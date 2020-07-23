Unboxing Old School Tactical : Ghost Front Belgium 1944

Billy Riley, 23 July 2020 ~ #UnboxingDay

I actually purchased this before I had found a copy of OST Vol II – which could’ve been an expensive mistake given how rare copies of OST Vol II currently are.

However – thankfully I did manage to get the base game.

This one includes an additional 11 scenarios, an additional sheet of units, some unit cards and a beautiful winter map.

The scenario book has 11 scenarios

 

Additional Unit Information cards

 

Additional player counters

 

And the beautiful winter map.

That’s pretty much it. Not a lot to show or talk about except the scenarios look like interesting additions to the base game.

Thanks for reading!

