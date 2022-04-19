Connections Online This Week – #TuesdayNewsday 4/19/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday does the rounds of the strategy gaming world to unearth what’s important

Connections Online will be in full swing by this time next week (18-24 April 2022) with the Core Events being held 19-21 April from 10am-4pm EST. As the Armchair Dragoons are the co-sponsors of this event, we’ve been providing regular updates.

Core events are set and the full schedule can be seen here.

Some relevant details:

Registration is still available

All Core Events will be streamed through YouTube, but using unlisted URLs, which will limit live interaction to registered attendees.

After Connections is over, streams will be made public. Some – but not all – Extended Events will be streamed.

Compass Games has opened registration for Compass Games Expo, taking place in November

From their most recent email newsletter, it sounds like CSL have secured a new printing option, following their departure from Blue Panther, but it might be worth waiting a few weeks to start ordering while they smooth out the edges of the new process

A neat article from Avalanche Press about German jets in their SWWAS series of games

Battlefront Minis announced that Historicon 2022 will be the national tournaments for both Team Yankee and Flames of War

Catastrophe Games has a bunch of their games on print-&-play through itch.io

Great American military museums include the likes of the @TheWWImuseum, @WWIImuseum, @USArmyMuseum, @NavalMuseum, @USMCMuseum… The biggies. I see you post pictures when you visit. Love it. It warms my heart to see people link material culture to military theory and doctrine! 5/ pic.twitter.com/AHUrCA3mN4 — Nikki Dean (@doctrinatrix_C2) April 14, 2022

Rocky threw in the towel on Luftwaffe 1946

Moe took a look at The Kokoda Campaign from the WW2 PTO

A playthrough of the new BCS Arracourt from The General’s Retreat on YouTube

Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about hitting 5000 subscribers, and potholes, and counter clippers, and even Connections Online(!), but NOT Eggmuhl.

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

For those who haven’t heard about it, there’s still time to get your pledge in for the Kickstarter campaign for Aldarra. Aldarra is designed as a fast-paced, combat-oriented fantasy 4x with tons of minis and lots of dice-rolling.

is designed as a fast-paced, combat-oriented fantasy 4x with tons of minis and lots of dice-rolling. Update #30 has dropped for Medieval Kingdom Wars, the real-time grand-strategy game from developer Reverie World Studios. The update includes a lot of rebalancing work to campaign gameplay, improvements to AI difficulty & balancing, and streamlining the tutorial to help ease in new player

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

