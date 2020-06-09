Tuesday Newsday – 9 June 2020 – Origins Online Vendor Hall

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what you should care about in wargaming this week >>>

GAMA has released the list of the Origins Online vendors for the virtual exhibit hall. It won’t be the same as actually walking around the exhibit hall, but it might be the best we get this year.

GMT’s 4th Wing Leader expansion is on p500, but not quite over the 500-order hump yet. Does anyone really think Wing Leader: Legends 1937-1945 won’t go to press?

OK, seriously, the .stl files on Kickstarter are getting ridiculous. Sorting the “wargames” by “newest” on their site, you have to go over 35 listings deep before you can get close to 5 projects that aren’t 3d printing files. If this gets too much worse, we’re going to stop bothering to look thru Kickstarter for good ideas to share here.

As noted in our forums, here’s another toy-packed box of a game on Kickstarter.

News From The Wargame Industry:

Avalanche Press has an interesting series of articles about chemical warfare in the Italian campaign in Ethiopia in the 1930s. You can find the links at the end of the game page for the PG expansion about the campaign.

Just Plain Wargames extended their sale for Across the Pacific through June

Compass Games interviewed Brian Train ahead of the release of Brief Border Wars

The Professional Wargaming World:

Slitherine is celebrating a full year of their collaboration with the UK MoD DSTL with a neat little video. We previously discussed the DSTL collaboration with the guys from On Target Sims on our podcast.

How to ‘wargame’ out some different current events? Some thoughts from PaxSims on urban protests and misleading headlines

Moe checks out Rogue State from TBP

Ardwulf is now 4 episodes into his GCACW came on Chickamagua

Not one of our partners, still cool: A YouTube video series playing through the classic Ares Magazine game Voyage of the BSM Pandora

Here’s some weirdness for you….

