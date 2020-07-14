Pre-Order-Palooza! – Tuesday Newsday 14 July 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what you should care about in wargaming this week  >>>

This Week’s Headline:

You, uh, heard about this convention thing we’re doing?  Yeah, that’s right.  Us!  Come play with LNL Publishing, or Academy Games, or hang out with Moe in the Whiskey Charlie chat, or catch one of the cool seminars we have lined up.

Oh yeah, and our great friends over at Enterprise Games will be having a sale that weekend with a code you can only get from us!  So go start window-shopping now and figure out what you’re going to buy that weekend.

EnterpriseGames-logo

 

Newly Released This Week:

 

Newly Launched This Week:

There’s a bunch of pre-orders out there right now!

GMT-DZ

New from the Dragoons:

 

News From The Wargame Industry:

 

The Professional Wargaming World:

 

Something From Our Partners:

 

This Week’s Mashup:

An all-classic rock mashup this week!

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Pre-Order-Palooza! – Tuesday Newsday 14 July 2020

Leave a Reply