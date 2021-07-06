Looking Ahead to Actual Conventions! – Tuesday Newsday 7/6/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday takes you on a tour thru what’s happening in the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
Origins is coming up in October, and we’re assembling the Dragoons to finalize our plans for wargaming events there. In the meanwhile, CSW Expo, Gen Con, CompassCon, and MACE are all supposed to be happening this year as well. And WBC? Well, sort of.
Which conventions are you tackling this year? Are you going to join us at Origins?
Newly Released This Week:
- Compass Games’ new NATO, Designer Signature Edition is starting to arrive on doorsteps, even though it ‘officially’ releases tomorrow. You can still get it at pre-order price if you hurry.
- S&T Press is now shipping World at War #79 to subscribers, and it’s available to order on their site.
- Tactics & Strategy out of Poland has released Bannockburn 1314, continuing their tradition of including the year of the battle in the title.
- Ares Games will be handling the English-language release of 300: Air & Water from Nuts! Publishing, covering the Greco-Persian Wars.
- Battlefront Minis has released a bunch of new accessories for the Flames of War Romanians.
- Avalanche Press has Great War at Sea: Jutland back in print.
- SJ Games is now shipping the re-release of GURPS SWAT.
- High Flying Dice Games is shipping Sad Days of Battle on the Spanish Civil War Battle of Jarama River.
On Sale This Week:
- Decision Games’ deal of the month is on their folio series games, where you can order 5 for $99. Basically, it’s a ‘buy 4 get 1’ deal.
- Paradox has pretty much all of the Cities in Motion 2 line of products (base + DLCs) on sale ranging from 50%-75% off.
- Can’t get more “on sale” than “free” – shield decals for Greek warriors for PSC.
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is The Italian-Ottoman War 1911-1912, just in case you were behind on your 2021 “Obscure Wargame Titles” bingo card.
- OSS Games has Battle for Baghdad on sale.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Against the Odds has a preorder they’re running on their site for the same Beyond Waterloo game they had on Kickstarter. It’s a slightly different kind of preorder – you’re being charged immediately – but it’s still a deal from them.
- Honestly not sure if we’ve highlighted The Doomsday Project: Episode Two, The Battle for the Balkans from Compass Games already, and too lazy to confirm/deny. Either way, it’s still on preorder, so go take a look.
- OK, look, they’re too big to use in a real minis game, unless you’re playing them as a giants. But the new Nymphs of Light & Shadows minis on Kickstarter are pretty much everything you’d expect a nymph to be, only taller.
- Dungeon Chess. Huh. Long way to go to get funded, but might be an interesting game.
- Compass Games also has an expansion to Russia Beseiged that covers Finland and the northern reaches of the Soviet Union that’s on preorder.
New from the Dragoons:
- Saturday Night Fights celebrated the anniversary of Gettysburg with… The Battle of Gettysburg, using the Altar of Freedom rules.
- Project Quatre Bras discussed the C&C:N rules
- This week’s classic article is a look back at William Livermore’s American Kriegsspiel.
- Mentioned in Dispatches is lining up our Fall season now. If you’ve got suggestions for topics we can/should tackle, please drop us a line in the forums
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Friend-of-the-Dragoons Michael Peck shows how you can learn strategic logistics, and the implications for theater-level war, from War In The East 2, and what it means to readers of Foreign Policy.
- Battlefront Miniatures Europe is looking for multi-lingual account managers focused on trade sales. The roles are based in the UK.
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe dug into a classic S&T issue (#62) and looks at South Africa – Vestige of Colonialism
- Ardwulf clipped counters while discussing the Europa series vs the OCS series.
- Solosaurus
- RMN does a deep dive into portrayals of Longstreet at Gettysburg and bounces them off of his wargames.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- ICYMI, all of the talks from the Connections USA 2021 conference are on YouTube.
- This week, GUWS has Wargaming & the Military Decision Making Process (with adjunct Dragoon Mr Mike Dunn presenting) and next week, they’ve got Wargaming at the Krulak Center.
- PaxSims is thanking their Patreon supporters and noting that you can get a spiffy Derby House Principles supporter pin.
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.