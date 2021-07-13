Lots of Live Gaming All Over The Place – #TuesdayNewsday 7/13/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
Connections UK registration is open, there are professional-focused games underway at the Krulak Center and with the UK Fight Club, and GUWS has plenty of live games starting again. The professional wargaming world is cranking up their efforts over the summer, and there’s a variety of ways for the hobbyists to get involved, too.
There’s also a ton of live gaming going on all over the place. We’ve added a new regular section on what’s happening on our site with links to different livestreams and games looking for players, as well as a handful of tournaments, conventions, and events in both the hobby and professional wargaming worlds where you can join a game.
Newly Released This Week:
- As a special offer, Hollandspiele has reprinted last year’s Hollandays sale freebies – Reign of Witches and The Toledo War – after finding out they were selling for ridiculous amounts on the second-hand market. Proceeds will also benefit an animal rescue group.
- According to their website, Worthington should be shipping Soviet Dawn imminently. It’s an updated/upgraded States of Siege game from its old VPG roots.
- On the heels of games like High Frontier and One Small Step, comes another space-race game. Rocketmen is a new deckbuilder from Phalanx/Ares that puts new twists on the space race, beyond just “get to the moon”.
On Sale This Week:
- Decision Games has a sale on their “big box” games, with 30% off through the end of the month.
- If you place an order from Strategemata any time in July, and include their Primsole Bridge game, you’ll get free shipping on the entire order.
- Paradox has Ancient Space on sale at 75% off
- Easy Roller Dice Company has 20% off all tabletop accessories thru 7/19 w/ code SUMMER20
Newly Launched This Week:
- Compass Games is now taking pre-orders for Schnell Boats: Scourge of the English Channel where you play a solitaire game of trying to attack the English in their titular channel during WW2.
- Tactics & Strategy Wargames (from Poland) are collecting pre-orders for Kalisz 1706 but have not given any release dates.
- Winged Victory – Among The Clouds Above has made its funding goal and gives you a 1-8 player dogfighting game in WW1.
- Legion Wargames have put Captain’s Sea on their CPO list, covering American naval battles from 1799-1815.
- There’s a couple of new RPGs on Kickstarter
- The Drowned War is a sci-fi RPG that’s set underwater, and uses the Savage Worlds system.
- Highcaster is a d20 + dice pool system that includes a very richly-developed backstory/world.
This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:
- We ask “Five Questions” of Matt Peterson, from HistoriKC Fest and the History on the Table podcast
- Saturday Night Fights is continuing the Battle of Gettysburg with the Altar of Freedom rules.
- My Own Worst Enemy is back with The Wars of Marcus Aurelius from Hollandspiele.
- With Ardwulf out for a personal emergency, we stepped in to fill the breach with an impromptu livestream on Monday night. Yes, it’s that hilariously bad….
- Other online games with the Armchair Dragoons
- There’s a Wednesday night Stellaris game that we hope will get a good AAR afterwards.
- Hethwill has another round of Knyghte Pyke and Sworde on Friday, and the spellchecker just died a little inside
- Jack is still looking for folks to help test his AH Gunslinger TTS module.
- Haz is recruiting for a monthly session, starting with Rebels & Patriots.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Warlord Games is hiring for account developer. You don’t need to live in Nottingham, UK, but you do need to be willing/able to travel there regularly.
- Matrix Games hare holding a Panzer Corps 2 World Championship tournament.
- Battlefront Minis has a new ‘spotlight’ on the “Axis Allies” on the Eastern Front: Hungary, Romania, and Finland.
- A fun panel with Volko R, Mark H, and Jason M, about card-driven wargaming.
- Table Top History has some upcoming games & tournaments for you to join.
- SDHISTCON is holding COINFest in August – a whole day of COIN games. There’s a limit of 50 peeps.
- This week on Twitter there’s a heartbreaking look behind the curtain about what’s going on with global shipping and the boardgame industry.
Something From Our Partners:
- RMN dives into the world of FICINT and recent games/articles.
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream fell victim to a family emergency, but we tried to help him fill the void. Meanwhile, he also took a look inside Atlantic Chase.
- Moe cracked the lid on Lebensraum from Compass Games.
The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Connections UK registration is open and the conference will be 14-15 September.
- Don’t make Agile Wargaming harder than it needs to be
- There’s a neat podcast on “Wargaming in a Brave New World” from the Visualising War project at the University of St Andrews
- Serious Games in the Humanitarian Sector. Seriously.
- UK Fight Club is showing off a VR demo.
- GUWS is holding a big Captain Sonar event at the end of July.
- This month, GUWS is a little USMC-heavy (huh, wonder why*) and has Wargaming at the Krulak Center this week, and next week, they’ve got Wargame Design: The Marine Corps’ Operational Wargame System (which we’ll get them to bring to Origins one of these years).
* oh, that’s why! Hi, Sebastian!
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.