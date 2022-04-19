Connections Online This Week – #TuesdayNewsday 4/19/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday does the rounds of the strategy gaming world to unearth what’s important
Connections Online will be in full swing by this time next week (18-24 April 2022) with the Core Events being held 19-21 April from 10am-4pm EST. As the Armchair Dragoons are the co-sponsors of this event, we’ve been providing regular1 updates.
Core events are set and the full schedule can be seen here.
Some relevant details:
- Registration is still available
- All Core Events will be streamed through YouTube, but using unlisted URLs, which will limit live interaction to registered attendees.
After Connections is over, streams will be made public. Some – but not all – Extended Events will be streamed.
- Want to know more about Connections Online? Brant had a chat with Ardwulf’s Lair to discuss this year’s conference
- MMP’s shipping Race to Bastogne to pre-order customers so it should be available to the public imminently
- Per some posts around teh interwebz, White Dog should be shipping Irish Freedom starting yesterday
- Canvas Temple released a ziploc expansion to Admiral’s War
- VUCA Sims’ Operation Theseus – Gazala 1942 is now available; ignore the fact that the URL has a different game title
- PSC have some new HYW mounted archer minis
- Ares Games released First They Came, an RPG set in WW2-era Berlin
- Matrix Games has WH40K Battlesector products on sale, up to 35% off, this week
- Worthington has Enemies of Rome marked down from $75 to $25
- Humble Bundle has a “complete” package for For Honor at 75% off right now
- Melee (not the Steve Jackson Game) is on sale a Miniature Market this week for $16
- A massive ‘starter’ kit for Warlord’s Black Powder Epic Battles – containing all 3 armies – is now on pre-order, for a monthly paycheck as some jobs, and still about half the cost of one game from TKC
- LA PRIMOGENITA – 1941 East African Campaign from Legion Wargames on pre-order
- Werckland Run is a Mad Max-style road rage game in the same vein as Warp’s Edge, now on Gamefound
- Party’s dead? Doesn’t mean the adventure is over! In Hereafter you can keep right on RPG’ing your way through the afterlife
- For the two of you out there who like Star Trek: Discovery2, Modiphius has a campaign guide for their Star Trek Adventures RPG
- Robotech Macross Dogfight minis game is up on Kickstarter
- SJG has a couple of mini adventures for The Fantasy Trip on Kickstarter right now
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Antietam for “Bloody Big Battles”
- My Own Worst Enemy ~ Battle Hymn Volume One – Pea Ridge Part 3
- Mentioned in Dispatches wrapped up Buckeye Game Fest
- Upcoming Dragoons Events
- Next Virtual Convention is RIGHT NOW! Connections Online, 19-21 April 2022
- Next Real-World Convention is Origins, 8-12 June 2022
- Next #UnboxingDay is 21 April (yes, this week during Connections Online)
- Last Ditch at Rauray for “Chain of Command”
- The Highly-Not-Official S.P.I. 30 Years War Quad TOURNAMENT II
- The game reports continue to roll in from the Blood Bowl tournament
- Compass Games has opened registration for Compass Games Expo, taking place in November
- From their most recent email newsletter, it sounds like CSL have secured a new printing option, following their departure from Blue Panther, but it might be worth waiting a few weeks to start ordering while they smooth out the edges of the new process
- A neat article from Avalanche Press about German jets in their SWWAS series of games
- Battlefront Minis announced that Historicon 2022 will be the national tournaments for both Team Yankee and Flames of War
- Catastrophe Games has a bunch of their games on print-&-play through itch.io
- This week in our forums
- One of our Dragoons is helping design & develop a new game for DVG, B-52 Leader
- Custoza is getting some chatter
- Rocky is looking at an actual wargame engagement coming out of the war in Ukraine, given the usage of the Moskva as a missile magnet
- Some CSW chatter about the Modern Battles quads and their unofficial descendants and Gary is already figuring out how to play them all at Buckeye Game Fest
- Origins 2022 discussion on BGG, which right now centers around the screwups with their hotel blocks
- Not wargame-related, directly, but this is a great thread about your local military museums and how to help keep them viable
Great American military museums include the likes of the @TheWWImuseum, @WWIImuseum, @USArmyMuseum, @NavalMuseum, @USMCMuseum…
The biggies. I see you post pictures when you visit. Love it. It warms my heart to see people link material culture to military theory and doctrine! 5/ pic.twitter.com/AHUrCA3mN4
— Nikki Dean (@doctrinatrix_C2) April 14, 2022
- Rocky threw in the towel on Luftwaffe 1946
- Moe took a look at The Kokoda Campaign from the WW2 PTO
- A playthrough of the new BCS Arracourt from The General’s Retreat on YouTube
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about hitting 5000 subscribers, and potholes, and counter clippers, and even Connections Online(!), but NOT Eggmuhl.
- For those who haven’t heard about it, there’s still time to get your pledge in for the Kickstarter campaign for Aldarra. Aldarra is designed as a fast-paced, combat-oriented fantasy 4x with tons of minis and lots of dice-rolling.
- Update #30 has dropped for Medieval Kingdom Wars, the real-time grand-strategy game from developer Reverie World Studios. The update includes a lot of rebalancing work to campaign gameplay, improvements to AI difficulty & balancing, and streamlining the tutorial to help ease in new player
- UKR’s tank reserves are now shifting to the offensive
- US Army vehicle design learning lessons from Ukraine conflict
- UK Fight Club is showing off an upcoming space warfare game, Sweeping Satellites
- The next GUWS webinar is Racing with the Devil: The Evolving Simulation of the Boyd Decision Cycle on Tuesday3 and they’ve also got Determining Morale in Wargames coming in May
- “Breakthrough thinking” in serious games, from PaxSims
- Get hired!
- PaxSims shared a position with Aimpoint in Columbus, OH for a wargame analyst
- Assistant Wagaming Fellow at NDU’s CASL in DC
- Another Assistant Wagaming Fellow at NDU’s CASL in DC (yes, it’s 2 different listings)
- And yes, CNA is still hiring a Research Analyst for wargaming after sending out the announcement last week
