Veterans Day & Remembrance Day – Tuesday Newsday 11/10/20

This week we celebrate Veterans Day in the US, and Remembrance Day across most of the Commonwealth, as we remember the sacrifices of what was supposed to be the War To End All Wars. If you know any veterans, say ‘thanks’ for their willingness to put their lives on the line for our countries.

GMT is shipping a bunch of p500 titles right now – A Time For Trumpets, Apocalypse Road, Caesar: Rome vs Gaul, Next War: Vietnam, and others – unless you live in northwest Ohio. Screw those guys! 🙂

Columbia Games has their new High Colonies RPG that’s now launched.

Steve Jackson has a new Zodiac Die, for all your serial killer needs. And to annoy your aunt who still reads the back page of the local indy newspaper.

Mantic Games is now shipping their age of sail minis game Armada. Looks pretty cool; but unpainted!

ATO Magazine has released Rome, Inc that treats Imperial Rome from Augustus to Diocletian as a ‘company’ that you’re building from ‘startup’ to international juggernaut.

The Gamer’s Armory will have the Quick 6 III scenarios pack for ASL by the end of this week, so get your orders in now.

Divergent Options has a call for papers in the professional wargaming world for their 2021 publications.

The Women’s Wargaming Network for the professionals in the field (launched at Connections this past year) now has their own site.

