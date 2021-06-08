June 9, 2021
News

Almost to #TheJuneACDC – Tuesday Newsday 6/8/21

Brant Gby Brant G

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a tour thru the headlines in the strategy gaming world  >>>

This Week’s Headline:

Not only do we have a bunch of great games at The ACDC, but we’ve got a wargaming graphic design contest, too!  Show off what you can do with your wargame graphics skills and then lets have some industry experts discuss them for everyone to see!

 

Newly Released This Week:

tn-cradle

 

On Sale This Week:

 

Newly Launched This Week:

 

New from the Dragoons:

 

News From The Wargame Industry:

  • Decision Games has their next Mega Feedback Survey posted for your input and/or replies.
  • Free League has an unboxing preview of their new edition of T2K, which should start shipping within the month.
  • MMP is no longer taking checks, money orders, or bartered livestock for their games.  That rule out about half of all wargamers.TN-Mingle
  • Avalanche Press is reprinting SWWAS title Plan Z which was supposed to be a massive German naval buildup with a late-40s target date.
  • Grognard.com asks folks to send in game conventions.  We sent them The ACDC over a week ago.  Still not on their calendar.  Y’all remember how this “internet” thingee works, right?  Or are y’all still too busy misspelllingg “Gary Mingle/Aardwulf” to further confuse the MMP database gremlins?

 

Something From Our Partners:

 

The Professional Wargaming World:

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Brant G

Editor-in-chief at Armchair Dragoons

View all posts by Brant G →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: