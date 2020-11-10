Veterans Day & Remembrance Day – Tuesday Newsday 11/10/20

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what you should care about in wargaming this week >>>
This Week’s Headline:
This week we celebrate Veterans Day in the US, and Remembrance Day across most of the Commonwealth, as we remember the sacrifices of what was supposed to be the War To End All Wars. If you know any veterans, say ‘thanks’ for their willingness to put their lives on the line for our countries.
Newly Released This Week:
- GMT is shipping a bunch of p500 titles right now – A Time For Trumpets, Apocalypse Road, Caesar: Rome vs Gaul, Next War: Vietnam, and others – unless you live in northwest Ohio. Screw those guys! 🙂
- Columbia Games has their new High Colonies RPG that’s now launched.
- Steve Jackson has a new Zodiac Die, for all your serial killer needs. And to annoy your aunt who still reads the back page of the local indy newspaper.
- Mantic Games is now shipping their age of sail minis game Armada. Looks pretty cool; but unpainted!
- ATO Magazine has released Rome, Inc that treats Imperial Rome from Augustus to Diocletian as a ‘company’ that you’re building from ‘startup’ to international juggernaut.
- The Gamer’s Armory will have the Quick 6 III scenarios pack for ASL by the end of this week, so get your orders in now.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Instead of a Black Friday Sale, MMP is holding a Veterans Day sale, with some insanely-low prices. Some of them even make shipping to Canada worth it.
- This week’s deal from S&T Press is S&T #208, featuring the Back to Iraq game for $15 thru 11/15. It’s a game from 2001, so there’s a lot of “what if” in there.
- Paradox has Age of Wonders III: Eternal Lords on sale for 50% off right now.
- Matrix Games are counting down to the launch of Field of Glory II: Medieval
- GMT has posted new updates to the living rules for All Bridges Burning.
- Need some blank wargame counters? Pac Rim has you covered.
- Legion Wargames has a November sale with prices dropped 25-50%
- JTS has updated all the documentation for the Civil War Battles series of games, and you can download the updated core manuals here.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Dana Lombardy and Roger MacGowan have a new WW1 card game – The Great War – on Kickstarter (you might’ve seen their ads on our page!). Not only is it a nifty, fast-playing grad WW1 game, but the cards are also marked for a regular poker deck, so you can play some Texas Hold’em long enough to get your friends interested in what the cards say for the other game, and then hook ’em into a nice little wargame.
- Red Raven Games has launched Rift Knights and Ryan’s artwork in his games is always superb.
- Worthington Games has launched Soviet Dawn – the ‘big’ implementation of the States of Siege game from Darin Leviloff
- Compass Games is kickstarting Devil Boats about PT boats in the PTO.
- There are some well-illustrated NPC cards for fantasy RPGs on Kickstarter right now
- Atlantis Rising is on Kickstarter. Save the doomed continent, and play with all the toys in the box.
- TRL is accepting pre-order reservations for The Dogs of War, the next in the LT60M series.
New from the Dragoons:
- Mentioned in Dispatches tried to figure out is wargaming is dying. Or not. Next week, we tackle the CSRs.
- Saturday Night Fights is continuing the Battle of Leipzig, which is about 1 more week from being renamed The Siege of Leipzig.
- On #TBT, we gave you a nostalgic look at a 1982 Avalon Hill catalog. More catalogs to come later.
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe is going to be talking about the CSRs tonight.
- Ardwulf cracks the lid on The Mission from White Dog Games.
- Dan has an opportunity for unpublished designers to make a pitch to a bunch of designers & publishers through No Enemies Here
- RMN takes a nice long, detailed look at the history of Twilight: 2000.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Divergent Options has a call for papers in the professional wargaming world for their 2021 publications.
- The Women’s Wargaming Network for the professionals in the field (launched at Connections this past year) now has their own site.
