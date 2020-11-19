#UnboxingDay! Phantom Division

Vance Strickland, 19 November 2020 ~ #UnboxingDay

Phantom Division is the newest expansion set for Old School Tactical Vol. II, Western Front 44-45 from Flying Pig Games. It is the 3rd expansion and uses the Pocket Battles format i.e. smaller maps.

click images to enlarge

PhDiv-Unbox-image0

Nice solid 1.5″ deep box. Great cover too.

 

PhDiv-Unbox-image1

interesting advisory on the bottom of the box lid.

 

PhDiv-Unbox-image2

Everything in the box. Rules/scenario booklet, maps counters and unit cards. All high quality.

 

PhDiv-Unbox-image3

Full colour rules/scenario booklet, describing new units and setups for the 6 scenarios.

 

 

Three 11″x17″ maps featuring summer terrain on one side and winter on the other. Maps are coated paper and matt finished.

 

PhDiv-Unbox-image6

Full, -ish, counter sheet with new unit types and always needed extra admin markers.

 

PhDiv-Unbox-image7

Unit info cards for new unit types. Don’t want to meet that Jagdtiger! Pershing is no slouch either (ed note – you’re damn skippy it ain’t!)

 

Looking forward to trying out the new scenarios!

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions.
You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.
The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you, once we’re allowed to hold them again.

#UnboxingDay! Phantom Division

Leave a Reply