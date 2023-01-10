TheACDC Is This Weekend ~ #TuesdayNewsday 1/10/23

Our newly-rebooted weekly #TuesdayNewsday digs into the strategy gaming headlines for you
The ACDC is this weekend, and we’ve got plenty of great events for you to check out. Here’s the event grid, but to register for specific events, you still need a badge for the convention, and then pick your games from there
|Name
|Type
|Max#
|Starts
|Time(m)
|Platform
|Squadron Strike: Newton's Cradle Teaching Game
|Game Session
|3
|Friday at 10:00
|180
|ASCBI.net
|Squadron Strike: Romance of the Seven Realms Teaching Game
|Game Session
|3
|Friday at 16:00
|180
|ASCBI.net
|Boardgame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|Game Session
|6
|Friday at 16:00
|180
|Discord
|World At War: Blood & Fury
|Game Session
|4
|Friday at 17:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Judean Hammer
|Game Session
|4
|Friday at 18:00
|120
|Tabletop Simulator
|Song for War: Mediterranean Theater
|Game Session
|4
|Friday at 18:00
|240
|Tabletopia
|Blucher "Battle of the Mincio River" Best with 2-3 players
|Game Session
|4
|Friday at 19:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Welcome Happy Hour
|Seminar
|500
|Friday at 19:00
|120
|YouTube
|Ginormopod 2050 AD
|Game Session
|2
|Friday at 20:00
|120
|VASSAL
|Professional Wargaming with the Center for Naval Analysis
|Seminar
|500
|Friday at 21:00
|120
|YouTube
|Introduction to Kriegsspiel with the IKS
|Game Session
|7
|Saturday at 08:00
|240
|Discord
|Learn to Play Great Campaigns of the American Civil War
|Game Session
|4
|Saturday at 09:00
|240
|VASSAL
|Wake Up With The Dragoons
|Seminar
|500
|Saturday at 09:00
|120
|Discord
|Point Blank: V Is For Victory
|Game Session
|4
|Saturday at 10:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Twilight: 2000, Roleplaying in the Future That Never Was
|Game Session
|4
|Saturday at 10:00
|240
|Discord
|Squadron Strike: Newton's Cradle Teaching Game
|Game Session
|3
|Saturday at 10:00
|180
|ASCBI.net
|Boardgame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|Game Session
|6
|Saturday at 10:00
|180
|Discord
|Campaign: Fall Blau
|Game Session
|4
|Saturday at 11:00
|120
|Tabletop Simulator
|Sebastian Bae & the Littoral Commander Wargame
|Seminar
|500
|Saturday at 11:00
|120
|YouTube
|Memoir '44 Operation Market Garden
|Game Session
|6
|Saturday at 13:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Sinking of USS Scorpion: History, Fact, and Fiction
|Seminar
|500
|Saturday at 13:00
|60
|YouTube
|Introduction to Combat Commander
|Game Session
|12
|Saturday at 13:00
|120
|VASSAL
|Robotech: Reconstruction
|Game Session
|4
|Saturday at 14:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Bruce Maxwell and Air & Armor
|Seminar
|500
|Saturday at 15:00
|120
|YouTube
|Littoral Commander
|Game Session
|4
|Saturday at 15:00
|180
|VASSAL
|Twilight: 2000, Roleplaying in the Future That Never Was
|Game Session
|4
|Saturday at 16:00
|240
|Discord
|Introduction to Commands & Colors: Ancients
|Game Session
|12
|Saturday at 16:00
|90
|VASSAL
|Lonely Cairn
|Game Session
|2
|Saturday at 17:00
|120
|Tabletop Simulator
|Pushing Cardboard Interviews Harold Buchanan
|Seminar
|500
|Saturday at 17:00
|120
|YouTube
|Land and Freedom: The Spanish Revolution and Civil War
|Game Session
|3
|Saturday at 19:00
|120
|Tabletop Simulator
|Barkmann's Corner Overdrive for "What A Tanker!"
