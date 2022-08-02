Summer Vacation – #TuesdayNewsday 8/2/22

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday is here to keep you abreast of what matters in the strategy gaming world

The biggest story this week is that there’s no big story, since everyone seems to have gone on vacation!

But don’t forget that we’ve relaunched the online form for you to submit your FL(W)GS for our spotlight series launching shortly. If you’d previously submitted the info on a store, send it again and we’ll clear out the duplicates, but that’ll let us catch all the relevant info.





We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

Chaos Galaxy 2 has launched onto Steam Early Access. Described by developer Han Zhiyu as “ Romance of the Three Kingdoms on the galactic stage”, this new title expands upon the story and gameplay of the original title, with more heroes, units, and planned Workshop support.

Developer Amplitude Studios has released the "Ibn Battuta" update for Humankind (read the patch notes here). This update focuses heavily on balancing and quality-of-life improvements, with a special emphasis on tweaking some of the less popular cultures to be more appealing to players.

The Community Update #2 has dropped for Dune: Spice Wars, as development continues on the game in Steam Early Access. A lot of balance work went into this patch, with a bit of an emphasis on the Fremen, so as to make them feel more more distinct from the other playable factions.

Arcen Games released version 5.503 for AI War 2. This patch addresses some particularly bad multiplayer-related bugs, as well as adding balance tweaks.

What if your “army” was a single entity with its stats determined by its composition? Sound like something from 1985 or so?

MMP has joined the 20th century and now allows customers to cancel their own pre-orders online without having to call the office

Hat tip to OJsDad for sharing this one with us in our Discord

Inauguration of Chess Olympiad, Indiapic.twitter.com/aqOmpsujDv — Figen (@TheFigen) July 31, 2022

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

