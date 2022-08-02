Summer Vacation – #TuesdayNewsday 8/2/22

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday is here to keep you abreast of what matters in the strategy gaming world
The biggest story this week is that there’s no big story, since everyone seems to have gone on vacation!
But don’t forget that we’ve relaunched the online form for you to submit your FL(W)GS for our spotlight series launching shortly. If you’d previously submitted the info on a store, send it again and we’ll clear out the duplicates, but that’ll let us catch all the relevant info.
- MMP has released a pair of magazines in the past week
- Special Ops Issue #10 2022, includes a couple of ASL and ASLSK scenarios
- The Skirmisher #3 covers the GCACW series and this issue focuses on Atlanta
- Steve Jackson Games released GURPS Dungeon Fantasy Adventure 1: Mirror of the Fire Demon in both PDF and softcover
- And yes, another Munchkin game: Turtle Carnage
- Warlord Games released a couple of boxed sets for their Oathmark fantasy wargame series
- For the second week in a row, MMP decided Tuesday afternoon was the perfect time to announce a new pre-order, so you’ve no doubt already seen that Warriors of England: The War of the Roses is on their p500 system
- Pre-orders are open for the Flames of War Eastern Front Mid-War Forces product line, which is their latest focus
- Free League Publishing has their ‘new’1 Into The Odd RPG on pre-order, and you get instant PDF access if you pre-order right now
- Some very nice medieval / fantasy terrain – here in the form of ‘stackable’ multi-story city houses – that are actual cast resin and not just a bunch of STL files; pricey, but gorgeous! There are a bunch of nice add-ons, too.
- Starcraft Remastered is free for Amazon Prime members right now
- Decision Games’ “deal of the month” is Wellington’s Victory for $99
- Matrix Games has their entire inventory 10% off until 28 August
- Alternative Armies has a blanket 20% off all orders until 5 September
- Empire of Empires – a combo Civ-clone / tower defense game – is on sale on Steam for under $3 right now
- Saturday Night Fights is off for a bit while the ringleader is pootling around France
- We ask “Five Questions” of Keith Tracton of LNLP
- Kriegsmarine AAR ~ Sink the Bismarck! (Or not…)
- This week’s classic article(s) – Crusader Kings, part 1 of 2 and part 2 of 2
- This week in our forums
- If you’re a music fan, there’s plenty to chew on here
- What’s your favorite game in the LNL Tactical series?
- Talk to us about your local wargaming get-togethers
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Next #UnboxingDay is 18 August
- Next Virtual Convention as of right now is The ACDC in January, but there’s talk of a one-day Connections Online event in October that we’ll be able to confirm by this time next week
- Next Real-World Convention is probably ForJeffCon (The Last MACE) in November
- Armchair Dragoons Club Game (part 3) for “Lasalle 2”
- The Battle of Arnhofen (part 2) for “Shako 2”
- Hethwill dug into Atlantic Chase
- Not a convention, but Sunday 8/7 from 1-6pm is the next Wargame Day at Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC and we’ll be there playing games and hanging out with other Dragoons
- GenCon, Indianapolis IN 4-7 August
- HistoriKC Fest, Kansas City MO 19-21 August
- DragonCon, Atlanta GA 1-5 September
- StrategiCon: GateWay, Los Angeles CA 2-5 September
- Rocky does a deep dive into Case Geld from Paper Wars magazine
- Moe gave us a look inside Captain’s Sea
- A Pacific theater shootout between the US–USSR using CMO
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about nothing, but did it for 2 hours
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
- Chaos Galaxy 2 has launched onto Steam Early Access. Described by developer Han Zhiyu as “Romance of the Three Kingdoms on the galactic stage”, this new title expands upon the story and gameplay of the original title, with more heroes, units, and planned Workshop support.
- Developer Amplitude Studios has released the “Ibn Battuta” update for Humankind (read the patch notes here). This update focuses heavily on balancing and quality-of-life improvements, with a special emphasis on tweaking some of the less popular cultures to be more appealing to players.
- The Community Update #2 has dropped for Dune: Spice Wars, as development continues on the game in Steam Early Access. A lot of balance work went into this patch, with a bit of an emphasis on the Fremen, so as to make them feel more more distinct from the other playable factions.
- Arcen Games released version 5.503 for Ai War 2. This patch addresses some particularly bad multiplayer-related bugs, as well as adding balance tweaks.
- What if your “army” was a single entity with its stats determined by its composition? Sound like something from 1985 or so?
- MMP has joined the 20th century and now allows customers to cancel their own pre-orders online without having to call the office
- Hat tip to OJsDad for sharing this one with us in our Discord
Inauguration of Chess Olympiad, Indiapic.twitter.com/aqOmpsujDv
— Figen (@TheFigen) July 31, 2022
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Connections US was last week – lots of coverage on Sebastian’s Twitter feed, and more coming here soon
- II MEF and wargaming
- The battles in Ukraine are increasingly over destroying bridges and then trying to repair them
- Here comes the “unmanned surface vehicle” for the USN – it’s a minesweeper and keep your Windows 95 jokes to yourself
- The next GUWS webinar is tonight! Why Do We Play This Way? Economics & Games at 6pm US EDT. In 2 weeks, there’s a Monday session on Norwegian Wargaming – Teaching Maritime Tactics at noon US EDT
- Slitherine is looking for an Assistant Producer for their “hardcore” games like Command and Flashpoint Campaigns, and it’s both remote and no prior game dev experience required
- PaxSims is looking for documented cases of wargames that affected national security policy