|Game Session
|4
|Saturday at 20:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Wake Up With The Dragoons
|Seminar
|500
|Sunday at 09:00
|120
|Discord
|Jutland - Run To The South
|Game Session
|8
|Sunday at 10:00
|240
|Discord
|Washington Naval Treaty 100th Anniversary
|Seminar
|500
|Sunday at 11:00
|60
|YouTube
|Land and Freedom: The Spanish Revolution and Civil War
|Game Session
|3
|Sunday at 12:00
|120
|Tabletop Simulator
|The Inchon Invasion
|Seminar
|500
|Sunday at 12:00
|60
|YouTube
|Robotech: Reconstruction
|Game Session
|4
|Sunday at 13:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Air & Armor Detailed Turn Demo
|Game Session
|12
|Sunday at 13:00
|120
|Discord
|Ginormopod 2050 AD
|Game Session
|2
|Sunday at 14:00
|120
|VASSAL
|Squadron Strike: Romance of the Seven Realms Teaching Game
|Game Session
|3
|Sunday at 16:00
|180
|ASCBI.net
|Rebels and Patriots AWI for 2-4 players
|Game Session
|4
|Sunday at 19:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
Once we’re past The ACDC, we’re going to start ramping up for Connections Online 2023. The theme is “The Enemy Gets A Vote” and will focus on red-teaming. This distributed online conference is focused on the professional/practitioner world, and brings together wargamers of all stripes to improve the art, science, and application of wargaming for serious purposes.
What’s shipped this past week that you’ll find interesting
- Strange Machine Games are finally shipping Robotech Reconstruction; you know we’ve been tracking this one for quite a while, and it’s finally here!
- Compass Games started shipping Schnell Boats so look for that one to pop up around the third Thursday of the month
- High Flying Dice released Innocence Lost: The Battle of First Bull Run, with great art from Tim Allen
- VUCA Sims started shipping Task Force – Carrier Battles in the Pacific and there’s probably some pics of this one coming soon, too
- The French-language version of Co-ops is now shipping from NUTS! Publishing; English-language version still expected this Summer
- Steve Jackson Games dropped a few new things this week
- The Elder Futhark Die with Norse runes and a book to help interpret them
- Killer Whale dice
- Hack & Slash 2, Whack & Slash
- Ares Games released the reprint of War of the Ring – The Card Game
- Rapid Fire has a set of scenarios on the Canadians in Normandy for their minis rules
- Maybe not brand new, but Blue Panther’s got the reprint rights to the old Schutze Games catalog, including…
- Yelnya: Crushing the Salient
- Somalia Interventions (a Brian Train design!)
- The next wave of Team Yankee: Red Dawn releases dropped this week, with a bunch of helicopters
- Mi-8 Hip
- FROG-7 rocket launcher
- Cuban AGS-17 grenade launcher team
- Chinook and Sea Knight helicopters
- Sea Stallion helicopter, which was likely a bit thin on the ground in Colorado in 1985
- GMT will start shipping their next wave of stuff this week and we’ll have the rundown for you next Tuesday
Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can order it now, here it is
- Multi-Man Publishing put SCS Ardennes II on pre-order
- Compass Games has their latest “last minute pre-orders on Kickstarter” thing going with 1812! War on the Great Lakes Frontier
- VUCA Sims put Traces of War on pre-order; this game about battles near Kursk ’43-’44 is already at the printer, so it’s not a ‘speculative’ pre-order
- Assault: Red Horizon ’41 TA/OAS expansion is out there for pre-order now, and there are some advance copies already sneaking out for previews in different places
- Ike’s Angels: 28mm Pulp Heroines for Weird War Two gaming now on Kickstarter
- NUTS WW2 Skirmish Combat Tabletop System also on Kickstarter
Save a few bucks with these deals
- Kraken Dice will send you a free 7pc RPG dice set with coupon code FREEDICE2023 but you need to pay the shipping
- Against the Odds Magazine has a “John-uary” deal going, honoring the designs of John Prados with freebies based on the total of your order
- Place a $75 order with Warlord Games this month, and get a free “battlefield angel” Red Devil figure
- Miniature Market has Fire & Stone: Siege of Vienna 1683 which is both new and on sale
- GOG has World in Conflict Complete Edition for $2.50 and no that decimal isn’t in the wrong place
What’s happened with the Dragoons this past week
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Quatre Bras for “Campaign: Waterloo”
- A Wargamer’s Guide to Mastodon
- Gameplay this week
- La Haye Sainte (part 3) for “Valour and Fortitude”
- “CrossFire” Challenge — OJ vs. Andrew
- Lots of stuff getting played at The ACDC (see schedule up top!)
