Unboxing Tiny Epic Mechs from Gamelyn Games

Michael Eckenfels, 20 August 2020 ~ #UnboxingDay

The order of the day for my birthday was to visit an FLGS and buy some games. I came very close to getting a copy of Scythe, as it’s something I’ve wanted for a while, but decided not to get anything too heavy. Instead, I grabbed two – Fallout Shelter and Tiny Epic Mechs. The latter game is the third Tiny Epic game I’ve purchased (my other two are Defenders and Western), and they always feel like they have more content in the box then the box size alludes to; in Tiny Epic Mech’s (TEM) case, this is certainly the truth as you will see.

The game puts players (one to four) into the role of a Mech pilot, fighting in what looks like arena duels. Other than the basics (moving around, firing, gathering resources), I don’t know much about the game other than what we both are seeing here.

click images to enlarge

The TEM box has some nice artwork on it.

The back of the box packs a lot of good info.

Opening the box reveals the rule book, hiding the juicy innards of the game within!

Those ‘juicy innards’ amount to quite a lot.

The rule book is short, straightforward, and easy to get into.

A little Mech (which is apparently called a “Mighty Mech”), four smaller Mechs, and four Meeples (gigglesnort) adorn one bag. Oh, and lots and lots of tiny weapons that can be attached to Mech and Meeple alike.

Then, there are cards.

Oh, so many cards.

Did I mention there were cards?

There are some nice player aid/trackers included as well.

The four player boards look like they pack a lot in a nicely organized space.

And the pilots’ cards show some pretty nice artwork along with some info tracking spaces.

Not a bad looking game at first sight, and a heckuva lot cheaper than Scythe to boot!

Thanks for joining the Armchair Dragoons for this month’s #UnboxingDay and we hope you enjoyed the regiment inspecting their new games.

You can always leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...