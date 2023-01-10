TheACDC Is This Weekend ~ #TuesdayNewsday 1/10/23

Our newly-rebooted weekly #TuesdayNewsday digs into the strategy gaming headlines for you

The ACDC is this weekend, and we’ve got plenty of great events for you to check out. Here’s the event grid, but to register for specific events, you still need a badge for the convention, and then pick your games from there

Name Type Max# Starts Time(m) Platform Squadron Strike: Newton's Cradle Teaching Game Game Session 3 Friday at 10:00 180 ASCBI.net Squadron Strike: Romance of the Seven Realms Teaching Game Game Session 3 Friday at 16:00 180 ASCBI.net Boardgame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS Game Session 6 Friday at 16:00 180 Discord World At War: Blood & Fury Game Session 4 Friday at 17:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Judean Hammer Game Session 4 Friday at 18:00 120 Tabletop Simulator Song for War: Mediterranean Theater Game Session 4 Friday at 18:00 240 Tabletopia Blucher "Battle of the Mincio River" Best with 2-3 players Game Session 4 Friday at 19:00 180 Tabletop Simulator Welcome Happy Hour Seminar 500 Friday at 19:00 120 YouTube Ginormopod 2050 AD Game Session 2 Friday at 20:00 120 VASSAL Professional Wargaming with the Center for Naval Analysis Seminar 500 Friday at 21:00 120 YouTube Introduction to Kriegsspiel with the IKS Game Session 7 Saturday at 08:00 240 Discord Learn to Play Great Campaigns of the American Civil War Game Session 4 Saturday at 09:00 240 VASSAL Wake Up With The Dragoons Seminar 500 Saturday at 09:00 120 Discord Point Blank: V Is For Victory Game Session 4 Saturday at 10:00 180 Tabletop Simulator Twilight: 2000, Roleplaying in the Future That Never Was Game Session 4 Saturday at 10:00 240 Discord Squadron Strike: Newton's Cradle Teaching Game Game Session 3 Saturday at 10:00 180 ASCBI.net Boardgame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS Game Session 6 Saturday at 10:00 180 Discord Campaign: Fall Blau Game Session 4 Saturday at 11:00 120 Tabletop Simulator Sebastian Bae & the Littoral Commander Wargame Seminar 500 Saturday at 11:00 120 YouTube Memoir '44 Operation Market Garden Game Session 6 Saturday at 13:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Sinking of USS Scorpion: History, Fact, and Fiction Seminar 500 Saturday at 13:00 60 YouTube Introduction to Combat Commander Game Session 12 Saturday at 13:00 120 VASSAL Robotech: Reconstruction Game Session 4 Saturday at 14:00 180 Tabletop Simulator Bruce Maxwell and Air & Armor Seminar 500 Saturday at 15:00 120 YouTube Littoral Commander Game Session 4 Saturday at 15:00 180 VASSAL Twilight: 2000, Roleplaying in the Future That Never Was Game Session 4 Saturday at 16:00 240 Discord Introduction to Commands & Colors: Ancients Game Session 12 Saturday at 16:00 90 VASSAL Lonely Cairn Game Session 2 Saturday at 17:00 120 Tabletop Simulator Pushing Cardboard Interviews Harold Buchanan Seminar 500 Saturday at 17:00 120 YouTube Land and Freedom: The Spanish Revolution and Civil War Game Session 3 Saturday at 19:00 120 Tabletop Simulator Barkmann's Corner Overdrive for "What A Tanker!" Game Session 4 Saturday at 20:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Wake Up With The Dragoons Seminar 500 Sunday at 09:00 120 Discord Jutland - Run To The South Game Session 8 Sunday at 10:00 240 Discord Washington Naval Treaty 100th Anniversary Seminar 500 Sunday at 11:00 60 YouTube Land and Freedom: The Spanish Revolution and Civil War Game Session 3 Sunday at 12:00 120 Tabletop Simulator The Inchon Invasion Seminar 500 Sunday at 12:00 60 YouTube Robotech: Reconstruction Game Session 4 Sunday at 13:00 180 Tabletop Simulator Air & Armor Detailed Turn Demo Game Session 12 Sunday at 13:00 120 Discord Ginormopod 2050 AD Game Session 2 Sunday at 14:00 120 VASSAL Squadron Strike: Romance of the Seven Realms Teaching Game Game Session 3 Sunday at 16:00 180 ASCBI.net Rebels and Patriots AWI for 2-4 players Game Session 4 Sunday at 19:00 180 Tabletop Simulator

Once we’re past The ACDC, we’re going to start ramping up for Connections Online 2023. The theme is “The Enemy Gets A Vote” and will focus on red-teaming. This distributed online conference is focused on the professional/practitioner world, and brings together wargamers of all stripes to improve the art, science, and application of wargaming for serious purposes.

What’s shipped this past week that you’ll find interesting

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can order it now, here it is

Save a few bucks with these deals

What’s happened with the Dragoons this past week





Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Other great content creators from the wargaming world

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

After half a year of development in Early-Access, the full release version of Chaos Galaxy 2 is now out. Described by developer Han Zhiyu as a “retro-style” grand-strategy game, and claiming major influences from older titles such as Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Advance Wars , Chaos Galaxy 2 allows the player to wield a diverse array of units — including warships, mechs, and monsters — in their bid to wrest control of the galaxy from amongst a dozen different factions.

is now out. Described by developer Han Zhiyu as a “retro-style” grand-strategy game, and claiming major influences from older titles such as and , allows the player to wield a diverse array of units — including warships, mechs, and monsters — in their bid to wrest control of the galaxy from amongst a dozen different factions. In their ongoing post-release support of the new Master of Magic , publisher Slitherine and developer Muha Games have released an open beta for the new 1.06.18 update, which is immediately available to those who have the game installed on Steam. In addition, Muha recently sent out a newsletter, in which they include a short/intermediate-term roadmap regarding future support & development for Master of Magic .

, publisher Slitherine and developer Muha Games have released an open beta for the new 1.06.18 update, which is immediately available to those who have the game installed on Steam. In addition, Muha recently sent out a newsletter, in which they include a short/intermediate-term roadmap regarding future support & development for . Arcen Games dropped a “New Year’s” patch for AI War 2 this past week (link). The 5.532 update includes a variety of bug-fixes and balance improvements, along with a good chunk of work done on some of the official mods.

News & notes from the business end of the gaming world

This article is barely powerpoint-deep and reads like an 8th-grade social studies essay from a student who knows almost nothing of the topic eyeballing a few magazine ads for inspiration and trying to kiss up to a teacher with a penchant for non-violence https://t.co/nSeJ4fCscC — The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) January 10, 2023

This week, Avalanche Press breaks down how to play their SWWAS series with their Coral Sea game

Wargame Design Studio gives their audience a “year in review” for 2023

Lock ‘n Load Publishing had their “breaking news” live update last night, including mention of bringing a bunch pre-press / preview stuff that they’ll be showing off at GameON!

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we wanted to share with you

A List of Predictions Made in 1923 About 2023 🧵 — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...