RIP Reaper CEO Ed Pugh – #TuesdayNewsday 11/29/22

Late-Breaking Headline

We normally poke fun at companies that release info late on Tuesday, and we don’t normally edit Tuesday Newsday. But this came in early Tuesday afternoon after we’d already published, and we didn’t want to sit on it for a week, and there’s no humor in this at all. #FuckCancer

This week, there are a few headlines –

First, the sad news.

We’re deeply grieved to announce that, after a brief illness, Reaper President and CEO Ed Pugh has passed away. 1958-2022 pic.twitter.com/Wzec2TdoPh — Reaper Miniatures (@reapermini) November 27, 2022

Another Headline

In better news, Kevin Bertram of Fort Circle Games has started a new newsletter on Substack about the business of boardgaming, with a detailed look under the hood at costs & numbers & quantities and other real-world business considerations

Yet Another Headline

While we’re still maintaining a Dragoons presence on Twitter (for now), we do have the flag planted over on the wargaming server on Mastodon

One More Headline? Why not?

Ardwulf hit 100 counter clipping shows this week!

Grognard Sims announced that they’ve released Death Ride Normandy – Gold Beach but you’ll have to click through about 3 different rabbit holes on their site to (1) get any details on the game, and then (2) order it through their patented 12-step email process

We didn’t explicitly call it out last week, although it was in the sale graphic we shared, but Hollandspiele has released Dinosaur Gauge, which is clearly a wargame, according to the Twitter experts of such categorization

Catalyst released a new BattleTech Alpha Strike boxed set just in time for the holidays, and it's packed

Not a new release, but a new ‘update’ – Thin Red Line Games has update kits to bring your first edition Deadly Northern Lights up to current standards with second edition and beyond!) errata

Warlord Games has the Mythic Americas softback rulebook is now for sale

Moe had a playthrough of Men of War – Rhodesian Bush War so of course Brant went and bought it, too

Gimpy has a preview of the SAS Rogue Regiment Kickstarter

Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about MMP pre-orders, but also went thru his Compass Games Expo photo gallery, and IT WAS HIS 100TH SHOW

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

Publisher Atlantis Workshop released Theocracy this past week. Billing itself as an “old-school” historical 4x, Theocracy focuses on the power of faith & religion to spread your culture across the globe (as well as touting short gaming sessions).

Publisher Atlantis Workshop released Theocracy this past week. Billing itself as an "old-school" historical 4x, Theocracy focuses on the power of faith & religion to spread your culture across the globe (as well as touting short gaming sessions).

The Creative Assembly released Update 2.3 for Warhammer 3. (Read the full patch notes here, check out the short version here.) Some highlights include customizing endgame scenarios in multiplayer, numerous landmarks and 10-slot settlements have been ported over from Warhammer II's Mortal Empires campaign, and several races have seen some significant balance work (most notably Bretonnia).

Paradox released the 1.12.6 "Operation Tungsten" update for Hearts of Iron IV (you can read the patch notes here). Already available to players as an open beta the past few weeks, this is the first version of the patch going live for official public consumption.

A major update dropped for Songs of Conquest, the Heroes of Might & Magic-style game from developer Lavapotion currently in Steam Early Access. While the update contains a host of improvements, content, & features, by far the highlight of this update is the random map generator, one of the most highly requested features by the player community (watch the overview here).

There was a lot of good chatter on Twitter this week about different wargaming topics, including several designers & publishers sparking good discussions

One of the things I'm happy about with our history games is that we've got the history 'right'–we haven't left stuff out if it is inconvenient to the narrative. 1979: The Shah AND his opponents have downsides AND the CIA/MI6 interference is there–it doesn't just happen (1/x) — Dietz Foundation (@FoundationDietz) November 28, 2022

Wargame publishers and designers really underestimate how much marketing is needed to sell games at a reasonably high volume (over 2000 copies). I'm going to use @gmtgames Nevsky as an example of how to do it right… 👇 pic.twitter.com/pBTj5USZ8A — Clint Davey (@Clint_Davey1) November 27, 2022

