UnboxingDay! US Naval War College Wargaming

RockyMountainNavy, 17 December 2020

We’ve got a look inside not one, but two(!), volumes of US Naval War College wargaming rules.

The United States Naval War College 1936 Wargame Rules – USN Wargaming Before WWII, Volume 1

Edited by John Curry & Chris Carlson (History of Wargaming Project, www.wargaming.co, 2019)

What is it?

The book reproduces the 1936 edition of the Naval War College tactical rules. Rules cover surface ships, submarines, aircraft, and mines. Many sample tables are provided; further supporting material is available at the History of Wargaming website.



Who should read this?

Those interested in the history of wargaming, especially “professional” war games used by the US Navy in the years leading up to World War II.

United States Naval War College Manual Wargaming (1969) – Wargames at the Start of the Missile Era

Edited by John Curry (History of Wargaming Project, www.wargaming.co, 2019)

What is it?

The book reproduces the US Naval War College war game (note the spelling – two words) rules used in 1969. It is the COMPLETE set of rules and also includes a sample scenario. The book claims that it includes, “sufficient information for the modern wargamer to understand how the game is setup, managed and played.”

Who should read this?

Those interested in the history of wargaming, especially “professional” war games of the Cold War. It also provides further insight into the seminal text The United States Naval War College Fundamentals of War Gaming – 3rd Edition: March 1966 [Reprint] by Francis J. McHugh (for sale through the US Government Printing Office)

