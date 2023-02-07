Convention Events! ~ #TuesdayNewsday 2/7/23

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday sifts through the strategy gaming world to dig out what’s important
Seems weird that we’ve turned in our list of events to Origins (in June) before our list of events for Buckeye Game Fest (in April), but we did. Nothing’s officially approved yet, but you can expect over 60 wargaming events that are a mix of
- Salerno ’43 (GMT)
- Liberty of Death (GMT)
- The1 Third World War (Compass)
- Brief Border Wars (Compass)
- Undaunted (Osprey) ~ with the designer!
- Song for War: Mediterranean Theater (Invicta Rex) ~ with the designers!
- Plains Indian Wars (GMT)
- Space Empires 4X (GMT)
- PanzerBlitz as a PicoArmor minis game
- A Distant Plain (GMT) as a team / semi-blind event
- Catastrophe Games: Sadr City, True Command, Arabian Struggle, Stonewall Uprising (most with the designers)
- Fort Circle Games: Shores of Tripoli, Halls of Montezuma, Votes for Women (with the designers)
- plus the Command Post Exercises, and the new CPX Doctrine Bootcamps
and that’s just what’s on the schedule so far. We always have some additional after-hours or off-the-books pickup games breaking out, too
We asked about game groups / meetups back in January, and asked you to chime in with info on your own groups, and here are the ones you sent us. We also got a message from someone who shared a massive listing of ASL events that can now be found on our master event calendar, along with anyone else below who has a subscribable calendar
- Cape Fear Wargamers (CFW) is based in Wilmington NC. We just got organized a little over 2 months ago and already there are 27 folks in our email group! We do mostly historical miniatures and board wargames, but most of us do other gaming as well. Most weeks we’ve got one or more games going either at somebody’s house or at Cape Fear Collectibles, our FLGS of choice (the proprietor is also a CFW member).
- St. Louis Historical Gaming Society (STLHGS)
We generally meet every 3rd Saturday at Miniature Market (on Manchester Road).
Facebook • BGG • Discord: mfxxHFzM5v
- Columbia, SC. We don’t meet regularly (there are really only about 4-5 of us interested in wargaming, plus a few others interested more generally in boardgaming). We do try to meet every few months at Firefly Games for a general boardgaming day and post those dates on a Facebook group.
Columbia Boardgamers on Facebook
- The Victorian Historical Boardgaming Collective. Hawthorn (Melbourne2) Library meeting rooms, the last Sunday of each month (10 am to 5 pm). Mainly multi-player historical games and wargames. Also some 2 player wargames. On BGG
- The Border Reiver Wargames Society in Newcastle, UK. Tuesday evening meetings plus occasional Saturdays and the schedule is on their site. Lots of historical minis
- Columbus Area Boardgaming Society (CABS). A general boardgaming crew with a bunch of wargamers as members. Meetings 3-4x/month with over 100 players at each meeting
- Armchair Dragoons Wargame Day at Gamer’s Armory/RTP-area in NC. Not a formally-organized club or anything, but we are a group that gathers every month to play; see more below.
Want to get added to the mentions here? Drop us a line in our forums, or in our comments below this article3, and tell us about your local gaming group – when & where you meet, if you have a calendar, what you play, etc.
What’s shipped this past week that you’ll find interesting
- Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea from Compass Games is now landing on people’s doorsteps
- High Flying Dice Games released Ill Met In Flander, on a Thirty Years War battle in 1622 (Fleurus), and even though we’re looking at “newest releases” on their page, they’ll end up pointing out some game halfway down the page that was released yesterday and we somehow missed
- Land And Freedom, a game of the Spanish Civil War and featured at our last ACDC, is now available from Blue Panther Games
- Hollandspiele released Endurance, the game of trying to survive in Antarctica while not being a penguin
- MAG-23 Guadalcanal: A Solitaire Air War Game, the sequel to last Fall’s Tally-Ho!: A Solitaire Air War Game, is now available; it covers the “Cactus Air Force” in WW2
- Men of War: Indochina – French Foreign Legion: Solitaire Tactical Book Wargame, which involves more arts-&-crafts than the Worthington bookgames, can now be had over at Amazon
- Avalanche Press has Second World War at Sea: South Pacific shipping now, and are running low already
- CSL says that The World Undone: 1914 Serbia is now available for purchase; pre-order folks should (finally!) be getting theirs sent to them
- Xenonauts 2 is on Steam and has some fans in our forums
- Dana Lombardy’s vol 2 of his Stalingrad book set is now shipping
- Warlord Games has a new Hail Caesar 2nd ed rulebook, a signed version that doubles the price, and some Ottoman infantry/archers to use with them
- Steve Jackson’s Illuminati is on Steam, and somehow we missed the original January release date
Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can order it now, here it is
- Pre-orders now open for the next reprint of Less Than 60 Miles from Thin Red Line Games; these things sell out pretty much immediately, so jump on the train now if you want one
- Le Franc Tireur #15 is on pre-order from Gamer’s Armory, if you want a lot of bolt-on ASL content. A. LOT. (88p magazine, 23 scenarios, 8 maps)
- Bismarck Solitaire board game, based on the bookgame, from Worthington
- Andromeda’s Edge on Gamefound has now exceeded the budget of most small-town police departments
- Coalitions is now open for pre-orders, if you missed the original campaign
- Modiphius has their Homeworld: Fleet Command board game on Kickstarter and there’s a variety of pledge levels depending on how many toys you want with it
- Last week’s winner of “screw those Tuesday Newsday guys” was Multi-Man Publishing, who announced 3 new pre-orders that afternoon
- Goose Green, a TCS game about The Falklands in ’82
- Operational Matters: An OCS Guide w/ Sicily II, reprinting an older game/magazine
- Rostov ’41: Race to the Don, a reprint of an SCS game on the East Front, because ¯_(ツ)_/¯
Save a few bucks with these deals
- A bunch of stuff on sale at Osprey, including Undaunted Stalingrad, Stargrave, and Heirs to Heresy
- Doubling down on the whole “screw those Tuesday Newsday guys,” Multi-Man Publishing also put some games on sale
- A Most Dangerous Time was $72, now $10
- Warriors of Japan, was $48, now $5
- King Philip’s War, was $48, sold out at $5 and you can see our unboxing here
- Steam has Heavyarms Assemble WWII on sale
- Gary Grigsby’s World at War: A World Divided is now on GOG
- Big sale at the Fanatical store this week on all things Warhammer
- LNLP has most of the Tank on Tank series on sale right now
What’s happened with the Dragoons this past week
- Saturday Night Fights ~ Double-Blind “Spearhead”
- Flashpoint Campaigns: Southern Storm – Developer Interview & Playthrough
- The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part Two (continuing a new weekly series)
- Mentioned in Dispatches returns on Friday!
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ March 5th and April 2nd
- Next #UnboxingDay4 will 16 February
- The next virtual event is Connections Online, 18-20 April
- Next Real-World Convention is going to be Buckeye Game Fest, in Columbus OH, 28-30 April (with the War Room opening up on 24 April for extended wargaming
more of Wargame Day – if you're in driving distance of Cary NC, come see us first Sunday of each month
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 8-12 February GameON! (Seattle, WA) which includes WW3Fest and a lot of support from Lock ‘n Load Publishing
- 17-26 February Winterfest (Sandusky, OH)
- 17-20 February DunDraCon 46 (Santa Clara, CA)
- 20-26 February Prezcon (Charlottesville, VA)
- 8-12 March Dice Tower West (Las Vegas, NV)
- 18-19 March Playthrough (Raleigh, NC)
- 31 March – 3 April, Circle DC (Washington, DC)
- 17-24 April Connections Online
Other great content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky ties in mercenaries in mid-60s Sub-Saharan Africa with Traveller and yes you read that right
- A look at the Soviets in Combat Mission Cold War from Free Whisky
- Ardwulf talked “awards” with Harold (SDHIST’s Vanguard Award) and Matt (Historical Board Game Awards)
- My Own Worst Enemy digs into Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea
- Gimpy Gamer talks about his annual giveaway and fundraising drive, as well as a medical update
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about “the classics”
News & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Slitherine is looking for some junior-level devs to work on the Flashpoint Campaigns series of games
- Office Dog is a subsidiary of Asmodee US and they’re looking for full-time game producer, that’s fully remote
- SteamFest is going on, with a whole lot of demos you can play and check out; Matrix Games’ Broken Arrow is in the top 10
- A bunch of new updates for the Panzer Battles series from Wargame DS
- Whoever had “Feb 7, 20235” as the date that Ventonuovo finally took down the “happy holidays” message from 2022 from their website, wins the pool!
- New patches for the Combat Mission series from Battlefront.com, and they’ve fixed most of the misspellings of “Slitherine” on their home page
- The “scale” of the conflict in Ukraine is exceeding even the worst NATO projections
- Territorials in Ukraine
- Not the first time a Chinese balloon wandered into US airspace
- The next GUWS webinar is February 21: The Politics of Play: Wargaming with the US Military. On 7 March, it’s Malign: Gaming Influence in the Information Age
- GUWS also has a playtesting day, if you’re in the DC area, on 25 February
- PaxSims shares a NATO report on “gamification” of cyber defense
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we wanted to share with you
The folks running the Twitter feed for the National Park Service are pretty funny
That’s all for this week!
To contact Cape Fear Wargamers, email: CapeFearWargamers+subscribe@groups.io