UnboxingDay! Judge Dredd: Cursed Earth

Michael Eckenfels, 17 December 2020 ~ #UnboxingDay

The Judge Dredd franchise has been of interest to me since…well, I wish I could say the comic book/graphic novel of the same name, but I never read it. My first exposure to JD (not our forum Scotsman) was via the 1995 film of that name. You know, the one with Sly and Rob Schneider. Incredibly campy and by many accounts, quite lame, I came to learn that it rather well captured the Judge Dredd universe as most of that graphic novel was displayed in a tongue-in-cheek style, I thought. But what do I know? I never read the thing.

The Judge Dredd: Cursed Earth game that I came across was thanks to a tip by my podcast co-host, Martin, who told me Osprey Publishing was running a sale – about $10 with shipping for this title. A good price, but what really got hooks into me was the fact that it was pretty much a rebranding and retheming of a 2017 title by Osprey called The Lost Expedition, which I also own (but of course I do). TLE is a nice little solo game where you explore the Amazon rainforest in search of the legendary El Dorado. In Cursed Earth, JD is out to bring the law to the lawless in the lands outside of the Megacities. Here’s some unboxing pictures!

click images to enlarge

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions.

You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you, once we’re allowed to hold them again.

Like this: Like Loading...