Holiday Sales Starting – #TuesdayNewsday 11/22/22

Plenty of folks are starting their holiday sales, with GMT holding theirs last week, and the Hollandays sale, Osprey Black Friday sale, and Lock ‘n Load’s sale going on right now. Tell us about the others in the comments below!

This Week’s Other Headline

Regardless of what you think of the Twitter sale and layoffs, there are plenty of other wargamers that are making contingency plans for other platforms, depending on what direction Twitter goes. We’ve already got our account up on Mastondon, and exploring some other options, even if only as retrans stations for our primary signal. Ardwulf is already branching out to become the King of Wargaming Media.

Like many other wargamers, we’re not taking sides on any of these current events; we’re merely making contingency plans in preparation for an unknown future.

This is not going to be a short list this week

Everyone seems to have dialed down their crowdfunding for the holidays, so this might be sparse for a few weeks.

Sometimes you mess about and come up with something that's definitely different, but you're not 100% certain you like. @TabletopSim is an embarrassment of riches. This MIGHT be Wednesday Night Warfare's "Shako 2" game. @ADragoons pic.twitter.com/wQxGDszprb — Jim Owczarski (@TheGascon) November 21, 2022

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

With the holidays coming up, the conventions we’re tracking are mostly after the new year, so you’ve got some time to plan!

3 different conventions on 13-15 January! The ACDC (virtual) (more details coming soon) MarsCon (Norfolk, VA) MMP’s Winter Offensive (Baltimore, MD)

8-12 February GameON! (Seattle, WA)

17-26 February Winterfest (Sandusky, OH)

17-20 February DunDraCon 46 (Santa Clara, CA)

20-26 February Prezcon (Charlottesville, VA)

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

This Twitter thread from Cole Wehrle gives some great insight to what crowdfunding has allowed in the tabletop game biz

Wargame Design Studio hit their first anniversary this past week!

This week, Avalanche Press has a fun article about their oversize zeppelin pieces for their Great War at Sea line, and their measurements counters are not inflated

Renegade announced their virtual convention for February. Will we get some Squad Leader news by then?

Amabel walks us through this year’s Hollandays Sale, in 30° weather. Oh, and let’s all have a moment of silence for Steve’s printing presses over at Blue Panther.

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

