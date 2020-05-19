Tuesday Newsday – 19 May 2020 – K-Project

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here come some more wargaming updates >>>

This Week’s Headline:

Slitherine has started a new program focused on indie strategy games, called the K-Project.

As per the official news release about K-Project

What is K-Project? An organic, ongoing programme of activities to allow indie developers to show their games to a broader audience, with a direct pitch channel accessible to any dev team. “Last year, we saw more than 9,000 games debuting on Steam alone. K-Project is our way to help indie strategy games to be seen; our act of love to remember where we started and help others with the same dream,” says Marco Minoli, Marketing Director of Slitherine.

You can find more details on their site, with a dedicated page to this new incubator. Let’s see what they come up with!

This Week’s Other Headline:

GMT is re-opening on 25 May, with their website going live and office folks working through all the correspondence that’s piled up. So you can get your GMT fix, but it might still take a while to get to you as they work through their backlog that’s accumulated during the plague lockdown.

This Week’s Other Other Headline:

Spiel Essen for 2020 has been whacked.

Newly Released This Week:

Compass Games is now shipping Stellar Horizons, a game for you to build your own space program. Looks like it’s aiming for the spot between GMT’s SpaceCorp, and OSS’s High Frontier.

Steve Jackson is shipping the class Pocket Box games bundle, which bring back a bunch of those classic 80s-era small-box games that we all grew up on. $100 + shipping gets you Undead, Necromancer, One-Page Bulge, Raid on Iran, Kung Fu 2100, and The Awful Green Things from Outer Space, printed as close to the 80s as they could get them.

Legion is re-releasing Adobe Walls – at a discount! – for those of you that are still jonesin’ for that Great Plains fix.

Newly Launched This Week:

New from the Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

The Professional Wargaming World:

Something From Our Partners:

Moe takes a gander at GMT’s Blackbeard

RockyMountainNavy digs into the old GDW classic Assault

This Week’s Mashup:

Let’s see how much hate mail we get over this one!

That’s all for this week!

