UnboxingDay! Iron Curtain

Gordon Bliss, 19 November 2020

MMP’s latest SCS game is an ambitious game of combat along the inter-German border during the Cold War. You’ll note: “Cold War” rather than a specific year. That’s because this game covers 1945–1989, on the same maps, but with different counters depending on the year being fought.

Dramatic, if dark, front cover

Lifting the lid

The current Standard Combat Series general rules and game-specific rule and scenario book along with the 2-sided reference card which has separate CRTs for 1945 and 1962-89.

4 countersheets – The 1945 scenarios have their own set of counters which are almost all of 1 countersheet, the 1962 scenario has some counters unique to it scattered on the sheets, the rest of the 3 countersheets are for the 1962, 1975, and 1980s scenarios.

The mapsheet – this extends further than expected to include Austria and northern bits of Italy and Yugoslavia.

Detail of central Germany.

