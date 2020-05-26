Tuesday Newsday – 26 May 2020 – Under an Iron Sky reprint!

Under an Iron Sky is going back to another reprint.  Who wants to start the GoFundMe for Brant’s copy?

After two years of worldwide unrest and open revolts, the TRL Central Committee finally surrendered to popular demand. A Third Echelon of 1985: Under an iron Sky will be mobilized.
As this will be a small and very expensive (on our side) print run, we are forced to change our usual “we just print it, you decide later” policy. Think about it as a sort of Kickstarter, with the difference that you’ll get your money back should things go wrong.

 

  • On 5/26, Moe and the Whiskey Charlie gang talk about the Charles S Roberts Awards for 2019
  • Ardwulf has a whole series of videos on the Battle Above the Clouds from GMT’s GBACW

 

Here’s 1986. Yes, all of it.

 

