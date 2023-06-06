CSR Ballots Are Open ~ #TuesdayNewsday 6/6/23

#TuesdayNewsday is the recon of the strategy gaming headlines that every wargamer needs
We’re not going to post the entire list of nominees here, because it’s damned long (and we already did it) but we will give you the link to the ballot here, so you can go vote for the key awards in the wargaming world.
There’s discussion in a few different places, too. And since it’s wargamers, most of it is complaining 🤪
- Our forum thread
- The CSR announcement page with comments below
- BoardGameGeek discussion and/or whining
- ConSimWorld forums
- CSR page on Facebook
Here’s what’s already planned for our Origins 2023 coverage, with plenty more coming on-site at the show as our media team spreads out to hit the place. We’re planning on bringing you details from the events, games, and exhibit hall as our folks get on the ground and starting finding the cool stuff.
- Wargame HQ Events
- MiD Preview Episode
- Wargame HQ Event Previews
- Advice For Rookies
- Consolidated Wargaming Event Grid
- Exhibitor Spotlight
- The Mailbag
- Food & Drink
- Setup & First Games
- Report From The Show
- Exhibit Hall Photos
- Gameplay Photos
- Wargame HQ Event Report
- Report From The Dragoons
- Convention Photos
- AAR
New games released in the past week that you’ll find interesting
- The first Twilight:2000 expansion, Urban Operations, is now out
- Pallets of Radetzky’s March have been sighted on social media, so watch for them to ship imminently
- Thanks to The Player’s Aid for making us aware of Desert Storm: The Hundred Hour War from Accurate Simulations
- Not sure why Campaign: Fall Blau is showing up as the newest thing from Blue Panther, when they’ve been shipping it for Catastrophe Games for a while now, but any chance to get another small publisher out there, we’ll take!
- Warlord has a new Citi-Def Sonic Cannon & Citi-Def Spit Cannon Emplacement Bundle for their Judge Dredd game
- Per the May “charging & shipping update,” GMT should be shipping the following games out this week
Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is
- Revolution Games launched 2 new pre-orders this past week, with release dates at the end of June
- Eagles in the Sky – WW1 aerial combat
- Grand Havoc: Perryville, 1862 – both boxed or ziploc
- Phalanx Games reached out through several channels to make sure we knew about the pre-order for the upcoming new edition of Unhappy King Charles
- We generally avoid .STL-focused crowdfunding campaigns, but Myth Magic and Muskets: High Fantasy meets Black Powder includes a set of rules to go with their minis files, so we’ll make an exception. Plus, it looks pretty damned cool
- You’ve got about 2 days to still get On To Richmond II from MMP before the pre-order price jumps to MSRP (about $55!) when they start shipping later this week
- Several games from Worthington on pre-order through their site
- Per Decision Games’ email newsletter that just dropped this week, there’s a pair of new Battles in the East pre-orders
Stretch your budget a little further with these deals
- There’s a “Normandy Collection” on Steam right now that’s on sale
- Can’t get more discounted than “free” can you? Field of Glory II is free on Steam right now until 8 June
- 25% off the 5-pack of hollow metal “divine retribution” dice at Easy Roller with coupon code PACK25 at checkout, until 12 June
- LNLP’s Summer Sale is ongoing, until the
ammoinventory is expended
- Assault Games has a 15% off Summer sale until 31 August, with coupon code Assault at checkout
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #335 with Descent on Malta
- Somehow the dudes at Columbia found some stray boxes of Harnish Orcs minis and put them on sale on their site
- Revolution Games has a big June sale this month
What were the Dragoons up to this past week?
- We lied – here’s another podcast! Mentioned in Dispatches Season 10 Summer Special ~ New Minis With The Wargaming Company
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Aspern-Essling (II) for “Valour and Fortitude”
- This week’s Origins Preview ~ Exhibit Hall Preview
- 2022 Charles S Roberts Awards Final Ballot Announced
- A Look at Crowdfunding & The New Cruel Necessity Deluxe Edition
- Diving back into our own archives ~ Armchair Dragoons Reviews Wake Island: A Heroic Defiance from Lock ‘n Load (from 2020)
- The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part 19
- The Grand “Champions of Krynn” AAR ~ Part Seven
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 2 July and 6 August
- Next #UnboxingDay1 will be 15 June
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024
- Next Real-World Convention is ORIGINS in Columbus, OH, from 21-25 June, and here’s our discussion thread
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky is taking some time off
- Moe had a great talk with Stuka Joe about content creation
- Pushing Cardboard interviewed Roger Miller
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about D-Day games, the last GMT update, and more
News & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Collins Epic Wargames has partnered with Stratos Minis Studios for some new Polyversal minis, which will include an upcoming crowdfunding launch once they have the specific battlegroups built
- Microgame Design Group has hit a temporary ‘pause’ due to a family emergency and will resume orders after its resolved
- Avalanche Press has an article about their “Second Great War” alt-history that they use for one of their naval series
- Probably starting to ship really soon!
Finally… it's here! 4.3…Kg wargame goodies 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pgEcXtZSfg
— Wolfgang at Assault Games (@AssaultGames1) June 6, 2023
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 9-11 June No Quarter Con (Plano, TX)
- 21-25 June ORIGINS (Columbus, OH) and our discussion thread
- 23-25 June WarGamesCon (Austin, TX)
- 7-9 July Human Wave (Washington, DC)
- 19-23 July Historicon (Lancaster, PA)
- 22-30 July WBC (Seven Springs, PA)
- 3-6 August GenCon (Indianapolis, IN)
- 17-20 August HistoriKC Fest (Kansas City, MO)
- 18-20 August SDHistEast (Portsmouth, RI)
- 25 August-2 September ConSimWorld Expo 2023 (Phoenix, AZ)
- 20-22 October The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 (Cary, NC)
As announced on our podcast on 3/31
The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023
20-22 October 2023
The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC
Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.
In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.
Stay tuned for details!
As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- More changes coming to the USMC order of battle
- Ukrainian AMX-10RC’s on the move
- The next GUWS webinar is tomorrow (June 7), Kay Schrier talks about Designing Games for Empathy and Compassion
- PaxSims collaborates with the UK DSTL for some info about wargaming to generate insights
- From our Connections Online livestream archive
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
A fun article tracing the evolution of Apple’s advertising
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.
In the weekly wargaming news,
We focus on info you can use,
From tabletop to digits,
And the occasional fidgets,
Missing it would give you the blues!