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ February 5th (and already talk of Atlantic Chase) and March 5th
- Next #UnboxingDay1 will be 19 January
- Next Virtual Convention is The ACDC on 13-15 January
- Next Real-World Convention is going to be Buckeye Game Fest, in Columbus OH, 28-30 April (with the War Room opening up on 24 April for extended wargaming)
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 4 different conventions on 13-15 January!
- The ACDC (virtual) (REGISTER NOW!)
- MarsCon (Norfolk, VA)
- MMP’s Winter Offensive (Baltimore, MD)
- Game mORE (Albany, OR)
- 27-29 January CascadeCon (Bellingham, WA)
- 8-12 February GameON! (Seattle, WA)
- 17-26 February Winterfest (Sandusky, OH)
- 17-20 February DunDraCon 46 (Santa Clara, CA)
- 20-26 February Prezcon (Charlottesville, VA)
Other great content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky looks at criticism of wargames set in the contemporary Balkans
- Moe teaches you to play Brothers at War with the designer
- Some nice 3d-printed 6mm mini-Prussians from Mad Padre
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream didn’t clip any counters, but did help raise a bunch of money for Mark Ruggiero’s family with sales not just of Mark’s games, but also a bunch of the audience tossed in some games, too
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
- After half a year of development in Early-Access, the full release version of Chaos Galaxy 2 is now out. Described by developer Han Zhiyu as a “retro-style” grand-strategy game, and claiming major influences from older titles such as Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Advance Wars, Chaos Galaxy 2 allows the player to wield a diverse array of units — including warships, mechs, and monsters — in their bid to wrest control of the galaxy from amongst a dozen different factions.
- In their ongoing post-release support of the new Master of Magic, publisher Slitherine and developer Muha Games have released an open beta for the new 1.06.18 update, which is immediately available to those who have the game installed on Steam. In addition, Muha recently sent out a newsletter, in which they include a short/intermediate-term roadmap regarding future support & development for Master of Magic.
- Arcen Games dropped a “New Year’s” patch for AI War 2 this past week (link). The 5.532 update includes a variety of bug-fixes and balance improvements, along with a good chunk of work done on some of the official mods.
News & notes from the business end of the gaming world
This article is barely powerpoint-deep and reads like an 8th-grade social studies essay from a student who knows almost nothing of the topic eyeballing a few magazine ads for inspiration and trying to kiss up to a teacher with a penchant for non-violence
— The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) January 10, 2023
- This week, Avalanche Press breaks down how to play their SWWAS series with their Coral Sea game
- Wargame Design Studio gives their audience a “year in review” for 2023
- Lock ‘n Load Publishing had their “breaking news” live update last night, including mention of bringing a bunch pre-press / preview stuff that they’ll be showing off at GameON!
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Coverage of the CSIS report about their Taiwan wargames spilled over onto CNN
- Maskirovka
- The Ukraine headline we all love to see: In This Russian Battalion, The Tanks Don’t Work And The Commander Is A Drunk Pyromaniac
- Lots of armor headed to Ukraine
- The next GUWS webinar is today, with Dr. Ed McGrady covering Gaming Climate Change: Challenges and More Challenges and then on January 24, they’ve got Players and Users: Wargaming as a User Experience (UX) Design Problem
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we wanted to share with you
A List of Predictions Made in 1923 About 2023
🧵
— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.
