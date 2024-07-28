FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ Mythic Games of Monterey CA

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 28 July 2024

Continuing our spotlight series on the Friendly Local (War)Game Stores around the US & Canada

Mythic Games is located in Monterey, CA



In our key ratings for the FLGS directory, Mythic Games scores

2 – Wargame Friendliness

– Wargame Friendliness 1 – Wargame Inventory On-Hand

– Wargame Inventory On-Hand 2 – Wargaming Event Frequency

This is a 1-7 scale, where higher numbers are better; see bottom of article for details

And yes, they do offer online ordering through a portal they share with their sister store in Santa Cruz on this page

They also have a dedicated calendar for their store on their homepage where you can see their events.

What makes this store awesome?

Not a big store because there’s nowhere to put a big store in Monterey, but a solid amount of WH40K and 40K-adjacent games, with a dedicated club room in the back for bigger minis games, and storage shelves for club members to keep their armies on display at the store. Lots of non-wargame events (esp CCGs) but very few board/tabletop games. Event-heavy but not inventory-heavy.

Mythic Games has WH40K and similar minis as their main product inventory, and also carries Eurogames, tabletop RPGs, LOTS of collectible card games, and general game accessories (dice, game mats, markers, etc). On the shelves, it’s new games only – there are some second-hand cards, but not games.

For in-store gaming, you’ve got a few tables, plus a pretty solid game library.

Snacks for sale? Drinks, but not munchies

Take a look at the store!

click images to enlarge

(photos submitted by Brant)

Don’t forget to check out our overall FLGS directory, which will grow in listings as you folks submit your own nominations for inclusion!

Ranking scale for the stores

Wargame Friendliness: 1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana)

1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana) Wargame Inventory On-Hand: 1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames)

1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames) Wargaming Event Frequency: 1 (Monthly or less) through 7 (Nightly)

