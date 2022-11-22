Holiday Sales Starting – #TuesdayNewsday 11/22/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday digs into the strategy gaming headlines for you
Plenty of folks are starting their holiday sales, with GMT holding theirs last week, and the Hollandays sale, Osprey Black Friday sale, and Lock ‘n Load’s sale going on right now. Tell us about the others in the comments below!
This Week’s Other Headline
Regardless of what you think of the Twitter sale and layoffs, there are plenty of other wargamers that are making contingency plans for other platforms, depending on what direction Twitter goes. We’ve already got our account up on Mastondon, and exploring some other options, even if only as retrans stations for our primary signal. Ardwulf is already branching out to become the King of Wargaming Media.
Like many other wargamers, we’re not taking sides on any of these current events; we’re merely making contingency plans in preparation for an unknown future.
This is not going to be a short list this week
- LNLP has up to 50% off many games with coupon code TGBFCM22
- C3i Magazine and the RBM Studio Store have 15-25% discounts with coupon code VELITES
- Canvas Temple will admit they don’t have a ton in stock while waiting for some games coming from the printer, but what they do have they’re giving you at 15% with coupon code HOLIDAY15
- Lombardy Studios have 20%, plus free shipping, through their partnership with Monroe Publications until 12/2 with coupon code BF20
- Avalanche Press have a bunch of bundles on sale, such as the Angry History Package, Zxtra Package, Eastern Front Package, Black Panther Package, Indian Ocean Package, and Infantry Attacks Package.
- Osprey Games are doing 30% off of everything already published (not pre-orders) and yes, their site is a trainwreck now
- Worthington are trying to clear space in their warehouse for their January arrivals, so they put everything in-stock at 25% off with no need to enter any codes
- Miniature Market has a bunch of stuff on a Black Friday sale with no coupons needed
- Heroes of Normandie: Big Red Edition (don’t call it “Big Red One” b/c the US Army copyrighted it)
- Britannia: Classic & Duel Edition
- A couple of ‘M44 expansions: Disaster at Dieppe Battle Map Expansion, The Battles of Khalkhin-Gol Expansion, and Winter Wars, The Ardennes Offensive Expansion
- Humble Bundle’s Black Friday sale has a bunch of older games you can fill out your library with, including things like Cyberpunk 2077 at 50% off and Hearts of Iron IV at 75% off
- SGS Okinawa is 20% off on Steam right now
- 9th Level games has their entire store 20% off this week, so you can pick up their retro RPG Mazes and all the accoutrements, cheaper than usual
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #248, with First Blood: Marne, 15 July 1918
- Once in a blue moon, you get a Facebook ad for something that’s actually pretty cool, and today is that day, with this Dragon Lamp at almost half off
- The Hollandays sale starts with $5 off/game, and gets better the more you spend, plus the freebies if you get at least 2 games
- Historical Board Gaming has their Battle of Midway game back in stock
- Ares Games have the new version of WW2 Quartermaster General shipping now
- Wargame Design Studio released Rumyantsev ’43, plus free demos of Modern Air Power and Little Big Horn
- Warlord Games have a deal on their new Sealion/Gigant bundle for Bolt Action
- Warlord Games also has some command groups for the Pike & Shotte rules: Wallachian Voynik Infantry and Deli Light Cavalry
- Columbia Games finally have Rommel in the Desert back in print/in stock after a lifetime of watching secondary markets
- Matrix Games will release Command: Modern Operations – Falklands on Thanksgiving Day here in the US
- Battlefront released the Combat Mission Red Thunder Battle Pack 1, which covers a bunch of 1944 action through Poland
- We don’t normally give a rip about 3d print-at-home stuff, but we know a number of Dragoons will go gaga for these Star Trek minis from Modiphius
Everyone seems to have dialed down their crowdfunding for the holidays, so this might be sparse for a few weeks.
- Europa Simulazioni finally got Caporetto 1917 onto pre-order
- Yes, there’s a Space: 1889 reboot on Kickstarter, with 5e conversion info
- Another massively-funded one from Gamelyn, as Tiny Epic Crimes (think Clue on steroids) is about 100x their funding goal already
- Amazing Adventures, a multi-genre RPG, is on Indiegogo right now
- GMT’s latest update put a pair of games onto p500, but neither are all that wargame-y
- Saturday Night Fights ~ “Beginners’ Luck” for “Spearhead”
- First Impressions – Flashpoint Campaigns: Southern Storm
- My Own Worst Enemy ~ C.S.A. America’s Civil War – Turn 2 Part 2
- This week was #UnboxingDay!
