April 21, 2022
News

Connections Online This Week – #TuesdayNewsday 4/19/22

Dragoon Commanderby Dragoon Commander

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday does the rounds of the strategy gaming world to unearth what’s important

3Newsday-Headline1

ConnexOnline-2022-line

 

 

Connections Online will be in full swing by this time next week (18-24 April 2022) with the Core Events being held 19-21 April from 10am-4pm EST.  As the Armchair Dragoons are the co-sponsors of this event, we’ve been providing regular1 updates.

Core events are set and the full schedule can be seen here.

Some relevant details:

  • Registration is still available
  • All Core Events will be streamed through YouTube, but using unlisted URLs, which will limit live interaction to registered attendees.
    After Connections is over, streams will be made public.  Some – but not all – Extended Events will be streamed.
  • Want to know more about Connections Online? Brant had a chat with Ardwulf’s Lair to discuss this year’s conference

 

3Newsday-Released

 

3Newsday-onSale

 

3Newsday-newlyLaunched

 

3Newsday-Regiment

 

3Newsday-Gameplay

 

3Newsday-Industry

 

3Newsday-socialMedia

 

3Newsday-partners

 

3Newsday-4xGaming

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

  • For those who haven’t heard about it, there’s still time to get your pledge in for the Kickstarter campaign for AldarraAldarra is designed as a fast-paced, combat-oriented fantasy 4x with tons of minis and lots of dice-rolling.
  • Update #30 has dropped for Medieval Kingdom Wars, the real-time grand-strategy game from developer Reverie World Studios.  The update includes a lot of rebalancing work to campaign gameplay, improvements to AI difficulty & balancing, and streamlining the tutorial to help ease in new player

 

3Newsday-ProWargaming

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Footnotes

  1. many would prefer ‘annoying’
  2. Yes, BBMike, we know you don’t like it
  3. yes, right on top of Connections Online, dammit

Dragoon Commander

View all posts by Dragoon Commander →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: