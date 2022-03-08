Current Events & the Wargame News – #TuesdayNewsday 3/8/22

March 9, 2022
In case you’re wondering about the elephant in the room (for the second straight week) – we’re occasionally mentioning where other folks are talking about the ongoing invasion of Ukraine as it relates to wargaming.  We’re trying to steer away from straight news / current events reporting.  That said, we recognize that it is an area of interest to the audience, and to that end, we’ve set up a dedicated opt-in-only channel on our Discord server for these discussions.  If you’d like to be a part of it, join our Discord and ask to be added to the channel.

Planning continues for Connections Online, being held from 18-24 April 2022, with the Core Events being held 19-21 April from 10am-4pm EST.  As the Armchair Dragoons are the co-sponsors of this event, you’ll get regular updates each week in Tuesday Newsday between now and launch.

  • Core events are largely set, but exact times are being confirmed.  They’ll include
    • Recent Innovations in Wargaming
    • How Wargamers Get Hired
    • Designing a Professional Wargame
    • Methodologies for Designing Cyber Wargames
    • Wargaming Outside the NatSec World
  • Extended events will occur across all 7 days, at a variety of hours that do not conflict with the Core Events.  Current planning includes, but is certainly not limited to
    • Wargame Bootcamp (multiple sessions) for VASSAL / TTS usage
    • Moderated panel, and a seminar game for the 40th anniversary of the Falkland Islands War
    • Wargame Design Workshop, where participants will actually design the broad-strokes mechanics of a wargame
  • Registration will go live in March
  • All Core Events will be streamed through YouTube, but using unlisted URLs, which will limit live interaction to registered attendees.  After Connections is over, streams will be made public.  Some – but not all – Extended Events will be streamed.
  • If you are interested in volunteering with Connections Online, please drop a note in our forums or contact us at armchairdragoonsevents – at – gmail – dot – .com

 

3Newsday-Industry

  • Ventonuovo’s site still says Orange Swan is coming “this February”.  Guys, “this February” was actually “last February” so maybe prod the web designers to do their jobs?
  • Avalanche’s daily content this past week included a good backstory on Italy’s invasion of Albania in WW2
  • The latest Compass Games town hall included discussion of several games that seem to be in the pipeline but not yet announced on their site
  • Terrible news to report: Jeff Smith founder of MACE and the guy who ran that convention for 25 years, has passed away. This is the public post that was shared on the MACE Facebook page

TN-Jeff-MACE

 

