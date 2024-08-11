FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ Sci-Fi City of Knoxville TN

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 11 August 2024

Continuing our spotlight series on the Friendly Local (War)Game Stores around the US & Canada

Sci-Fi City is located in Knoxville, TN



In our key ratings for the FLGS directory, Sci-Fi City scores

7 – Wargame Friendliness

– Wargame Friendliness 3 – Wargame Inventory On-Hand

– Wargame Inventory On-Hand 4 – Wargaming Event Frequency

This is a 1-7 scale, where higher numbers are better; see bottom of article for details

And Yes, they do offer online ordering; you can find them at their homepage

What makes this store awesome?

Merle Robinson says

Large selection. Pleasant Staff, Lots of Game tables.

Sci-Fi City has non-wargame minis (fantasy and/or space) as their main product inventory, and also carries board wargames, minis wargames, Eurogames, tabletop RPGs, collectible card games, general game accessories (dice, game mats, markers, etc), minis accessories (terrain, paint, etc), non-game hobby merchandise (RC vehicles, crafts, puzzles, etc) and a ton of comics and comic-related merchandise.

On the shelves, it’s new games only

For in-store gaming, you’ve got dedicated rooms for gaming

Snacks for sale? yes

Take a look at the store in one of the largest galleries we’ve had submitted!

click images to enlarge

(photos submitted by Merle Robinson)

Don’t forget to check out our overall FLGS directory, which will grow in listings as you folks submit your own nominations for inclusion!

Ranking scale for the stores

Wargame Friendliness: 1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana)

1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana) Wargame Inventory On-Hand: 1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames)

1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames) Wargaming Event Frequency: 1 (Monthly or less) through 7 (Nightly)

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You also can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads. (We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Like this: Like Loading...