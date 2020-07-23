Unboxing Old School Tactical : Ghost Front Belgium 1944

Billy Riley, 23 July 2020 ~ #UnboxingDay

I actually purchased this before I had found a copy of OST Vol II – which could’ve been an expensive mistake given how rare copies of OST Vol II currently are.

However – thankfully I did manage to get the base game.

This one includes an additional 11 scenarios, an additional sheet of units, some unit cards and a beautiful winter map.

click images to enlarge

The scenario book has 11 scenarios

Additional Unit Information cards

Additional player counters

And the beautiful winter map.

That’s pretty much it. Not a lot to show or talk about except the scenarios look like interesting additions to the base game.

Thanks for reading!

Thanks for joining the Armchair Dragoons for our monthly #UnboxingDay; we hope you get a kick out of checking out the regiment inspecting their new games.

You can always leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...