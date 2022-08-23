ConSimGameJam 2022 Wraps Up – #TuesdayNewsday 8/23/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday is essential reading for all your strategy gaming headlines

ConSimGameJam was last week, and with “design a card-drive game without a board” as the key focus, there were some interesting projects.

Ending the Russo-Japanese War, the Kingdom of Kandy, Seleucid king Antiochus III, the Cold War not going hot, and West Virginia Mine Wars, among others

Friend-of-the-Dragoons Jan Heinemann shared some of their work in progress on their Spanish Civil War game

We can’t wait to see if any of these get published!

And don’t forget that we’ve got the online form for you to submit your FL(W)GS for our spotlight series. We’re 2 stores into it, and getting ready to launch our directory page once we publish our 3rd store, too.

DragonCon, Atlanta GA 1-5 September

StrategiCon: GateWay, Los Angeles CA 2-5 September

Southern Front 2022, Morrisville NC (RTP area) 16-18 September

GMT Weekend at the Warehouse, Hanford CA 13-16 October

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

SO YOU TAKE A PAPER MAP, AND PUT THESE LITTLE CARDBOARD SQUARES WITH NUMBERS ON IT AND MOVE THEM AROUND. WHEN THEY ARE CLOSE, YOU DO SOME MATH, ROLL SOME DICE, AND THEN TAKE SOME CARDBOARD OFF THE MAP. APPARENTLY, THIS IS NOT A GAME, IT IS TRAINING FOR WAR! pic.twitter.com/jalAIY16Q2 — Cole Petersen (@ColeFPetersen) August 21, 2022

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

UKFC, this week Brant, 6 years ago The more telling marker, however, is going to be how (or if!) institutional wargaming takes hold by training the trainers. It’s one thing to simply start incorporating wargames into basic instructional contexts. It’s a whole new level of commitment when the military starts developing multiple road shows to train the instructors in the schoolhouses, and creates a block of instruction that teaches not just how to play the games, but how to properly incorporate them into the lessons being taught. The true nature of the military’s commitment is going to be measured by the ways in which wargaming is not merely pasted on to existing activities, but in the ways in which the next generation(s) of leaders and instructors are “raised” with wargaming as an expectation in their careers, not merely an occasional sideshow or one-off distraction.

