No Big Headline – #TuesdayNewsday 4/26/22

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday comes back around to keep you abreast of what matters in the strategy gaming world

There’s no One Big Headline™ this week. What we’ve got are a few smaller ones to tell you about

We’re updating some resources on our website coming out of Connections Online 2022, including the bilbiography page. There are 2 stages to this. First, we’re going to add the new info. Later this Summer, we’re going to convert it to a sortable/filterable table to help you find info better

Speaking of Connections Online 2022 – we’re going back thru the videos now to double-check for anything that shouldn’t be released to the public. We’re not expecting anything; this is just due diligence. Once we’re satisfied it’s all clear, we’ll flip the switch on making them all public, post them to our archive page, and share with the audience.

Origins is the next big event on the horizon, and we’re going to go ahead and get our planned (note, not confirmed ) schedule posted for people to start making their own plans for the convention.

) schedule posted for people to start making their own plans for the convention. Based on our latest site admin team meeting, look for a couple of new features to start slowly rolling out over the Summer, both in the forums and on the main page of the site.

Funny to see all the people in a FB wargaming group insist that they had this game and played it a lot while growing up pic.twitter.com/x4VGL2al1q — The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) April 22, 2022

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

