UnboxingDay! District Commander: Kandahar by Hollandspiele

Brant Guillory, 15 October 2020 ~ #UnboxingDay

Brian Train’s “District Commander” series is rapidly becoming one of the the modern-era franchises for low-intensity operations. Hollandspiele has already published 2 others, with District Commander: Kandahar marking the third in the line. They were gracious enough to send us a copy to examine, and while a full review will be coming, we were certainly including it for this months Unboxing Day

click images to enlarge

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It’ll be interesting to see how this one plays out, as Brian Train’s games always make you think.

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions.

You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you, once we’re allowed to hold them again.

Like this: Like Loading...