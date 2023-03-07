Back to the FL(W)GS! ~ #TuesdayNewsday 3/7/23

Our #TuesdayNewsday is your essential reading for the week’s strategy gaming headlines

We’re continuing to gather contributions for our FLG(W)S Spotlight, which will run every 2 weeks on Monday . Right now, we’re focused on US / Canada, but will eventually get to the overseas stores, too.

Yes, we need your help to tell us about your local wargame store. We’ve got a short online form for you to give us the info about the store, and a way to contact you for follow-up questions if we have any.

Please note that you’ll need a Google account for this form because there’s a place on page 2 for you to upload some of your own photos of the store. And please do not scrape photos from their website; give us your pictures of the store, especially ones that can showcase wargames there.

(As a note to store owners / managers: it is totally OK and not gauche at all to submit your own stores! This is about building the directory, and it’s OK to toot your own horns)

Not a bad sentiment from Ross Want to see more designs and projects led by women in board games? Vote with your wallets folks. While you're at it, go and follow @torylynn and @fortcircle the designer and publisher of Vote for Women. — Ross 📷🎲 MoreGamesPlease (@MoreGamesPls) March 7, 2023 Our thoughts on the matter @AmabelHolland, who all the mainstream designers keep forgetting about bc she does a lot of #wargames for her own small press company, but they're freakin' awesome — The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) March 7, 2023

What’s shipped this past week that you’ll find interesting

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can order it now, here it is

Save a few bucks with these deals

What’s happened with the Dragoons this past week





Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.



Oh, and within a few weeks, we’re going to have a special event announcement for the weekend of 20-22 October, but maybe you should start looking for hotels in the Raleigh/Cary NC area…

The Connections Online executive committee is pleased to announce the theme of this year’s Connections Online conference: “The Enemy Gets a Vote — Playing Red.” We’ll look at playing Red in wargaming, as well as what various professional communities mean by the term “red teaming.” (Hint: The definitions overlap, more or less, but terms frequently has discipline-specific connotations that may not be entirely obvious.)

The Core of the conference will run from 18-20 April 2023, with events scheduled from 1000-1600 EDT. Extended events (including both games and workshops) will run from the weekend before to the weekend after. Core events will be accessed through YouTube; registration information will be forthcoming. Previous conferences are accessible through YouTube (2022 and 2021).

Among the 12 planned core events we will have: What Is Red-Teaming, Red-Teaming Acts of God, The Ethics of Playing The Bad Guys, Advice for New Practitioners, at least one session on cyber warfare & red-teaming

Other great content creators from the wargaming world

News & notes from the business end of the gaming world

This week, Avalanche Press has an interesting article about the Russian machine guns of WW1

“You’re gonna need a bigger monitor” – Thin Red Line Games has a new combined VASSAL module that puts Less Than 60 Miles, The Dogs of War, and Die Festung Hamburg all in one insanely-large map

Rebel Fury counters are in the art department. And yes this is final art. pic.twitter.com/CQqTexUAbT — Mark (@markherman54) March 7, 2023

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we wanted to share with you