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game from Z-Man Games
- Runequest Starter Set by Chaosium
- Struggle for New France (2nd ed) by Blue Panther
- Agents of SMERSH by Everything Epic Games
- Storm Over Dien Bien Phu by MMP
- The Hill of Death – Champion Hill by Tiny Battle Publishing
- October War: Doctrine and Tactics in the Yom Kippur Conflict, 6 to 24 October 1973 by SPI
- Confrontation in the Falklands (1982): Wargaming Methods, Scenarios and Games Volume I by John Curry
- The Final MACE / JeffCon
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 9 Ep 11 ~ Accessories & Doodads
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 4 December, and 8 January
- Next #UnboxingDay is 15 December
- Next Virtual Convention is The ACDC on 13-15 January, and look for volunteer & registration info to go live soon
- Next Real-World Convention is going to be Buckeye Game Fest, in Columbus OH, 28-30 April (with the War Room opening up on 24 April for extended wargaming)
Sometimes you mess about and come up with something that's definitely different, but you're not 100% certain you like. @TabletopSim is an embarrassment of riches. This MIGHT be Wednesday Night Warfare's "Shako 2" game. @ADragoons pic.twitter.com/wQxGDszprb
— Jim Owczarski (@TheGascon) November 21, 2022
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
With the holidays coming up, the conventions we’re tracking are mostly after the new year, so you’ve got some time to plan!
- 3 different conventions on 13-15 January!
- 8-12 February GameON! (Seattle, WA)
- 17-26 February Winterfest (Sandusky, OH)
- 17-20 February DunDraCon 46 (Santa Clara, CA)
- 20-26 February Prezcon (Charlottesville, VA)
- Rocky wonders about a next Korean War
- Moe has his next Whiskey Charlie episode tonight
- Gimpy has an extended video for the new Southern Storm tutorial scenario
- Real & Simulated Wars has already dug into that new battle pack from Battlefront (above)
- Episode #99 of Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about The Best of The Gamers
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
- There’s a Heroes of Might & Magic III boardgame currently on Kickstarter (link). The project has already rocketed past its initial funding goal, but the campaign still has a week left to go for those who want in on it!
- Firaxis Games announced a new Leader Pass DLC for Civilization VI (watch the trailer here). The DLC is comprised of 6 Leader Packs: The 1st Leader Pack (“Great Negotiators”) just dropped yesterday, with the remaining 5 Leader Packs releasing between now and March 2023 (dates not final). The Leader Pass is free to new and existing owners of the Civilization VI Anthology on Steam, and is also available for separate purchase.
- Praxis Games has released Update 1.5 for Interstellar Space: Genesis. The update includes new galaxy shapes (a long-requested feature), Steam Cloud saves, the ability to auto-assign infrastructure on your colonies, improved AI, and more (read the list here).
- Arcen Games has been busy, dropping three separate patches for AI War 2 this past week: Update 5.524 includes fixes & improvements to some of the fleets in the main game & DLC’s, alongside a lot of work & improvements for several official mods. Update 5.525 adds major improvements to performance in multiplayer, especially in the late-game. Finally, update 5.526 adds bug-fixes and balance work to the Deep-Space Anomaly Analyzers, alongside some major improvements to several official mods.
- Developer Shiro Games have released the “Air & Sand” Update for Dune: Spice Wars, as the game continues its development in Steam Early Access (new trailer). Air & Sand appears to be pretty meaty, adding not only flying units and aerial combat, but also new resource types, new gameplay systems, new building types, and a heck of a lot more.
- This Twitter thread from Cole Wehrle gives some great insight to what crowdfunding has allowed in the tabletop game biz
- Wargame Design Studio hit their first anniversary this past week!
- This week, Avalanche Press has a fun article about their oversize zeppelin pieces for their Great War at Sea line, and their measurements counters are not inflated1
- Renegade announced their virtual convention for February. Will we get some Squad Leader news by then?
- Amabel walks us through this year’s Hollandays Sale, in 30° weather. Oh, and let’s all have a moment of silence for Steve’s printing presses over at Blue Panther.
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Our new favorite headline: “Russians Soldiers Are Surrendering to Ukrainian Drones”
- How do you wargame missile defense, especially when the shooters and shootees are really at war with each other, and now there’s hardware being moved around
- The next GUWS webinar is today, with Fred Serval covering The Complexity of Simplicity: Wargames’ Footprint and Historical Model and on December 17th, you get Crossing the line: The Hidden Realm of Non-linear Simulation
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
AEG has a Black Friday sale scheduled https://alderacstore.com/