November 9, 2021
The Pros Are Catching Up– #TuesdayNewsday 11/9/21

Dragoon Commander

This Week’s Headline:

Fleet Marine Force.  Assassin’s Mace. 🇬🇧 UK Fight Club. 🇺🇸 US Fight Club.  Wargame design programs at Georgetown, CGSC, and MORS, and more.  Multiple Connections conferences year-round.

The pros are starting to catch up with the hobby game world, and engaging far more with the hobbyists for their recommendations, opinions, and ideas than we’ve seen in the past 20-25 years, at least.

Is that a good thing?  Remains to be seen.  But at least we’re trying something new.

 

  • Decision Games has a Desert Fox Games deal for 25% off all of them, until the end of the month.
  • Revolution Games has a sale on The Deadly Woods: Battle of the Bulge this weekend, for SDHISTCON. Use code N8B236T42T73 from Friday 11/12 thru Monday 11/15 for 40% off.
  • Paradox has their Tyranny line of games on sale at 75% off
  • S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is World at War #73, with Spring Awakening covering the German attack into Hungary at the end of WW2

 

News From The 4X Gaming World:

We've also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

  • Humankind’s Fabius Maximus update released last week, with the mod tools beta coming out a couple days later.
  • The sixth developer diary for Distant Worlds 2 dropped last week.  It covers the economy, including the private economy — a unique feature that made the original Distant Worlds stand out among the crowd of other 4x games, and it looks to do so in the sequel as well.
  • Void Eclipse, a 4x/grand-strategy game that was successfully funded on Kickstarter, finally launched last week after several years in development.
  • Paradox dropped their latest dev diary for Victoria 3, which takes a look at how war will be handled.  It appears to be a fairly major departure from how warfare is conducted in their previous grand-strategy titles, so it will be interesting to see how well it works, and whether or not they choose to use a similar concept in future games.
  • During Thursday’s Tea-Time video, Slitherine announced that Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War is getting a new DLC, Adeptus Mechanicus.
  • Sega and The Creative Assembly revealed the Ogre Kingdoms as the early-adopter bonus for Total War: Warhammer III, along with announcing the game is now releasing February 17, 2022.

 

