ardwulf has been playing VG’s Civil War game with Patrick Mullins, and livestreaming it over on YouTube

Dan has hit his 2 year anniversary with No Enemies Here!

We’ve updated the page with the other members of The Wargame Network to include their YouTube feeds – some great video content from Ardwulf, Moe, and Dan!

Something Off The Wall:

So last week we asked on Twitter, what are some of your favorite one-hit wonders, and what are some bands that people keep mis-categorizing as one-hit wonders. So chime in, either there or here, and let us know

What are some of your favorite one-hit wonders?

What are some one-hit wonders that deserve to be no-hit wonders?

What are some artists that are incorrectly categorized as one-hit wonders?

That’s all for this week!

