UnboxingDay! Phantom Division

Vance Strickland, 19 November 2020

Phantom Division is the newest expansion set for Old School Tactical Vol. II, Western Front 44-45 from Flying Pig Games. It is the 3rd expansion and uses the Pocket Battles format i.e. smaller maps.

Nice solid 1.5″ deep box. Great cover too.

interesting advisory on the bottom of the box lid.

Everything in the box. Rules/scenario booklet, maps counters and unit cards. All high quality.

Full colour rules/scenario booklet, describing new units and setups for the 6 scenarios.

Three 11″x17″ maps featuring summer terrain on one side and winter on the other. Maps are coated paper and matt finished.

Full, -ish, counter sheet with new unit types and always needed extra admin markers.

Unit info cards for new unit types. Don’t want to meet that Jagdtiger! Pershing is no slouch either (ed note – you’re damn skippy it ain’t!)

Looking forward to trying out the new scenarios!

