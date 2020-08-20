Unboxing Heights of Courage from MMP

Moe’s Game Table, 20 August 2020 ~ #UnboxingDay

Moe is back to lend another assist for Unboxing Day, and digs into MMP’s game of the 1973 shootout between Israel and Syria.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Thanks for joining the Armchair Dragoons for this month’s #UnboxingDay and we hope you enjoyed the regiment inspecting their new games.

You can always leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...