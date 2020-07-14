Pre-Order-Palooza! – Tuesday Newsday 14 July 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what you should care about in wargaming this week >>>
This Week’s Headline:
You, uh, heard about this convention thing we’re doing? Yeah, that’s right. Us! Come play with LNL Publishing, or Academy Games, or hang out with Moe in the Whiskey Charlie chat, or catch one of the cool seminars we have lined up.
Oh yeah, and our great friends over at Enterprise Games will be having a sale that weekend with a code you can only get from us! So go start window-shopping now and figure out what you’re going to buy that weekend.
Newly Released This Week:
- MMP is shipping the ASL Starter Kit expansion pack #2, which brings you to the PTO.
- Avalanche Press has some PDFs you can snag to include watercraft in your PanzerGrenadier games, especially in the PTO.
- GaleForce Nine has a new Team Yankee book that updates and revises the US forces in great detail.
- An RPG in the old Labyrinth movie world? Hey, if Jennifer Connelly is involved…
- Warlord Games has new aircraft packs to incorporate in their Victory At Sea naval games
- HPS has released their Marching Eagles: Marengo game
- A Matter of Honor, from Tiny Battles Publishing is now shipping
- HPS has also released their new Monuments Men game, which is more ‘digital RPG’ and not really a wargame, but still trés cool.
- Also from Avalanche Press, the PanzerGrenadier system goes modern, with 1967: The Sword of Israel.
Newly Launched This Week:
There’s a bunch of pre-orders out there right now!
- Reprint of The War: Europe 1939-1945, from Compass Games
- Trois Batailles en Allemagne from Legion Wargames, the latest in their Napoleonic series
- Buffalo Wings 2 (Deluxe reprint), from Against The Odds Magazine on Kickstarter
- Traders of the Air, from Compass Games
- Another “A Victory” series game is on preorder with MMP. A Victory Awaits gives you week-long turns during the initial stages of Operation Barbarossa, starting in the summer
- Drop Zone, airborne ops in Southern France, from GMT Games
New from the Dragoons:
- This week, Design x Dragoons talked about Fantasy Wargaming
- Saturday Night Fights continued the Punic Wars tournament, with the Battle of Dertosa
- My Own Worst Enemy is up to turn 11 on Don’t Tread on Me, which is miles ahead of where The Players Aid guys are
- #TBT brought back a classic review of the old Phalanx game Hector & Achilles
News From The Wargame Industry:
- No Historicon? No problem. Decision Games is still holding a sale.
- Privateer Press has a long YouTube video letting you know what’s coming from them for the rest of 2020.
- There’s a Facebook group where you can try to find wargaming opponents. Or, just hit our forums.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- When WaPo reports on what happens when you wargame out an election controversy, you’re both (1) happy to see serious wargaming get attention in the mainstream press, and (2) pissed off that the topic is too controversial to discuss with most wargamers because everyone’s political trenches are already dug in.
- CNAS held a very snazzy panel discussion about how the Pentagon uses serious games, including Secretary Robert Work, former SecDef for both Obama & Trump administrations.
- Friend-of-the-Dragoons Dr James Sterrett talks about teaching with wargames in a virtual environment.
- GUWS has Yuna Wong talking about “Wargaming & Design Thinking“
- CNAS also has an upcoming game on the East China Sea in 2030
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe takes a look at Holy Land from Modern War Magazine
- Ardwulf is playing No Peace Without Spain, and streaming it, of course, on July 17
- While he’s churning out streaming content like a madman, Ardwulf also looks at some pretty cool alternatives to D&D
- Dan talks to Brant in this week’s No Enemies Here! (starts around the 55-min mark)
This Week’s Mashup:
An all-classic rock mashup this week!
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.