Tuesday Newsday – 26 May 2020 – Under an Iron Sky reprint!

Under an Iron Sky is going back to another reprint. Who wants to start the GoFundMe for Brant’s copy?

After two years of worldwide unrest and open revolts, the TRL Central Committee finally surrendered to popular demand. A Third Echelon of 1985: Under an iron Sky will be mobilized.

As this will be a small and very expensive (on our side) print run, we are forced to change our usual “we just print it, you decide later” policy. Think about it as a sort of Kickstarter, with the difference that you’ll get your money back should things go wrong.

Newly Released This Week:

Newly Launched This Week:

Mike Nagel’s Dawn of Battle is up on Kickstarter. The game lets you fight out battles from the ancient world all the way up until gunpowder first appeared. It’s only a 2-week campaign, so act fast!

PanzerGrenadier has tackled all sorts of off-the-wall topics. This time around, they’re looking at Anschluss-era Austrians vs Germans

Wasn’t launched this week, but Nuts! Publishing is still looking for preorders for Offensive Roads: Stalingrad. Great-looking game!

New from the Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

Free RPG Day rescheduled for 25 July

Alliance Distributors released a Shopify tool for game stores to incorporate their inventory into the popular online-shopping platform. Will this help online sales? Not sure. But can’t hurt, huh?

Something fun to read? How about old issues of Games International Magazine

The Professional Wargaming World:

Caitlyn Leong wrote an excellent piece on PaxSims about developing new professionals in the wargaming world.

Brant backed her up, likely to her chagrin

Something From Our Partners:

On 5/26, Moe and the Whiskey Charlie gang talk about the Charles S Roberts Awards for 2019

Ardwulf has a whole series of videos on the Battle Above the Clouds from GMT’s GBACW

This Week’s Mashup:

Here’s 1986. Yes, all of it.

