No Big Headline – #TuesdayNewsday 4/26/22

- We’re updating some resources on our website coming out of Connections Online 2022, including the bilbiography page. There are 2 stages to this. First, we’re going to add the new info. Later this Summer, we’re going to convert it to a sortable/filterable table to help you find info better
- Speaking of Connections Online 2022 – we’re going back thru the videos now to double-check for anything that shouldn’t be released to the public. We’re not expecting anything; this is just due diligence. Once we’re satisfied it’s all clear, we’ll flip the switch on making them all public, post them to our archive page, and share with the audience.
- Origins is the next big event on the horizon, and we’re going to go ahead and get our planned (note, not confirmed) schedule posted for people to start making their own plans for the convention.
- Based on our latest site admin team meeting, look for a couple of new features to start slowly rolling out over the Summer, both in the forums and on the main page of the site.
- ¡As we were putting the finishing touches on this week’s column today! – C3iOps Center sent out an email that C3i Magazine #35, with Mark Herman’s Burma, is now available for sale
- Hollandspiele has released Mac and Lee, the latest in their ACW Operational Series, covering the peninsula campaign
- LNLP has released the Pledge of Honor expansion for Vietnam-era Lock ‘n Load Tactical series
- Compass released The Africa Campaign, Designer Signature Edition – Deluxe Edition
- Warlord Games has the new issue of Wargames Illustrated on offer
- Warlord also has a pretty neat-looking model of an SS trooper firing a panzerfaust1. Not often you see an ‘action’ figure of a firing weapon like this
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – The Necrons DLC is now available from Matrix Games
- Canvas Temple has some nice 3D-printed Napoleonic minis terrain that they can scale to 10mm or 15mm, or 13mm if you want to hurt Cyrano’s feelings
- “And it all starts with a flaming dwarf…” No, we’re not picking on Gus. SJG has released The Green Madonna, a GURPS adventure for the 1660s in the Caribbean, with some fantasy elements
- Modiphius has a new PDF “Ukraine edition” of their Dice Legions game where all the proceeds go to the new Roll vs Evil foundation to support frontline charity work in Ukraine
- Here are some pretty cool female viking warrior minis
- The latest build of Falcon BMS is available for you flight-simmers out there; does require Falcon 4.0 but that can be had for cheap
- Turning Point Simulations has a deal on bundled games right now – 3 ziplock or 2 boxed editions, pretty cheap, with shipping included
- We showed off Tank on Tank: West Front at Buckeye Game Fest, and LNLP’s still got it on sale, along with its East Front cousin
- Humble Bundle has a big Alien Day sale going on
- If you prefer your Alien-inspired games to be on the tabletop, with original IP serial numbers filed off, check out the Hostile bundle over at Bundle of Holding; it’s built on the Cepheus engine, which has been used for latter-day Traveller content, too
- Conquest of Elysium 5 is 20% off right now
- Looking for a lighter arcade-looking game? Check out Warpips on sale on Steam
C3iOps Center is now taking pre-orders on C3i Magazine #35, with Mark Herman’s Burma as the included game– see above
- Worthington Games now has Seven Days Battles 1862 up on Kickstarter and it’s blow through the funding goal with 3 weeks still to go
- Still time to get on board with Legion Wargames’ Aces of Valor, a solitaire game of WW1 aerial combat
- Columbia Games launched Kingdoms of Hârn: Rethem Hardcover on Kickstarter
- Free League has their new Ruins of Symbaroum RPG on pre-order
- It’s not that we’re in love with 10mm “tribal” orcs & goblins or anything; we’re just marveling at the fact that a non-STL campaign managed to sneak through and get approved by Kickstarter. This campaign gets you actual figures!
- Not sure we’ve ever seen a sadder campaign than the one for Small Wars
- Warlord Games has a bunch of WW2 PTO aircraft minis on pre-order, with squadrons of F4Fs and J2M Raidens among the options
- Not sure how we missed GMT putting these new games on their p500
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Eggmuhl for “Blucher”
- This week was #UnboxingDay!
