CSW Expo is in full effect – #TuesdayNewsday 8/31/21

ConSimWorld Expo out in Arizona is up & running and there’s photos sneaking out of all sorts of fun going on out there, including a bunch that GMT are sharing on their Twitter feed.
Newly Released This Week:
- What is it with post-apocalyptic Australia that makes everyone want to set their games there? Ares is releasing the second edition of Waste Knights, which is – you guessed it! – a post-apocalyptic game of adventure and survival in ruined Australia
- LNLP has a new battle pack of scenarios for LNLT coming on Steam this week, Red Gauntlet covers the early days of fighting in a Cold-War-goes-hot alt-history of the 80s in Europe.
- World at War magazine issue #80 is now shipping from S&T Press.
- It’s not new-this-week, but new-to-us: Corvette Command is a self-published P&P game of the Battle of the Atlantic that follows a similar narrative engine & structure to the B-17 QotS model. It’s a freebie and a small tabletop footprint, so take a look.
- Who doesn’t need a giant foam Munchkin axe? Besides anyone with a 3-year-old child, or an adult who ‘axe’ like one?
- PSC has a new USMC Platoon for WW2 minis at the always-vexing 20mm scale.
On Sale This Week:
- OSS Games has 2WW: The War In Europe on sale right now for about 20% off.
- LNLT has For The Emperor, a scenario pack for the LNLT Battles in the Pacific game, on sale for half-off.
- MMP Has Autumn for Barbarossa on sale right now. This is an upgrade/reprint of the game from Special Operations #7.
- Paradox has Stellaris: Federations on sale at 33% off
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is the recently-canceled Modern War, issue #46, with Foreign Legion Paratrooper, a solo game of – get this! – paratroopers in the French Foreign Legion.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Columbia Games are rolling out their next “Harnback” book, Kingdoms of Hârn: Melderyn, which covers Harn’s oldest kingdom.
- We don’t normally like linking to 3d-print-file Kickstarters, but there’s 2 pretty neat ones right now: some British paras in Afghanistan, and a 60+ figure set of dwarven warriors.
- Not really “launched” so much as “discovered” but it’s a Patreon that you can support for some cool 3d printed minis for air combat battles, with rules.
This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:
- A guest article from Stiglr! Winning with the Warsaw Pact: A Central Front Series Analysis that looks back at the old SPI Central Front series.
- Saturday Night Fights went back to a large Chain of Command battle, with an international cast of players.
- “Not another ‘Bulge’ game?!” said the designer… in 1975.
- Mentioned in Dispatches will be back in about 2-3 weeks.
- We have a dedicated area for players / playtesters of the in-development “Triple Letter Campaigns” – an ACD-specific set of platoon-scale minis rules.
- Other online games with the Armchair Dragoons
- The IKS guys had a “Grand Gettysburg” game over last weekend, and Jan captured a lot of it on a video.
- Wednesday Night Warfare threw down a game of Ambush Alley.
- Another Chain of Command scenario: “Do or Die” for a Thursday Night Throwdown
- The extended AAR of the ongoing Stellaris game with some of the Dragoons is still being extended as the game continues.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Conflict Sims Limited have redone their website! It’s much, much nicer-looking but still can’t sort by price or date.
- Plaid Hat Games has now joined the list of companies backing out of this year’s conventions, including Origins and GenCon. Catalyst also announced last week that they weren’t coming.
- Hollandspiele showcases the IVth installment of their Horse & Musket series.
- Worthington’s Band of Brothers games are well-loved for their gameplay, and well-hated for their lack of support after the original launch. Well, Worthington is now (finally!) getting back around to showing them some love and tells you what they’ve got planned. Note: “planned”.
- Brian Train does some port-mortem musing on Afghanistan, as a call-back to his (co)design of A Distant Plain. Of note, a bunch of ‘adjusted’ cards to reflect a better understanding what was happening on the ground, compared to nearly 10 years ago when the game was designed.
- Good article here from Liz about gladiators & enslavement and just how much ‘reality’ we want/need in our board games.
- David Thompson is looking for a few good playtesters.
Something From Our Partners:
- Inspired by our own Cyrano, Rocky takes a look at some Hammer’s Slammers gaming.
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about “wargames of the decade”, and he also covered block wargames with Dan Pancaldi.
- Moe goes waaaaay off the beaten path (gave the lieutenant a map again?) and checks out Parroy Forest from Chris Harding.
The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Jon Compton (of Canvas Temple) talks about an “analytical architecture” that works wargaming into decision-making for senior leadership.
- This week, GUWS is taking a break, but next week, they’ve got some “Brant” guy coming in to talk about Incorporating Professional Perspectives in Hobby Wargaming. Clearly, someone lost a bet, but we’re not sure who.
- The US Army has released their official doctrinal manual on Chinese Tactics (PDF)
- UK Fight Club is doing some COIN playtesting
