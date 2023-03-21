March 21, 2023
News

Professional Wargaming in the News ~ #TuesdayNewsday 3/21/23

Our must-read weekly #TuesdayNewsday digs into the strategy gaming headlines for you

There’s been a whole bunch of professional wargaming that’s showed up in the press lately.

 

Speaking of professional wargaming, there’s a whole bunch of Connections Conferences lined up for this year:

 

What’s shipped this past week that you’ll find interesting

 

TN flamethrower
from Warlord’s website

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can order it now, here it is

  • The guys from Draco are back already with another crowdfunder, as they put Drums of War on Kickstarter.  It looks like ONUS! but uses the cards as individual characters instead of using them in lieu of stands of minis
  • Free League is hoping that zombie-mania hasn’t fully subsided with the end of the show, as they just launched their Walking Dead Universe RPG on Kickstarter last week
  • We’re getting ahead of ourselves, because LNLP can’t properly time the launch of their crowdfunding campaigns to our convenience to match our Tuesday Newsday cycle, so here’s the link to the JU 87 Stuka Ace campaign that starts tomorrow
  • Now that Winter is over, Warlord Games released the pre-orders for some Bolt Action weapons teams, in Winter gear
  • Man, people are not going to stop trying to make Talislanta a ‘thing’ are they? Is something really a ‘good’ thing just because it’s been around over 30 years?  Well, Everything Epic is hoping to find out, and they’ve got a lot of backers on Gamefound that think so
  • This week’s winner of the “screw those Dragoons” sweepstakes for launching their campaign late on a Tuesday afternoon belongs to the Scharz guys, who have a sprawling multi-player world-domination game on Kickstarter

 

Save a few bucks with these deals

 

What’s happened with the Dragoons this past week

 

Consolidated-Calendar-Splash

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Oh, and within a few weeks, we’re going to have a special event announcement for the weekend of 20-22 October, but maybe you should start looking for hotels in the Raleigh/Cary NC area…

ConnexOnline 23 Stack

The Connections Online executive committee is pleased to announce the theme of this year’s Connections Online conference: “The Enemy Gets a Vote — Playing Red.” We’ll look at playing Red in wargaming, as well as what various professional communities mean by the term “red teaming.” (Hint: The definitions overlap, more or less, but terms frequently has discipline-specific connotations that may not be entirely obvious.)

The Core of the conference will run from 18-20 April 2023, with events scheduled from 1000-1600 EDT. Extended events (including both games and workshops) will run from the weekend before to the weekend after. Core events will be accessed through YouTube; registration information will be forthcoming. Previous conferences are accessible through YouTube (2022 and 2021).

Among the 12 planned core events we will have: What Is Red-Teaming, Red-Teaming Acts of God, Advice for New Practitioners, Gaming & Red-Teaming the Pandemic, and the guys from The NSDM
Extended events will include the Wargame Bootcamp to learn to use Discord, VASSAL, and TTS; a Littoral Commander demo; a discussion of the state-of-the-art of the hobby wargaming space; and a multi-player Discord-driven Kriegsspiel with the International Kriegsspiel Society

 

Other great content creators from the wargaming world

 

 

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we wanted to share with you

How are scientists trying to explore the the remains of Doggerland, buried under the sea long ago.

 

