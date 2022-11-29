RIP Reaper CEO Ed Pugh – #TuesdayNewsday 11/29/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday takes a look at the strategy gaming headlines of the week
Late-Breaking Headline
We normally poke fun at companies that release info late on Tuesday, and we don’t normally edit Tuesday Newsday. But this came in early Tuesday afternoon after we’d already published, and we didn’t want to sit on it for a week, and there’s no humor in this at all. #FuckCancer
This week, there are a few headlines –
First, the sad news.
We’re deeply grieved to announce that, after a brief illness, Reaper President and CEO Ed Pugh has passed away.
1958-2022 pic.twitter.com/Wzec2TdoPh
— Reaper Miniatures (@reapermini) November 27, 2022
Another Headline
In better news, Kevin Bertram of Fort Circle Games has started a new newsletter on Substack about the business of boardgaming, with a detailed look under the hood at costs & numbers & quantities and other real-world business considerations
Yet Another Headline
While we’re still maintaining a Dragoons presence on Twitter (for now), we do have the flag planted over on the wargaming server on Mastodon
One More Headline? Why not?
Ardwulf hit 100 counter clipping shows this week!
- Grognard Sims announced that they’ve released Death Ride Normandy – Gold Beach but you’ll have to click through about 3 different rabbit holes on their site to (1) get any details on the game, and then (2) order it through their patented 12-step email process
- We didn’t explicitly call it out last week, although it was in the sale graphic we shared, but Hollandspiele has released Dinosaur Gauge, which is clearly a wargame, according to the Twitter experts of such categorization
- Catalyst released a new BattleTech Alpha Strike boxed set just in time for the holidays, and it’s packed
- Not a new release, but a new ‘update’ – Thin Red Line Games has update kits to bring your first edition Deadly Northern Lights up to current standards with second edition and beyond!) errata
- Warlord Games has the Mythic Americas softback rulebook is now for sale
- Worthington has a BIG miniatures ‘playset’ for their Victoria Cross II game, and yes, it looks like the grown-up version of those old comic book playset ads
- Compass Games put the second printing of Combat! Vol. 1 on Kickstarter, so you can snag it cheap and it’ll be shipping soon
- Hey look, a minis project on Kickstarter that’s actual minis!1 These 1809 Bavarians and Tyroleans should look great on Cyrano’s next TTS… oh, wait
- Anawak is a minis skirmish wargame of “Mesoamerican warfare” and it’s definitely got some ‘minis porn’ to it, but it’s not an overbloated production and the topic looks interesting & off the beaten path
- Putin vs The Dragon is still on pre-order from OSS, but one suspects that given the last 6 months of ‘data collection’ in Ukraine, there’s going to need to be some significant re-work of the OOBs and unit capabilities
- Disumula Edizioni has the second edition of Radetzky’s March on pre-order
- Gamer’s Armory has the Quick 6 V scenario pack on pre-order, with a half dozen ASL scenarios from Lone Canuck
- Cold Waters on sale at GOG for under $10
- Kraken Dice put their entire website on sale this week, and the discounts / freebies all stack, too. Yes, you need more dice.
- Steve Jackson Games’ 2022 HAULiday sale runs through 12/19
- Draco Ideas has a bunch of stuff on sale right now, including some wargames that they can ship to European customers
- The Knowledge Company put a bunch of stuff on sale, but no word on whether or not the guy running the place had decided to be polite to his customers or not
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #303, with Yugoslavia 1991
- Saturday Night Fights ~ “Quatre Bras” for “Valour and Fortitude”
- My Own Worst Enemy ~ Empires In America 2nd Ed (classic review of the original edition here)
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 9 Ep 12 ~ Changes to the Charlies
- This week in our forums
- Discussing production disparities between US & Japan in WW2
- Looking forward to Ridley Scott’s movie on Napoleon?
- New Recruits! Welcome to Stucarius, and SWATDoc
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 4 December, and 8 January
- Next #UnboxingDay is 15 December
- Next Virtual Convention is The ACDC on 13-15 January, and look for volunteer & registration info to go live soon
- Next Real-World Convention is going to be Buckeye Game Fest, in Columbus OH, 28-30 April (with the War Room opening up on 24 April for extended wargaming)
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
With the holidays coming up, the conventions we’re tracking are mostly after the new year, so you’ve got some time to plan!
- 3 different conventions on 13-15 January!
- The ACDC (virtual) (more details coming soon)
- MarsCon (Norfolk, VA)
- MMP’s Winter Offensive (Baltimore, MD)
- 8-12 February GameON! (Seattle, WA)
- 17-26 February Winterfest (Sandusky, OH)
- 17-20 February DunDraCon 46 (Santa Clara, CA)
- 20-26 February Prezcon (Charlottesville, VA)
- Moe had a playthrough of Men of War – Rhodesian Bush War so of course Brant went and bought it, too
- Gimpy has a preview of the SAS Rogue Regiment Kickstarter
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about MMP pre-orders, but also went thru his Compass Games Expo photo gallery, and IT WAS HIS 100TH SHOW
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
- Publisher Atlantis Workshop released Theocracy this past week. Billing itself as an “old-school” historical 4x, Theocracy focuses on the power of faith & religion to spread your culture across the globe (as well as touting short gaming sessions).
- The Creative Assembly released Update 2.3 for Warhammer 3. (Read the full patch notes here, check out the short version here.) Some highlights include customizing endgame scenarios in multiplayer, numerous landmarks and 10-slot settlements have been ported over from Warhammer II’s Mortal Empires campaign, and several races have seen some significant balance work (most notably Bretonnia).
- Paradox released the 1.12.6 “Operation Tungsten” update for Hearts of Iron IV (you can read the patch notes here). Already available to players as an open beta the past few weeks, this is the first version of the patch going live for official public consumption.
- A major update dropped for Songs of Conquest, the Heroes of Might & Magic-style game from developer Lavapotion currently in Steam Early Access. While the update contains a host of improvements, content, & features, by far the highlight of this update is the random map generator, one of the most highly requested features by the player community (watch the overview here).
- Wargame Design Studio did a big Q&A for their latest news update
- This week, Avalanche Press has an article kicking off a series about the leaders in their Soldier Emperor game
- Compass Games will be holding a Spring expo, as well as their usual Fall expo, with the first slated for 18-22 May 2023
- Minden Games are back online, with a website that looks like the old one… which is to say you should be prepared for both (1) side-scrolling, and (2) no clear guidepost to what’s actually “new” and not just “latest” (which seems to mean “within the past 3 years”)
- Slitherine launched a new video series on their YouTube channel, about “Geek Recipes”
- There was a lot of good chatter on Twitter this week about different wargaming topics, including several designers & publishers sparking good discussions
One of the things I'm happy about with our history games is that we've got the history 'right'–we haven't left stuff out if it is inconvenient to the narrative.
1979: The Shah AND his opponents have downsides AND the CIA/MI6 interference is there–it doesn't just happen (1/x)
— Dietz Foundation (@FoundationDietz) November 28, 2022
Wargame publishers and designers really underestimate how much marketing is needed to sell games at a reasonably high volume (over 2000 copies). I'm going to use @gmtgames Nevsky as an example of how to do it right… 👇 pic.twitter.com/pBTj5USZ8A
— Clint Davey (@Clint_Davey1) November 27, 2022
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- General Winter seems to reinforcing the Ukrainians
- Royal Navy buying new missiles
- The next GUWS webinar is December 17th, titled Crossing the line: The Hidden Realm of Non-linear Simulation
- PaxSims reviews Simulations in the Political Science Classroom
That’s all for this week!
Great edition – love the editorial comments. thanks