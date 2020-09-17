Unboxing Victoria Cross II from Worthington Games

Billy Riley, 17 September 2020 ~ #UnboxingDay

There are some battles in history that draw a certain respect due to the adversity faced.

The 6 Day War with an almost defenceless Israel and rapid, massive deployment turning certain defeat from a larger enemy into an unexpected victory.

Victoria Cross II

The Battles of Rorke’s Drift and Isandlwana

Worthington Games

The Falklands Conflict where a numerically superior, entrenched invader was ousted by a smaller force at the absolute limit of it’s supply chain, with minimal air support.

This game contains two others – The Battle of Isandlwana and Rorke’s Drift. I have to forget the imperialism that was going on at the time in order to not feel guilty about my respect for these battles.

Isandlwana was a small professional British force (circa 2000 troops), well armed with artillery and arrogant commanders facing a much larger (circa 15,000) Zulu warriors.

Rorke’s Drift was an even smaller professional British force (circa 150) with decent commanders facing a smaller enemy force than was at Isandlwana but still considerably outnumbered by their enemy (circa 4000).



These battles capture my imagination and respect because of the adversity faced by them. The Zulu’s at Isandlwana and their brave warriors charging a very respected, professional, well armed British force – who had artillery – one of the most feared weapons of the rifle age – and the British at Rorke’s Drift – watching thousands of Zulu warriors charge them with no fear.

So what I’m trying to say is – this game is right up my alley (and no – I don’t know why I haven’t bought a game on the 6 Day War – yet!)

Box Art

Displays the battle very well. The cover is of Rorke’s Drift. It perfectly portrays the desperation the British were feeling with such an onslaught of brave warriors.

Box – Rear

The rear of the box shows the maps provided in the game, a sample of the counters and gives a brief description of both battles

Rules

The 16 page rules book is very light – coming in at 9 pages for the core rules with some optional rules following. Some solitaire notes and examples of play following.

Inside shows some nicely laid out rules with specific rules for Rorke’s Drift being bordered in red and Isandlwana rules being highlighted in a brown box…all very clear

Player Aid Card

There’s two of these – pretty standard – not the same though

Turn Charts

Counter Sheets

I have to say, I think these are beautiful. There are 3 of them and the numbers on the Zulu counters do fill you with some trepidation

The counters are all rounded and fit nicely back into the frame used to cart them around. This is similar to the counter system used in the Conflict of Heroes series.

Counter Tray and Dice

There’s lots of dice – you need them due to the number of Zulu – and a nice tray to keep the counters in.

Isandlwana Map

Absolutely beautiful. Not over detailed and does seem to fit with maps of those days – at least it looks like a hand drawn tactical map

Rorke’s Drift Map

And the beautiful Rorke’s Drift map. Again – functional, like a drawn tactical map

And that’s it. The rule book is easy going to read, nicely laid out and there’s not a whole lot to absorb. Even I’m finding it easy to read – and that’s an area of board gaming I normally struggle with

The components are of very high quality and really scream out the era.

I can’t wait to get this to the table.

