We’re having a convention! Tuesday Newsday – 30 June 2020

We’re having a convention!
That’s right, we’re holding our own convention this summer, online and hosted through the Armchair Dragoons.
You can find all the details on our site here, and check out the current list of available events (this page will be updated as we add events). Registration is handled through Tabletop.events (which was just recently acquired by BGG, see below).
Newly Released This Week:
- Hollandspiele has released their anticipated The Field of the Cloth of Gold. As noted in their latest newsletter, both Operation Unthinkable (Ty Bomba) and Dynasty (Richard Berg) are about to leave their catalog.
- Warlord Games has put out a “beta” version of their Bolt Action rules to play games in the Korean War.
- Steve Jackson Games have a new Illuminati expansion they’re now shipping. We can’t tell you what’s in it because, well…. y’know.
- Some folks are big on the Star Wars X-Wing minis combat game, and FFG has released new damage decks for you to play with.
- Rangers Lead the Way is the latest S&T game that’s now shipping with the magazine.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Worthington Games has launched a new Battle of the Bulge 1944 game on Kickstarter. Yes, an actual wargame on Kickstarter.
- A great, personal story from Dr Mike Benninghof at Avalanche Press about the 761st Tank Battalion, that’s accompanying the pre-order for the Black Panthers expansion.
- Fantasy tabletop dice-chucker Roll Player has a new expansion, and it blew through it’s funding goal in about half a day and is approaching 4x funding, so the stretch goals are filling up.
New from the Dragoons:
- Our first #UnboxingDay was a totally unplanned/impromptu thing, but that’s not going to stop us from doing it again next month.
- Design x Dragoons give their thoughts on cooperative wargaming this week
- Saturday Night Fights kicked off a Punic Wars tournament with a massive multiplayer C&C Ancients battle.
- Armchair Empire – the Shadow Empire 4X AAR – is about to bite off more than he planned on chewing.
- My Own Worst Enemy uses the miracle of digital time travel to replay turn #9
News From The Wargame Industry:
- BGG has acquired the tabletop.events site and it taking over the convention management software.
- While CSW Expo has been canceled, it looks like both MACE and Compass Games Expo are still planning to go ahead.
- GMT Games is offering free games for people who were laid off during the current plague. This is very similar to the offer from a decade ago during the big economic crash of 2008. Details are in their June 24 newsletter.
- HMGS has replaced Historicon with their own attempt at an online convention.
- LNLP is pushing hard to get all their games onto digital platforms like TTS and Tabletopia. Watch their social media, as David is updating as they get them completed.
- JTS has a summer sale launching on Wednesday, 1 July:
July 1st – July 19th all titles in our store that have been released longer than 12 months will be on sale for $29.95. There are no order minimums to receive this pricing, and you can come back as many times as you wish during this time period to get the same pricing. The Store will be updated by midnight June 30th to reflect the new prices. Enjoy!
The Professional Wargaming World:
- The Educational Wargaming Cooperative has launched. Rejoicing ensues.
- Natalia Wojtowicz gave a talk about wargaming at NATO for GUWS. Video is on YouTube.
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe’s next Whiskey Charlie show will feature that same Natalia Wojtowicz. Let’s hope she knows what she’s in for.
- How has Ardwulf gone this long without a Traveller video? Seriously.
- Keith over at WargameHQ has launched a new podcast called HexyTalk. Heavy breathing optional.
This Week’s Mashup:
Earth, Wind, and OZZY!
