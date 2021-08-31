August 31, 2021
News

CSW Expo is in full effect – #TuesdayNewsday 8/31/21

Brant Gby Brant G

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world  >>>

This Week’s Headline:

ConSimWorld Expo out in Arizona is up & running and there’s photos sneaking out of all sorts of fun going on out there, including a bunch that GMT are sharing on their Twitter feed.

 

Newly Released This Week:

TN-PSCUSMC

 

On Sale This Week:

 

Newly Launched This Week:

 

This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:

 

News From The Wargame Industry:

 

Something From Our Partners:

 

The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Brant G

Editor-in-chief at Armchair Dragoons

View all posts by Brant G →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: