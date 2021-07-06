Looking Ahead to Actual Conventions! – Tuesday Newsday 7/6/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday takes you on a tour thru what’s happening in the strategy gaming world >>>

This Week’s Headline:

Origins is coming up in October, and we’re assembling the Dragoons to finalize our plans for wargaming events there. In the meanwhile, CSW Expo, Gen Con, CompassCon, and MACE are all supposed to be happening this year as well. And WBC? Well, sort of.

Which conventions are you tackling this year? Are you going to join us at Origins?

Newly Released This Week:

On Sale This Week:

Newly Launched This Week:

Against the Odds has a preorder they’re running on their site for the same Beyond Waterloo game they had on Kickstarter. It’s a slightly different kind of preorder – you’re being charged immediately – but it’s still a deal from them.

Honestly not sure if we’ve highlighted The Doomsday Project: Episode Two, The Battle for the Balkans from Compass Games already, and too lazy to confirm/deny. Either way, it’s still on preorder, so go take a look.

OK, look, they’re too big to use in a real minis game, unless you’re playing them as a giants. But the new Nymphs of Light & Shadows minis on Kickstarter are pretty much everything you’d expect a nymph to be, only taller.

Dungeon Chess. Huh. Long way to go to get funded, but might be an interesting game.

Compass Games also has an expansion to Russia Beseiged that covers Finland and the northern reaches of the Soviet Union that’s on preorder.

New from the Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

Friend-of-the-Dragoons Michael Peck shows how you can learn strategic logistics, and the implications for theater-level war, from War In The East 2, and what it means to readers of Foreign Policy.

Battlefront Miniatures Europe is looking for multi-lingual account managers focused on trade sales. The roles are based in the UK.

Something From Our Partners:

The Professional Wargaming World:

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...