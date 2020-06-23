Tuesday Newsday – 23 June 2020 – Ventonuovo launches a Black Swan

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what you should care about in wargaming this week  >>>

This Week’s Headline:

Ventonuovo has launched their Black Swan Kickstarter campaign for a full strat-level whole-war ETO game with a block system. It made funding in under 8 hours, and has over 200 backers already.

TN-Vento-BlackSwan

 

This Week’s Other Headline:

Following up on last week’s GAMA Follies, there’s an open-to-the-public virtual town hall on 6/23 from 1500-1700 EDT  You can tune in on Zoom and it should be interesting to see what comes up.

The ‘official’ description

Happy Juneteenth. On this day of importance to Black people and the world, we at GAMA want to take a moment to apologize for our recent actions and inactions. We will not make excuses for our previous actions but acknowledge our mistakes and will strive to do better.
On this day of Juneteenth’s celebration, we are committed to the work yet to be done for racial equality and social justice in this country. We’ve begun taking steps and ask that you assist us in this endeavor. There is violence and oppression against people of color; it’s wrong and must stop. There are barriers within all industries, including our own, that must be broken down. Black Lives Matter.
Another step we are taking is holding a community conversation on June 23 to gather input and ideas to create actionable steps that will address these issues within our industry and move forward together. It is an open forum and we welcome everyone.
We hope you can join us. This is one of many steps we’ll take and will work towards being more forthcoming and as rapid as we can to respond.

 

Newly Released This Week:

  • WizKids has a new Arthurian-Themed card game, Tournament at Avalon, that was just released
  • Copies of FITNA from Nuts! Publishing are starting to appear on social media, so they’re being shipped
  • FFG’s 2-player Cosmic Encounter Duel is now available.

Newly Launched This Week:

TN-WingLeader Legends banner1

New from the Dragoons:

 

News From The Wargame Industry:

 

The Professional Wargaming World:

 

Something From Our Partners:

  • Moe gets his paws on Europe Divided from Phalanx Games
  • Ardwulf cracks open that obscure/off-the-wall title from micro-press GMT, Imperial Struggle
  • Ian looks at Forbidden Sky over at the RockyMountainNavy blog. Forbidden Island and Forbidden Desert are great kids’ games that have excellent theming and fun cooperative gameplay. Sounds like this one has a fun twist on the original mechanics that’ll keep people interested in a new set of mechanics.

 

This Week’s Mashup:

This is not as long as the original Iron Maiden half of this contribution. Have fun with it anyway!

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Tuesday Newsday – 23 June 2020 – Ventonuovo launches a Black Swan

Leave a Reply