Current Events & the Wargame News – #TuesdayNewsday 3/8/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday does the rounds of the strategy gaming world to unearth what’s important

In case you’re wondering about the elephant in the room (for the second straight week) – we’re occasionally mentioning where other folks are talking about the ongoing invasion of Ukraine as it relates to wargaming. We’re trying to steer away from straight news / current events reporting. That said, we recognize that it is an area of interest to the audience, and to that end, we’ve set up a dedicated opt-in-only channel on our Discord server for these discussions. If you’d like to be a part of it, join our Discord and ask to be added to the channel.

If it seems like we have more Twitter links than usual in this week’s update, it’s because we do. But that’s where some of the better content was this week ¯_(ツ)_/¯





Reaper Minis have a very nicely-sculpted anthropomorphic nightingale bard that they’re selling as a fundraiser for Ukrainian relief.

High Flying Dice Games released Bad News On The Doorstep about the 1972 Battle of Kontum in Vietnam with some snazzy Tim Allen artwork

Might not have been this week, but the Card Wars 28mm stand-up paper skirmish minis are available thru Wargame Vault now

GMT packages are starting to show up with everything from Barbarossa: Army Group Center, and Pacific War: The Struggle Against Japan, 1941-1945 and Into the Woods: The Battle of Shiloh, and yes, you’re allowed to sing the movie title song whilst playing the last of those.

Rapid Fire! Blitzkrieg Battlegames is a new release in their minis rules from guys at Rapid Fire!

SJG started shipping Munchkin Warhammer 40,000: Rank and Vile, in case you were wondering if they took a week off from Munchkin

1941: Race to Moscow is already available in European stores and if you want to test the game before buying it – visit Tabletopia and play it online! 🖥️https://t.co/Ka48gfz2L6 — PHALANX (@PhalanxGames) March 8, 2022

Planning continues for Connections Online, being held from 18-24 April 2022, with the Core Events being held 19-21 April from 10am-4pm EST. As the Armchair Dragoons are the co-sponsors of this event, you’ll get regular updates each week in Tuesday Newsday between now and launch.

Core events are largely set, but exact times are being confirmed. They’ll include Recent Innovations in Wargaming How Wargamers Get Hired Designing a Professional Wargame Methodologies for Designing Cyber Wargames Wargaming Outside the NatSec World

Extended events will occur across all 7 days, at a variety of hours that do not conflict with the Core Events. Current planning includes, but is certainly not limited to Wargame Bootcamp (multiple sessions) for VASSAL / TTS usage Moderated panel, and a seminar game for the 40th anniversary of the Falkland Islands War Wargame Design Workshop, where participants will actually design the broad-strokes mechanics of a wargame

Registration will go live in March

All Core Events will be streamed through YouTube, but using unlisted URLs, which will limit live interaction to registered attendees. After Connections is over, streams will be made public. Some – but not all – Extended Events will be streamed.

If you are interested in volunteering with Connections Online, please drop a note in our forums or contact us at armchairdragoonsevents – at – gmail – dot – .com

Minus a bit of minor topo, this is Cannae done for "Age of Hannibal" from the folks over at @littlewarstv . Ca. 2,000 figures at 30mm scale. Table is 12' x 8'. Mago and his horse are fixing to get busy. No one tell Varro the omens. @ADragoons pic.twitter.com/wXbYuG3Rol — Jim Owczarski (@TheGascon) March 6, 2022

Ventonuovo’s site still says Orange Swan is coming “this February”. Guys, “this February” was actually “last February” so maybe prod the web designers to do their jobs?

says Orange Swan is coming “this February”. Guys, “this February” was actually “last February” so maybe prod the web designers to do their jobs? Avalanche’s daily content this past week included a good backstory on Italy’s invasion of Albania in WW2

The latest Compass Games town hall included discussion of several games that seem to be in the pipeline but not yet announced on their site

Terrible news to report: Jeff Smith founder of MACE and the guy who ran that convention for 25 years, has passed away. This is the public post that was shared on the MACE Facebook page

This week in our forums Rather than have is sprawl through the forums, we’ve set up a dedicated channel on our Discord for discussing the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. If you’d like access, join our Discord and contact one of the admins (Brant/Mike). Go check out JD’s A-10 build Talking about Salerno ’43 arriving imminently

Lots of chatter at Matrix Games’ forums for the imminent release of Distant Worlds 2

Hethwill’s latest wargamer coffee break is out

What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/YtoZT3NfTS — The Gamer's Armory (@thegamersarmory) March 8, 2022

Rocky used the Next War series to examine the ongoing invasion of Ukraine

Moe finally dug into Third World War

Fred did a teach-&-play for Verdun 1916: Steel Inferno with Volko across the virtual table from him

Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about anticipated wargames in 2022, and veered off into “what would we like to see reprinted”

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Six staff groups in CGSOC Sections 6 and 7 used the commercial wargame Race to the Rhine (RTTR) to help teach M401 Sustaining the Offensive, with help from the Directorate of Simulation Education. #EducateToWin #TeamArmyU #ArmyUPeople @USArmy @TRADOC @usacac pic.twitter.com/cpjNPw2Sbk — U.S. Army CGSC (@USACGSC) March 3, 2022

