We’re having a convention! Tuesday Newsday – 30 June 2020

This Week’s Headline:

We’re having a convention!

That’s right, we’re holding our own convention this summer, online and hosted through the Armchair Dragoons.

You can find all the details on our site here, and check out the current list of available events (this page will be updated as we add events). Registration is handled through Tabletop.events (which was just recently acquired by BGG, see below).

Newly Released This Week:

Newly Launched This Week:

Worthington Games has launched a new Battle of the Bulge 1944 game on Kickstarter. Yes, an actual wargame on Kickstarter.

A great, personal story from Dr Mike Benninghof at Avalanche Press about the 761st Tank Battalion, that’s accompanying the pre-order for the Black Panthers expansion.

Fantasy tabletop dice-chucker Roll Player has a new expansion, and it blew through it’s funding goal in about half a day and is approaching 4x funding, so the stretch goals are filling up.

New from the Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

July 1st – July 19th all titles in our store that have been released longer than 12 months will be on sale for $29.95. There are no order minimums to receive this pricing, and you can come back as many times as you wish during this time period to get the same pricing. The Store will be updated by midnight June 30th to reflect the new prices. Enjoy!

The Professional Wargaming World:

The Educational Wargaming Cooperative has launched. Rejoicing ensues.

Natalia Wojtowicz gave a talk about wargaming at NATO for GUWS. Video is on YouTube.

Something From Our Partners:

Moe’s next Whiskey Charlie show will feature that same Natalia Wojtowicz. Let’s hope she knows what she’s in for.

How has Ardwulf gone this long without a Traveller video? Seriously.

Keith over at WargameHQ has launched a new podcast called HexyTalk. Heavy breathing optional.

This Week’s Mashup:

Earth, Wind, and OZZY!

That’s all for this week!