- Pavlov’s House by DVG
- Cowboys and Indians for Grognards – Unboxing Plains Indian Wars by John Poniske from GMT Games
- Four Lost Battles by OSG
- Shadowrun Sixth World Beginner Box by Catalyst Game Labs
- 303 Squadron by Ares Games
- Vietnam 1965-1975 from GMT Games
- Into The Woods by GMT Games
- Chancellorsville 1863 from Worthington Games
- Federation and Empire by ADB
- Return to Dark Tower by Restoration Games
- Rhode Island by GMT Games
- Mentioned in Dispatches talked about Crowdfunding (p500s, Kickstarter, pre-orders, etc)
- Upcoming Dragoons Events
- Next #UnboxingDay will be May 19
- Next Virtual Convention that’s confirmed will be our ACDC in January
- Next Real-World Convention is Origins, 8-12 June
- “An (1809) Encounter” for Sharp Practice
- The Epic Battle of Eggmuhl for “Commands and Colors: Napoleonics”
- JD’s Market-Garden campaign continues on his tabletop
- The Blood Bowl tournament is rolling into week five
- Avalanche Press’ article of note this week on their site was about the Luftwaffe’s panzer division
- S&M will hold their annual “Home of the Wargamers” media extravaganza on 10 May
- Catalyst Game Labs rolled out an announcement of their restocks of Battletech products, and noted that the standard box set (not the beginner set) was a 25,000 unit order, which is, let’s just say it, nucking futs. Good for them that they’ve got the market to support that kind of order volume
- Upcoming ASL tournament in Germany
- This week in our forums
- Some really nice painting on these ACW minis
- Older TV shows highlighting “new” technologies
- We’ve rearranged our forum slightly, nesting the GUWS-specific area of our forum within the Professional Wargaming area
- BGG has a discussion on multiple games on a specific conflict, and we’ve weighed in on this before
- A new wargamer taking his first steps into hex-&-counter wargaming, with some Bulge / western front games
- Oh lawdy…. the comments on both this tweet, and the original FB post
Funny to see all the people in a FB wargaming group insist that they had this game and played it a lot while growing up pic.twitter.com/x4VGL2al1q
— The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) April 22, 2022
- Rocky had a busy week, looking at both wargaming the future of the USMC (ahem, US littoral naval infantry shoreline assault commandos), and the proliferation of fake missile trucks
- Wargame artist John Cooper did a total graphic overhaul of the old AH Waterloo game; whatever problems you might’ve had with the rules are still there, but the graphics are light-years better
- Centurion’s review of Boots on the Ground
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about fantasy & sci-fi wargames, which was big enough that it probably needed to be split into 2 different episodes
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
- Almost certainly the biggest 4x news this week is today’s release of Galactic Civilizations IV by Stardock (watch the trailer here). Featuring a host of new features such as Sectors, Leaders, and managing your planets via Core Worlds and Colonies, this newest entry in the venerable space-civ series looks to shake up both the franchise and the genre. GalCiv4 is available for purchase on the Epic Games Store.
- A fairly close second in news would be the release of The Neinzul Abyss, the third & final DLC for AI War 2, Arcen Games’ genre-defying space RTS title, which came out this past Friday. The main game itself also received an official update to version 5.000, with a veritable truckload of fixes, changes, & improvements. (As might be expected, the main game plus both previous DLC’s are currently on sale, as is a “complete” bundle version.) For those interested, lead developer Chris M. McElligott Park posted his thoughts on reaching this landmark milestone, which has been years in the making.
- Also releasing today is Dune: Spice Wars, onto Steam Early-Access. Being made by Shiro Games (probably best known as the developers of Northgard), Dune: Spice Wars is a real-time 4x set on the planet of Arrakis, where factions such as House Atreides and House Harkonnen battle for control of the critical spice…
- Also releasing onto Steam Early Access (albeit last week) is Terraformers, the sim/strategy/city-builder where players seek to successfully colonize and ultimately terraform Mars. No final release date has been set, but a roadmap for further development has already been made available.
- Snapshot Games has released the Azanoth patch for Phoenix Point, their hit turn-based science-fiction strategy game (link). They also announced that modding support will be added this summer, complete with Steam Workshop integration.
- During its recent PAX East showcase, publisher Hooded Horse announced yet more new titles to their slate of games. One of those games was Capital Command, a “realistic” space fleet combat simulator (you can watch the trailer here). With an anticipated release this year still, it will be interesting to see how this one stacks up against NEBULOUS: Fleet Command, its most likely competitor.
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- EW goes commercial – how SpaceX beat a Russian attack on their electronic systems
- Someone needs to figure out how to incorporate decapitation strikes into modern wargaming, but has anyone noticed a measurable change in Russian competence as they keep losing generals?
- UK Fight Club is showing off another game you can’t buy. This one is Watch Your Step about COIN
- The next GUWS webinar is Determining Morale in Wargames on 3 May, followed up Gaming as Scholarship: Creating a Space for Games in Academic Research two weeks later
- PaxSims has been en fuego this past week
- Teaching intelligence history through simulation gaming which is even more interesting than it sounds
- Militainment Game Competition 2022 from those noted peaceniks north of the wall
- Beyond Deterrence: A Korea peace game, and Rocky is now salivating
