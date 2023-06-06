CSR Ballots Are Open ~ #TuesdayNewsday 6/6/23

#TuesdayNewsday is the recon of the strategy gaming headlines that every wargamer needs

We’re not going to post the entire list of nominees here, because it’s damned long (and we already did it) but we will give you the link to the ballot here, so you can go vote for the key awards in the wargaming world.

There’s discussion in a few different places, too. And since it’s wargamers, most of it is complaining 🤪

Here’s what’s already planned for our Origins 2023 coverage, with plenty more coming on-site at the show as our media team spreads out to hit the place. We’re planning on bringing you details from the events, games, and exhibit hall as our folks get on the ground and starting finding the cool stuff.

Collins Epic Wargames has partnered with Stratos Minis Studios for some new Polyversal minis, which will include an upcoming crowdfunding launch once they have the specific battlegroups built

Microgame Design Group has hit a temporary ‘pause’ due to a family emergency and will resume orders after its resolved

Avalanche Press has an article about their “Second Great War” alt-history that they use for one of their naval series

Finally… it's here! 4.3…Kg wargame goodies 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pgEcXtZSfg — Wolfgang at Assault Games (@AssaultGames1) June 6, 2023





The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023

20-22 October 2023

The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC

Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.

In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.

Stay tuned for details!

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

A fun article tracing the evolution of Apple’s advertising

