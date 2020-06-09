Tuesday Newsday – 9 June 2020 – Origins Online Vendor Hall

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what you should care about in wargaming this week >>>
This Week’s Headline:
GAMA has released the list of the Origins Online vendors for the virtual exhibit hall. It won’t be the same as actually walking around the exhibit hall, but it might be the best we get this year.
Newly Released This Week:
- Hollandspiele’s long-anticipated Dinosaur Table Battles has finally escaped into the wild.
- LNLP has released ‘starter kits’ for Tabletop Simulator for several of their most popular games: Nations at War, World at War 85, and Lock ‘n Load Tactical.
- SJG’s got Munchkin Unicorns out there. Not 100% sure why we’re mentioning it, but there it is….
Newly Launched This Week:
- GMT’s 4th Wing Leader expansion is on p500, but not quite over the 500-order hump yet. Does anyone really think Wing Leader: Legends 1937-1945 won’t go to press?
- OK, seriously, the .stl files on Kickstarter are getting ridiculous. Sorting the “wargames” by “newest” on their site, you have to go over 35 listings deep before you can get close to 5 projects that aren’t 3d printing files. If this gets too much worse, we’re going to stop bothering to look thru Kickstarter for good ideas to share here.
- As noted in our forums, here’s another toy-packed box of a game on Kickstarter.
New from the Dragoons:
- On the Anniversary of Midway, RMN dug into Revolution Games’ Fury At Midway and compared how well the game recreates this history, with some excellent comparative analysis.
- Jim & Doug were joined by David Ensteness of The Wargaming Company for an extended lesson in how to play their flagship Napoleonic rules Et Sans Resultant! David has also joined us on our podcast to talk about game conventions.
- This week, Design x Dragoons looks at recent ‘innovations’ in wargaming
- Saturday Night Fights bypassed a Normandy game on D-Day, and instead refought the Battle of Cannae with C&C: Ancients. And despite ID’ing the name of the game in posts on Facebook, still got asked what the game was.
- Armchair Empire – the Shadow Empire 4X AAR went to war this week
- My Own Worst Enemy is up to episode #7 of exploring Don’t Tread on Me
- Recruiting continues for our upcoming Blood Bowl league. Don’t miss out!
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Avalanche Press has an interesting series of articles about chemical warfare in the Italian campaign in Ethiopia in the 1930s. You can find the links at the end of the game page for the PG expansion about the campaign.
- Just Plain Wargames extended their sale for Across the Pacific through June
- Compass Games interviewed Brian Train ahead of the release of Brief Border Wars
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Slitherine is celebrating a full year of their collaboration with the UK MoD DSTL with a neat little video. We previously discussed the DSTL collaboration with the guys from On Target Sims on our podcast.
- How to ‘wargame’ out some different current events? Some thoughts from PaxSims on urban protests and misleading headlines
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe checks out Rogue State from TBP
- Ardwulf is now 4 episodes into his GCACW came on Chickamagua
- Not one of our partners, still cool: A YouTube video series playing through the classic Ares Magazine game Voyage of the BSM Pandora
This Week’s Mashup:
Here’s some weirdness for you….
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.