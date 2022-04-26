April 26, 2022
No Big Headline – #TuesdayNewsday 4/26/22

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday comes back around to keep you abreast of what matters in the strategy gaming world

There’s no One Big Headline™ this week.  What we’ve got are a few smaller ones to tell you about

  • We’re updating some resources on our website coming out of Connections Online 2022, including the bilbiography page.  There are 2 stages to this.  First, we’re going to add the new info.  Later this Summer, we’re going to convert it to a sortable/filterable table to help you find info better
  • Speaking of Connections Online 2022 – we’re going back thru the videos now to double-check for anything that shouldn’t be released to the public.  We’re not expecting anything; this is just due diligence.  Once we’re satisfied it’s all clear, we’ll flip the switch on making them all public, post them to our archive page, and share with the audience.
  • Origins is the next big event on the horizon, and we’re going to go ahead and get our planned (note, not confirmed) schedule posted for people to start making their own plans for the convention.
  • Based on our latest site admin team meeting, look for a couple of new features to start slowly rolling out over the Summer, both in the forums and on the main page of the site.

 

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

  • Almost certainly the biggest 4x news this week is today’s release of Galactic Civilizations IV by Stardock (watch the trailer here).   Featuring a host of new features such as Sectors, Leaders, and managing your planets via Core Worlds and Colonies, this newest entry in the venerable space-civ series looks to shake up both the franchise and the genre.  GalCiv4 is available for purchase on the Epic Games Store.
  • A fairly close second in news would be the release of The Neinzul Abyss, the third & final DLC for AI War 2, Arcen Games’ genre-defying space RTS title, which came out this past Friday.  The main game itself also received an official update to version 5.000, with a veritable truckload of fixes, changes, & improvements.  (As might be expected, the main game plus both previous DLC’s are currently on sale, as is a “complete” bundle version.)  For those interested, lead developer Chris M. McElligott Park posted his thoughts on reaching this landmark milestone, which has been years in the making.
  • Also releasing today is Dune: Spice Wars, onto Steam Early-Access.  Being made by Shiro Games (probably best known as the developers of Northgard), Dune: Spice Wars is a real-time 4x set on the planet of Arrakis, where factions such as House Atreides and House Harkonnen battle for control of the critical spice…
  • Also releasing onto Steam Early Access (albeit last week) is Terraformers, the sim/strategy/city-builder where players seek to successfully colonize and ultimately terraform Mars.  No final release date has been set, but a roadmap for further development has already been made available.
  • Snapshot Games has released the Azanoth patch for Phoenix Point, their hit turn-based science-fiction strategy game (link).  They also announced that modding support will be added this summer, complete with Steam Workshop integration.
  • During its recent PAX East showcase, publisher Hooded Horse announced yet more new titles to their slate of games.  One of those games was Capital Command, a “realistic” space fleet combat simulator (you can watch the trailer here).  With an anticipated release this year still, it will be interesting to see how this one stacks up against NEBULOUS: Fleet Command, its most likely competitor.

 

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Footnotes

  1. the model is neat; the SS are definitely *not* neat

