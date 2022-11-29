November 29, 2022
RIP Reaper CEO Ed Pugh – #TuesdayNewsday 11/29/22

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Late-Breaking Headline

We normally poke fun at companies that release info late on Tuesday, and we don’t normally edit Tuesday Newsday.  But this came in early Tuesday afternoon after we’d already published, and we didn’t want to sit on it for a week, and there’s no humor in this at all. #FuckCancer

Screen-Shot-2022-11-29-at-14.35.56

 

First, the sad news.

Another Headline

In better news, Kevin Bertram of Fort Circle Games has started a new newsletter on Substack about the business of boardgaming, with a detailed look under the hood at costs & numbers & quantities and other real-world business considerations

Yet Another Headline

While we’re still maintaining a Dragoons presence on Twitter (for now), we do have the flag planted over on the wargaming server on Mastodon

One More Headline?  Why not?

Ardwulf hit 100 counter clipping shows this week!

 

Don't forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Consolidated-Calendar-SplashWith the holidays coming up, the conventions we’re tracking are mostly after the new year, so you’ve got some time to plan!

TN-WinterOff23

 

We've also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

  • Publisher Atlantis Workshop released Theocracy this past week.  Billing itself as an “old-school” historical 4x, Theocracy focuses on the power of faith & religion to spread your culture across the globe (as well as touting short gaming sessions).
  • The Creative Assembly released Update 2.3 for Warhammer 3.  (Read the full patch notes here, check out the short version here.)  Some highlights include customizing endgame scenarios in multiplayer, numerous landmarks and 10-slot settlements have been ported over from Warhammer II’s Mortal Empires campaign, and several races have seen some significant balance work (most notably Bretonnia).
  • Paradox released the 1.12.6 “Operation Tungsten” update for Hearts of Iron IV (you can read the patch notes here).  Already available to players as an open beta the past few weeks, this is the first version of the patch going live for official public consumption.
  • A major update dropped for Songs of Conquest, the Heroes of Might & Magic-style game from developer Lavapotion currently in Steam Early Access.  While the update contains a host of improvements, content, & features, by far the highlight of this update is the random map generator, one of the most highly requested features by the player community (watch the overview here).

 

  • There was a lot of good chatter on Twitter this week about different wargaming topics, including several designers & publishers sparking good discussions

 

Don't forget we've got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

Footnotes

