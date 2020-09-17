Unboxing Flying Colors 3rd Edition Update Kit from GMT Games

RockyMountainNavy, 17 September 2020 ~ #UnboxingDay

Here comes the update kit to get your Flying Colors game updated to the 3rd edition, unless you’re a sucker for the “deluxe” labeling on the new box!

click images to enlarge

 

Unbox-FC3UK 1210

The original Flying Colors box. First Edition 2005

 

Unbox-FC3UK 1211

3rd Edition Upgrade Pack 2020

 

Unbox-FC3UK 1209

3rd Edition Upgrade Pack Components (Map D is hidden)

 

Unbox-FC3UK 1212

3rd Edition Upgrade Pack Rule Book (v 3.2 2020), Scenario Book, and Play Book

 

Unbox-FC3UK 1214

3rd Edition Upgrade Pack Countersheets (FC Sheets 5, 6, & 7)

 

Unbox-FC3UK 1215

3rd Edition Upgrade Pack Map D

 

Unbox-FC3UK 1217

3rd Edition Upgrade Pack Player Aids

 

