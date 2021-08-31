CSW Expo is in full effect – #TuesdayNewsday 8/31/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>

ConSimWorld Expo out in Arizona is up & running and there’s photos sneaking out of all sorts of fun going on out there, including a bunch that GMT are sharing on their Twitter feed.

The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Jon Compton (of Canvas Temple) talks about an “analytical architecture” that works wargaming into decision-making for senior leadership.

This week, GUWS is taking a break, but next week, they’ve got some “Brant” guy coming in to talk about Incorporating Professional Perspectives in Hobby Wargaming. Clearly, someone lost a bet, but we’re not sure who.

The US Army has released their official doctrinal manual on Chinese Tactics (PDF)

UK Fight Club is doing some COIN playtesting

Playtesting “The British Way: Malaya” which using the famous COIN game system- a great way to understand our own history if counterinsurgency. Would this be a good way to accompany hard working staff officers writing their Land Warfare Exam? @DefAcUK @ex_owls @ABoredOwl1 @icsc_l pic.twitter.com/XigXXZkhtQ — UK Fight Club (@UKFightClub1) August 31, 2021

