SaturdayNightFights ~ “A Patrol to Ap Bac” (part II) for “Charlie Company”

Our intrepid grunts continue to meander about the digital jungle in search of the great
in out in outdoors
- Game system: Charlie Company by RAFM
- Battle: something related to Ap Bac
Don’t forget to pop in the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can see what’s coming up and make requests for games. Plenty of the Dragoons are setting up all sorts of games, all the time.
Thanks for watching! We’d love to have your feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube…