Tuesday Newsday – 2 June 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here come this week’s wargaming updates >>>

This Week’s Headline:

The Charlies are extending their voting deadline to 15 June. Still not sure they’re going to fill the niche that wargaming needs for a ‘prestige’ award, but it’s better than the current alternatives.

Newly Released This Week:

MUNCHKIN WARHAMMER. That is all ye know, and all ye need to know.

OK, so you might also want to know that Compass Games has released the Designer Signature Edition of Vance Van Borries’ Decision at Kasserine: Rommel’s Last Chance

Newly Launched This Week:

Kickstarter is awash these days with campaigns for .stl files for 3D printers. Most are kind of lame. These are kind of cool, if you’ve got a fantasy game you want to liven up with something different.

Ventonuovo has sent out promo emails about their upcoming Black Swan game on Kickstarter, but the campaign hasn’t officially launched yet.

New from the Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

Decision Games has a folio bundle on sale, with 5 games for $99.

Columbia Games has some giant neoprene maps for some of their more popular games, but stock is running low on a few of them.

GMT is still packing, and not yet shipping, their “Batch 1” of p500 orders, but some playtester/developer copies of games have gone out and pics are starting to appear online.

Pacific Rim / Just Plain Wargames has Wellington’s War on sale this month for $75; block wargame of the campaigns in Spain.

Against The Odds Magazine has a buy-2-get-1 sale going through the month of June.

The Free RPG Day bundles have been announced: Starfinder, Pathfinder, Kids on Bikes, Keyforge, the Root RPG (wait, wha?… there’s a Root RPG?!), and others.

The Professional Wargaming World:

How do you handle ‘competitive wargaming’ during a pandemic? Make it more realistic by distributing the players!

Something From Our Partners:

Dan interviews Dr Cody Carlson

Ardwulf has a multipart video of the campaign game of A Hot Dry Season from Patrick Mullen – part 1 & part 2

This Week’s Mashup:

An oldie but a goodie…. here’s Snoop + GNR

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...