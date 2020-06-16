Tuesday Newsday – 16 June 2020 – GAMA Follies

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what you should care about in wargaming this week >>>

This Week’s Headline: GAMA Follies

Wow, where to begin. We’re not going to try to speculate on what’s happened behind the scenes, but just the public-facing events and communiques over the past 2 weeks have given us (in rough chronological order):

Now, no matter what you feel about the ongoing protests, GAMA’s responsibility (or lack thereof) to make a statement on it, or the reactions of many of the game creators out there, the last 3 weeks at GAMA sure look chaotic. Very little that GAMA does directly affects wargamers, but the larger ecosystem in which wargames exist does affect us – fewer games getting published can affect the breadth of options for printers available to print wargames. Fewer stores, or conventions, or gamers, can all shrink the pool of potential opponents or outlets for wargamers to share the hobby. And the front-facing industry trade group purporting to represent the hobby to the rest of the country looking like dumpster fire…? Wow.

Newly Released This Week:

Brief Border Wars is finally here!

HFD has A Cold & Bitter Battle about a fight near Detroit in the War of 1812; very interesting counter graphics!

GMT is shipping Imperial Struggle

Newly Launched This Week:

Laboratory H (with DxD panelist Jeff Horger!) launched a new Kickstarter for their game Journey of the Emperor . While it’s not a wargame, we wanted to call attention to it because they’ve added a special tier at $3 for backers whose employment status and/or game-buying funds have been impacted by the plague. It’s an innovative idea, and one worth supporting!

. While it’s not a wargame, we wanted to call attention to it because they’ve added a special tier at $3 for backers whose employment status and/or game-buying funds have been impacted by the plague. It’s an innovative idea, and one worth supporting! There’s another WW2 ETO game on Kickstarter. The World At War: Europe is chugging along with pre-orders

Tiny Battle Publishing is taking preorders on Yaah #14, which includes Rattenkrieg, a solitaire Stalingrad game, and an expansion for The Devil’s To Pay

Nuts! Publishing has a Kickstarter going for the Q&D dungeon-crawler MiniRogue (not launched this week; just found out about it)

New from the Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

Decision Games has a Fathers Day book sale going on until 21 June

JTS Games has announced that they’re wrapping up their offer to support migrations from older HPS customers. Their statement:

And finally, we want to address the migration process for old HPS customers. We are closing the window on this offer, with June 30th being the last day to take advantage of it – so if you still have games to migrate to the JTS version contact Support@johntillersoftware.com soon. You can simply send a picture of your games, similar to the image below, or I can find you in the HPS database if you bought directly from them.

Avalanche Press has a big sale on the GWAS / SWWAS series of games.

Compass Games interviewed Brian Train on video about the new Brief Border Wars quad

The Professional Wargaming World:

Sally Davis is looking to capture the wargaming experiences of wargamers outside the ‘old white guy’ stereotype. Even if you’re not in the demo she’s looking for, any signal boost to help find players would be useful to her.

GUWS has a new website that’s a big navigational improvement over their older one

Something From Our Partners:

Moe reviews friend-of-the-regiment David Thompson’s Castle Itter

Ardwulf is still playing through A Hot Dry Season with designer Patrick Mullen

Dan interviews Kat (aka Gloryhoundd)

Oh yeah, and Poland invaded the Czech Republic.

This Week’s Mashup:

You can hate me for this later….

That’s all for this week!

