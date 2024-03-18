Second Impressions of Headquarters WWII from Matrix Games

Peter Robbins, 17 March 2024

In our First Impressions article, we touted Headquarters World War Two as a potential successor for Battle Academy 2, and I’ll stick to that comparison in a quick second impression jump in review.

This is not going to be an in depth analysis or play thru; that may come down the road. In this very quick dip back into the pool, we are pleasantly surprised by the warm spots throughout. In all seriousness, this is a contender for best tactical WW2 wargame of the year, if it continues to impress me the way it has already. I am still holding that award nomination until I see the full features for map and scenario editing in play. We still are not seeing that in the Beta versions we have been provided, but what we are seeing is amazing for the singl- player campaign mode experience that most players will at least start to cut their teeth on.

click images to enlarge

The basic wargaming mechanics and interface are nothing particularly unique (though well-executed), but the graphic quality is extremely high and the underbelly of the wargaming suppression and overwatch logic is nearly as good as the Battle Academy series. I keep getting surprised by how well it plays out tactically and that is a good way to describe the game. Headquarters WW2 handles surprise and suppression well. Overwatch is not heavy-handed as it sometimes is in some other games of the genre, but its also present and palpable (of course at the worse moments in the scenario play through).

Let’s paradrop in and take a spin in the first mission for the newer sides depicted beyond the DEMO, which are added into this next phase Beta version that we have been graciously given access to.

We are presented with the campaign area of the interface as in the demo, but now we are able to choose from the three nations depicted: United States, United Kingdom, and Germany. As we had already dived into the German first scenario in the DEMO first impression, let’s take a very quick look at the first missions for the UK and the USA, in that order.

Above you will see the description of the mission, which if we click on that area of the page, we are given a slightly larger map for the scenario, as shown below.

From here on out, we’ll gallery the 1st British and the 1st US mission a bit. As honestly, the interface is so intuitive throughout the shots, you’ll get the picture (literally) of how it generally plays out.

And below we’ll switch over to the US 1st mission, which is, of course, Omaha Beach. And quite frankly, its the most beautiful scenario map of the bunch. I think you’ll agree.

I can’t say too much more here than is rather intuitive by looking the the interfacing in the pics. Commands are very simple to find, as every button has a really simple but effective overlay text of what each command does. It’s easy to understand, and as you mouse over the enemy or a grid space to move, the wargame gives you really useful information throughout as a helper graphic overlay.

It’s just a seamless computer wargame– very fun, and easy to play, while still feeling like the rules underneath are generally realistic in approach. I’ve never said to myself while playing this game: “What the What?”

That is one of my metrics in reviewing a wargame. If you go through a scenario a dozen times over, is there are least a good amount of surprise still throughout, and do I ever say “What the What?” Based upon the results and the tactics I’d used (mistakes or otherwise throughout). And, this wargame passes that litmus with flying colors.

My Overall Impression Of Headquarters WW2 (BETA Version)

“The best way for me to describe HQWW2 is this. It is as if Call Of Duty WW2, Battle Academy 2, and Panzer General 2 had a really awkward threesome, and this was the result. The result of that loving embrace is spectacular. The graphics are stellar, the wargame engine underneath is believable. I would described the rules engine as comfort food level wargaming throughout (its not quite ASL with all its expansions), and the interfacing and execution of orders are intuitive and well laid out. All of the above, with plenty of information as mouse-over overlays. I’ve yet to find a negative aspect to the wargame. It is well balanced, beautiful, generally realistic as a wargame, and fun to play. It’s really solid, and will likely be in the top 10 wargaming lists on the line, as Vince Vaughn put it in The Internship from 2013.” (Gratuitous Quote, Me)

