Unboxing Gathering Storm from GMT Games

Brant Guillory, 23 July 2020 ~ #UnboxingDay

As discussed in this Spring’s podcast about alt-history games, the idea of rearranging the circumstances that got us to the start of a particular war have always been fascinating. So when I got a chance to get ahold of Gathering Storm from GMT, I jumped at it, and looking forward to chance to give this one a play



click images to enlarge

It’s a standard GMT box. You know what you’re getting.

And it’s packed

There are 2 different maps: a large area-based one, and a smaller hex map of just Central Europe

There are a LOT of pages to go through here. It’s not quite the reference-card-palooka that LNLP’s W@W’85 is, but there’s a lot here.

There are 5 countersheets, and not a ton of detail on the counters, which makes them attractive in their own right.

Cards, to drive the turn-by-turn action.

Let’s hope the plague subsides soon and we can get back to face-to-face gaming for 2-5 of your friends around this game on the table.

