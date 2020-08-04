“We Survived the Convention” Edition – Tuesday Newsday 4 August 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what you should care about in wargaming this week >>>

So, the Virtual Dragoons Assembly happened. Those GenCon guys had an online convention, too. But our convention was way cooler. We’ve got an AAR coming up this week, so stay tuned. Meanwhile, if you want to watch a bunch of what was played, here’s where to find it!

As always, big thanks to Academy Games, Lock ‘n Load Publishing, Moe’s Game Table, Enterprise Games, and The Wargaming Company for their support of the convention.

Newly Released This Week:

There’s a new Team Yankee starter kit available, that’s supposedly an “armored cavalry troop” that, well, let’s just say it plays a little fast-and-loose with the MTOE to get some extra toys in the box (especially since M109s operate in pairs, and not 3’s). The models look really cool, though.

Fantasy Flight has released a new Fallout Shelter: The Board Game that comes in a metal lunchbox and no we didn’t make that up.

Minden Games released Panzerschreck #17. PDF now, or printed copies in another week or so.

Steve Jackson released a solo module for TFT called Red Crypt.

Newly Launched This Week:

Compass Games is taking pre-orders on Defending America, the game that let’s you defend against the hypothetical attacks from their previous Amerika’s Bombers. Sooner or later, they’ll figure out how to just play all these head-to-head, huh? Oh, look!

additional options for play are provided for both multi-player cooperative and competitive gaming sessions, and an option to link the game with Amerika Bomber: Evil Queen of the Skies.

FFG has a Twilight Imperium expansion – Prophecy of Kings – on pre-order

Matrix Games is going to be distributing CMSF2 in a partnership with Battlefront. Let the DRM Wars commence!

New from the Dragoons:

Design x Dragoons returns next week!

Saturday Night Fights was part of the Virtual Dragoons Assembly this week

My Own Worst Enemy was a little late this week, but we finally got it up there.

Reminder, next #UnboxingDay is coming up on 20 August.

News From The Wargame Industry:

Quarterdeck International posted a playthru video of the Red Sun Blue Cross game.

TRL Games is going to release some additional copies of Deadly Northern Lights and Under an Iron Sky soon.

Wargames, Soldiers, & Strategy magazine has their 2020 edition of the “great wargaming survey” posted. It’s fine so long as “wargaming” involves little miniature figures for you.

The Professional Wargaming World:

CNAS had a wargame about the East China Sea that was open to the public, and they’ve wrapped it up in a YouTube video

The Army War College asks “What strategic decisions on the horizon for the Department of Defense can best be shaped through wargaming?” and gets answers from a bunch of professional wargaming folks you probably recognize. Looks a lot like our Design x Dragoons column, too.

Related to wargaming in that it should be an essential part of the curriculum, War on the Rocks asks How Can We Know If Professional Military Education Works? Noticeably absent from the article, any mention of what “works” should entail.

GUWS has a talk about Wargaming Hybrid Warfare coming up with Dr Roger Mason, on 18 August.

Something From Our Partners:

This Week’s Mashup:

