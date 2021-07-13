Lots of Live Gaming All Over The Place – #TuesdayNewsday 7/13/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>

Connections UK registration is open, there are professional-focused games underway at the Krulak Center and with the UK Fight Club, and GUWS has plenty of live games starting again. The professional wargaming world is cranking up their efforts over the summer, and there’s a variety of ways for the hobbyists to get involved, too.

There’s also a ton of live gaming going on all over the place. We’ve added a new regular section on what’s happening on our site with links to different livestreams and games looking for players, as well as a handful of tournaments, conventions, and events in both the hobby and professional wargaming worlds where you can join a game.

As a special offer, Hollandspiele has reprinted last year’s Hollandays sale freebies – Reign of Witches and The Toledo War – after finding out they were selling for ridiculous amounts on the second-hand market. Proceeds will also benefit an animal rescue group.

According to their website, Worthington should be shipping Soviet Dawn imminently. It’s an updated/upgraded States of Siege game from its old VPG roots.

On the heels of games like High Frontier and One Small Step, comes another space-race game. Rocketmen is a new deckbuilder from Phalanx/Ares that puts new twists on the space race, beyond just “get to the moon”.

RMN dives into the world of FICINT and recent games/articles.

Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream fell victim to a family emergency, but we tried to help him fill the void. Meanwhile, he also took a look inside Atlantic Chase.

Moe cracked the lid on Lebensraum from Compass Games.

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

