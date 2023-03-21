Professional Wargaming in the News ~ #TuesdayNewsday 3/21/23

Our must-read weekly #TuesdayNewsday digs into the strategy gaming headlines for you

There’s been a whole bunch of professional wargaming that’s showed up in the press lately.

Speaking of professional wargaming, there’s a whole bunch of Connections Conferences lined up for this year:

Connections Online – 17-23 April 2023

Connections North – 9 June 2023

Connections US – 21-23 June 2023 (yes, it overlaps with Origins – what were they thinking ?!)

Connections UK – 5-7 September 2023

Oh, and within a few weeks, we’re going to have a special event announcement for the weekend of 20-22 October, but maybe you should start looking for hotels in the Raleigh/Cary NC area…

The Connections Online executive committee is pleased to announce the theme of this year’s Connections Online conference: “The Enemy Gets a Vote — Playing Red.” We’ll look at playing Red in wargaming, as well as what various professional communities mean by the term “red teaming.” (Hint: The definitions overlap, more or less, but terms frequently has discipline-specific connotations that may not be entirely obvious.)

The Core of the conference will run from 18-20 April 2023, with events scheduled from 1000-1600 EDT. Extended events (including both games and workshops) will run from the weekend before to the weekend after. Core events will be accessed through YouTube; registration information will be forthcoming. Previous conferences are accessible through YouTube (2022 and 2021).

Among the 12 planned core events we will have: What Is Red-Teaming, Red-Teaming Acts of God, Advice for New Practitioners, Gaming & Red-Teaming the Pandemic, and the guys from The NSDM

Extended events will include the Wargame Bootcamp to learn to use Discord, VASSAL, and TTS; a Littoral Commander demo; a discussion of the state-of-the-art of the hobby wargaming space; and a multi-player Discord-driven Kriegsspiel with the International Kriegsspiel Society

Other great content creators from the wargaming world

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we wanted to share with you

How are scientists trying to explore the the remains of Doggerland, buried under the sea long ago.

