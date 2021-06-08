Almost to #TheJuneACDC – Tuesday Newsday 6/8/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a tour thru the headlines in the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
Not only do we have a bunch of great games at The ACDC, but we’ve got a wargaming graphic design contest, too! Show off what you can do with your wargame graphics skills and then lets have some industry experts discuss them for everyone to see!
Newly Released This Week:
- Compass Games has Cradle of Civilization flying out of the warehouse now.
- Legion Wargames is shipping Heart of Darkness and folks are starting to show off their arrivals on social media.
- White Dog Games has Bonaparte in Italy heading out the door, too.
- HFD has Dueling Eagles ready to ship, cover the air war over Malta.
- Ares Games should be shipping Brancalonia any day now. It’s a translated Italian RPG setting for DD5e, with a heavy local historical flavor.
- Companion Wargames has Waterloo: Napoleon’s Last Battle available now. In case you were running out of Waterloo games.
- Gamers Armory has their Hazardous Movement Pack #1, full of ASL-compatible scenarios, for $30.
On Sale This Week:
- Easy Roller Dice Company has 20% off their free-standing dice bags, and they throw in a set of free dice with each of them. Your humble editor has a black & red one from Origins a few years ago, and the spousal control unit uses one to hold sensitive photography equipment.
- LNLP has a big-ass set of Command Ops games + DLCs in one bundle for $130.
- Paradox has Shadowrun Hong Kong stuff on sale at 50-75% off
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #326, with Mukden 1905 for 50% off.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Decision Games is still taking preorders on Corrupt Bargain: The 1824 Presidential Election and Midway Solitaire Deluxe.
- Renegade Studios has some V:tM CCG expansions on preorder.
- Your Flames of War army isn’t done until it’s Finnish!
New from the Dragoons:
- Saturday Night Fights went back to Quatre Bras for a Shakos 2 game.
- We announced our graphic design contest.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Decision Games has their next Mega Feedback Survey posted for your input and/or replies.
- Free League has an unboxing preview of their new edition of T2K, which should start shipping within the month.
- MMP is no longer taking checks, money orders, or bartered livestock for their games. That rule out about half of all wargamers.
- Avalanche Press is reprinting SWWAS title Plan Z which was supposed to be a massive German naval buildup with a late-40s target date.
- Grognard.com asks folks to send in game conventions. We sent them The ACDC over a week ago. Still not on their calendar. Y’all remember how this “internet” thingee works, right? Or are y’all still too busy misspelllingg “Gary Mingle/Aardwulf” to further confuse the MMP database gremlins?
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe loves him some Aliens space marines.
- Ardwulf clipped counters to a discussion of obscure wargame topics.
- Solosaurus went to AuZtralia.
- RMN talks age of sail naval warfare with something new on his bookshelf.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- $88 million for new wargaming tools?!
- Update your modern wargames! The Strykers are getting new medium-weight guns to replace the retired 105s.
- This week, GUWS has Games for Professional Military Education on the 14th and in 3 weeks, they’ve got Wakanda Forever: Fiction and Simple War Games for Pedagogy
- PaxSims decided to tell us How I learned to stop worrying and love climate change and geo-politics
