Tuesday Newsday – 23 June 2020 – Ventonuovo launches a Black Swan

Ventonuovo has launched their Black Swan Kickstarter campaign for a full strat-level whole-war ETO game with a block system. It made funding in under 8 hours, and has over 200 backers already.

This Week’s Other Headline:

Following up on last week’s GAMA Follies, there’s an open-to-the-public virtual town hall on 6/23 from 1500-1700 EDT You can tune in on Zoom and it should be interesting to see what comes up.

The ‘official’ description

Happy Juneteenth. On this day of importance to Black people and the world, we at GAMA want to take a moment to apologize for our recent actions and inactions. We will not make excuses for our previous actions but acknowledge our mistakes and will strive to do better.

On this day of Juneteenth’s celebration, we are committed to the work yet to be done for racial equality and social justice in this country. We’ve begun taking steps and ask that you assist us in this endeavor. There is violence and oppression against people of color; it’s wrong and must stop. There are barriers within all industries, including our own, that must be broken down. Black Lives Matter.

Another step we are taking is holding a community conversation on June 23 to gather input and ideas to create actionable steps that will address these issues within our industry and move forward together. It is an open forum and we welcome everyone.

We hope you can join us. This is one of many steps we’ll take and will work towards being more forthcoming and as rapid as we can to respond.

Newly Released This Week:

WizKids has a new Arthurian-Themed card game, Tournament at Avalon, that was just released

Copies of FITNA from Nuts! Publishing are starting to appear on social media, so they’re being shipped

FFG’s 2-player Cosmic Encounter Duel is now available.

Newly Launched This Week:

Battles! Magazine #14 is up for pre-order and will ship July/August or so. For what it’s worth, #1 was in 2009….(eek!)

Compass Games has a new African Campaign DSE on preorder

Ever get boned by your dice? Now you can really get boned by your dice

Domination from Phalanx Games let’s you play a WWII-themed area control game in about 90 minutes. The artwork is pretty cool.

GMT’s Wing Leader: Legends is still climbing the p500 list, but needs some more orders to get over the hump

New from the Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

GAMA board elections were last week, and three new members are now on the board. Note that this was a previously-scheduled election and not related to their other recent screw-ups.

Most of LNLP’s boxed games are now available on TTS / Tabletopia. This will be really relevant in a few weeks! 🙂

Brian Train has released some errata on the new Brief Border Wars quad

WDS has a ‘lockdown update’ about their work on the upcoming Scheldt campaign game, with a bunch of scenario info.

The Professional Wargaming World:

Registration is now open for Connections 2020, the (original) professional wargaming conference

PaxSims has announced an initiative they called the Derby House Principles about diversity and inclusion in the professional wargaming ranks, and have a list of professional organizations, including most of the Connections conferences, the Dstl, and others signed onto it.

Something From Our Partners:

Moe gets his paws on Europe Divided from Phalanx Games

Ardwulf cracks open that obscure/off-the-wall title from micro-press GMT, Imperial Struggle

Ian looks at Forbidden Sky over at the RockyMountainNavy blog. Forbidden Island and Forbidden Desert are great kids’ games that have excellent theming and fun cooperative gameplay. Sounds like this one has a fun twist on the original mechanics that’ll keep people interested in a new set of mechanics.

