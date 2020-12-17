#UnboxingDay! Soldier Kings

Brant Guillory, 17 December 2020 ~ #UnboxingDay

“It’s an older game, sir, but it checks out”

Soldier Kings gave us what might be the first actual “world war” with a high-level look at the Seven Years War

Evocative cover, but with that patented Avalanche Press drop shadow behind that text that can make things hard to read.

 

The back cover.  Nothing fancy, but it does give you a good idea of what to expect in the game.

 

The map of Europe

 

Map Detail in Europe

 

The rest of the world

 

Counter detail

 

The rulebook and the scenario folder.  Both black & white and minimally-illustrated

 

Player aid cards

 

Event Cards – 4 total sheets of perforated cards

 

Cute dice.  Small; effective; purple because it’s an obviously Prussian color.

