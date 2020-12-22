We’re Having a Convention – Tuesday Newsday 12/22/20

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday brings you the headlines in wargaming and the strategy gaming world >>>

ICYMI – we’re holding the ACDC (Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention) from 15-17 January. Read the details here.

CSL has released Brian Train’s latest, Civil Power. Brian also has a post on his website about how you can create your own scenarios.

Not that it was this week, but The Conquistadors is now shipping from Compass, and their website still shows the pre-order price.

Want to buy yourself a Christmas present and still be surprised by it? Order a mystery box from Warlord Games, and get $120 worth stuff for $64 + shipping + the interminable shipping delays plaguing everyone these days.

The Wargaming Company has launched a bunch of ESR Series 3 Campaign Guides, with a heavy focus on Spain, and a blog post explaining what’s inside.

Flames of War has a preorder up for their next wave of East Front gaming. Bagration: German preorders are open now.

MORS has their next “Certificate in Wargaming” class coming up 11-15 January, which should get you done in time to join the ACDC from 15-17 January

OMFV wants your “weird ideas” for replacing the BFV. It should be fun to wargame out some of the suggestions.

Don’t forget to get a look at the upcoming GUWS events for 2021

PaxSims draws our attention to this article – yet another piece talking about how to institutionalize wargaming in the DoD that sounds great and will likely see -ZERO- action within the next five years.

