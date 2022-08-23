August 23, 2022
News

ConSimGameJam 2022 Wraps Up – #TuesdayNewsday 8/23/22

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday is essential reading for all your strategy gaming headlines

ConSimGameJam was last week, and with “design a card-drive game without a board” as the key focus, there were some interesting projects.

Ending the Russo-Japanese War, the Kingdom of Kandy, Seleucid king Antiochus III, the Cold War not going hot, and West Virginia Mine Wars, among others

Friend-of-the-Dragoons Jan Heinemann shared some of their work in progress on their Spanish Civil War game

We can’t wait to see if any of these get published!

And don’t forget that we’ve got the online form for you to submit your FL(W)GS for our spotlight series.  We’re 2 stores into it, and getting ready to launch our directory page once we publish our 3rd store, too.

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

  • The “Co-op and Conquest” update has dropped for Airships: Conquer the Skies, the steampunk-themed RTS from developer David Stark.  Along with a slew of various small features and improvements, the update also includes several significant new features.  The most impactful of these is the addition of diplomacy, allowing the game to be played as a grand-strategy experience for those who wish to do so.  It’s perhaps also worth noting that is the last planned major update for the main game, as the developer plans to begin work on a future DLC (though not before he’s had time to rest and work on some bug-squashing).
  • Another game receiving a massive & significant patch is NEBULOUS: Fleet Command.  The sci-fi fleet combat simulator, which continues its development in Steam Early Access, has just seen the release of the Modular Missile update (watch the trailer here).  As can probably be guessed, missiles have been completely overhauled, and a number of other weapon systems have been heavily revamped as well.  (Those interested can watch/listen to the dev video blog here.)  Naturally, these are all in addition to the absolute crapload of bug-fixes, balance tweaks, quality-of-life improvements, and more.
  • Last week, developer Resistance Games released an updated & improved demo for Great Houses of Calderia, their Crusader Kings-like game that’s totally not set in an alternate/fantasy version of Renaissance Italy.  The demo is only available until Sunday, August 28, however, so get it while it’s hot!
  • August 17 marked the one-year anniversary of Humankind, the historical 4x from developer Amplitude Studios and publisher Sega.  In celebration, Amplitude released a patch that permanently unlocked all in-game events & challenges (there’s no longer any time limit constraints), plus added a new One Hundred Years War scenario challenge.
  • Sliver Lemur Games released both the 0.80 update and follow-up 0.81 patch for Stellar Monarch 2, their space grand-strategy title currently in Steam Early Access.  The developer notes that this version is almost feature-complete, and that the full game may release by the end of the year still.
  • Arcen Games released version 5.507 for AI War 2, their unique (but excellent) space grand-strategy/tower-defense/4x hybrid.  This latest patch includes numerous bug-fixes, balance tweaks, updates to official mods, and some fairly hefty fixes to some issues affecting multiplayer (see the full list here).

 

3Newsday-ProWargaming

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

UKFC, this week Brant, 6 years ago
TN-trainTrainer

The more telling marker, however, is going to be how (or if!) institutional wargaming takes hold by training the trainers.  It’s one thing to simply start incorporating wargames into basic instructional contexts.  It’s a whole new level of commitment when the military starts developing multiple road shows to train the instructors in the schoolhouses, and creates a block of instruction that teaches not just how to play the games, but how to properly incorporate them into the lessons being taught.  The true nature of the military’s commitment is going to be measured by the ways in which wargaming is not merely pasted on to existing activities, but in the ways in which the next generation(s) of leaders and instructors are “raised” with wargaming as an expectation in their careers, not merely an occasional sideshow or one-off distraction.

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we'll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

