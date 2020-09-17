Unboxing Flying Colors 3rd Edition Update Kit from GMT Games

RockyMountainNavy, 17 September 2020 ~ #UnboxingDay

Here comes the update kit to get your Flying Colors game updated to the 3rd edition, unless you’re a sucker for the “deluxe” labeling on the new box!

click images to enlarge

