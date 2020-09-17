Unboxing Verdun from Fellowship of Simulations

Gordon Bliss, 17 September 2020 ~ #UnboxingDay

After last year’s successful Kickstarter campaign, Fellowship of Simulations in France is shipping their new Verdun 1916 Steel Inferno game, and here’s a look inside.

The evocative front cover art

 

That new box smell!

 

The playbook (scenarios) and rulebook with the playing pieces below – they are all unmarked wooden pieces; the larger blocks are the generic units, the small thin pieces are for constructed trenches.

 

The game board (which is mounted), it has areas on the left and right of the map for tracking various game statuses.

 

The 2 sides of the player aide card which details events

 

 

 

