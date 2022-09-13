The Mentioned in Dispatches Podcast is Back! – #TuesdayNewsday 9/13/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday takes a look at the strategy gaming headlines of the week
This past week we launched season 9 of Mentioned in Dispatches. Launched in parallel with The Armchair Dragoons back in 2018, our podcast has been a constant and ever-present part of our community. We do take breaks over the Summer (for conventions) and holidays (so we don’t end up homeless) but otherwise try to full most of the school year with a regular Friday release of our wargaming show.
We’re totally unscripted, occasionally off-topic, and almost always irreverent, but we try to have fun with the aesthetic of “a couple of folks hanging out in a bar just chatting about wargames”. We hope you check it out and enjoy it.
The Other Headline This Week
The results of ConSimGameJam 2
- Avalanche Press has brought back Soldier Emperor as a playbook edition, rather than a boxed game
- There’s now an official Tabletop Simulator set for the Dawn of Battle wargame available in Steam
- Ares Games has a limited stock of Race to Moscow that adapts their Race to the Rhine system to the Eastern front
- WizKids released Marvel: Remix, which is based on the award-winning Fantasy Realms
- Black Oak Workshop has their Advent-ure Calendars back in stock, and as a twist, they’re advertising their Deathgale Galleon – with the glow-in-the-dark-dice – for Halloween rather than Christmas
- Some cool new toys from Warlord Games
- Worthington Games has Archie’s War: The Battle of Guadalcanal on Kickstarter
- Compass Games has Schnell Boats up on their scrounge-some-more-pre-orders short-run Kickstarter
- Colline Epic Wargames has posted pics of their Polyversal sci-fi wargame arriving in the warehouse, so you can still snag pre-order pricing right now while they’re unpacking it all for shipping
- Compass Games has put WWII Commander: Market-Garden on their site for pre-orders
- Combat Mission Red Thunder Battle Pack 1, which covers 1944 in Poland, is up for pre-order through Battlefront
- It’s not going to make it’s funding goal, but let’s applaud BoozeQuest for trying to cross drinking with gaming, not unlike the Heroes of Barcadia did 2 years ago
- Forsaken is a “sandbox” tabletop game that gives you a post-apocalyptic/sci-fi adventure with a lot of very detailed boards & bits
- SPARTA! Struggle for Greece looks like one of those hybrids that has enough wargaming to keep you engaged, with enough of a toy factor to get a Eurogamer to play with you and most of their testimonials are from wargame media (and the designer is the guy who did 2 Minutes to Midnight1). See below for link to Moe’s video on it
- Collins Epic Wargames has both of their Spearpoint card games on sale: Eastern Front and the original 1943 one
- LNLP has the Command Ops 2 – Commander Pack I on sale at 20% off over on Steam
- Yes, there is a WW1 FPS game (who knew?!), and yes, you can get Isonzo on sale on Steam right now
- Noble Knight has a sitewide sale going on this week at 25% off everything
- The Commandos “Ammo Pack” is on sale at GOG
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Borodino for “Blucher” part 2
- First Impressions of Regiments by Microprose
- This week’s classic article ~ The Doomsday Vault
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 9 Ep 1 ~ Welcome Back!
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the newly-updated event calendar for everything else)
- Next #UnboxingDay is this week!
- Next Virtual Convention is The ACDC in January; on 19 October, we’ll have a 1-day showcase of professional wargaming projects under the Connections Online banner with details coming soon
- Next Real-World Convention is probably ForJeffCon (The Last MACE) in November
- Monday Happy Hour(s)!
Yesterday's Happy Hour on @ADragoons was four.
Hours.
That's it.
— Hethwill Wargames (@Hethwill_Khan) September 13, 2022
- The Battle of Quatre Bras (3) for “Lasalle 2”
- The Battle of Utitsa (2) for “Shako 2”
- Too Fat Lardies and a micro-scale Strength & Honour game
- A big-ass wargame table
- Southern Front 2022, Morrisville NC (RTP area) is This weekend with a focus on minis and a side of tabletop wargames
- Next weekend, you’ve got both Hurricon (Kissemme FL) and Barrage (Havre de Grace MD)
- GMT Weekend at the Warehouse, Hanford CA 13-16 October is the middle-of-nowhere event of the Fall
- If you’re headed to ASLOK in Cleveland, we’ve got a thread to chat about it
- Rocky digs into Five Parsecs From Home
- Moe looks at SPARTA! Struggle for Greece; he’s also got Whiskey Charlie live tonight on his channel
- Gimpy wants to talk about folks selling games online
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about the classics from GDW
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
- Paradox released Friends & Foes, the latest DLC for Crusader Kings III, their medieval grand-strategy/RPG (trailer). The free 1.7.0 “Bastion” update dropped alongside the DLC as well, and includes a ton bunch of balance tweaks, bug-fixes, and new features (especially with regards to character development & relationships).
- Warhammer III saw the release of Update 2.1.0 this past week (read the full patch notes here, watch the Cliff Notes version here). Aside from major additions like a new “Ultimate Crisis” setting and giving certain Chaos factions greater diplomatic options, the update’s most significant feature is the Assembly Kit, which provides a wide array of tools for the modding community.
- Developer Askoed has just released Kings & Cities, their medieval-era turn-based 4x, onto Steam Early-Access. The game is only $4.99 USD (currently $4.49 during the first week), which looks to be a decent price for the amount of gaming it appears to offer.
- The 2nd major update has dropped for Galactic Ruler, the real-time grand-strategy 4x from Battlegoat Studios (watch the update overview here). Highlighted features of this update are improved planet controls & automation, and redesigned Pirate Worlds.
- Kube Games managed to push out yet another update (version 1.2.6) to Imperiums: Greek Wars before the Rome vs. Carthageexpansion comes out next week. Titled (appropriately enough) “Get Ready for Rome”, this latest update has a bit of everything: UI improvements, balance work, AI improvements, bug fixes, and more.
- Also getting a new patch (version 1.0.3.47) is Wizards and Warlords, the “better than it looks” fantasy 4x from Valravn Games (read the full notes here). In addition to the requisite bug-fixes and balance work, the patch also adds various quality-of-life improvements and new content, including spells, units, & items.
- The “great wargame survey” (UK-based so mostly minis wargaming) 2022 edition has some results here
- Thin Red Line Games posted their 1985: Sacred Oil Designers’ Notes
- Mantic Games posted an interview with the designer of the latest edition of their Kings of War minis game
- Slitherine has teamed up with Creative Forge Games to open a new studio: Slitherine Poland
- This week’s Compass Town Hall
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- A UK perspective on the Urban Ops planners course that used Brian Train’s QUICK wargame, that Brian will show off at our upcoming Connections Online Showcase in October
- The new UK Foreign Secretary is a Warhammer nerd
- The next GUWS webinar is Merlin Cyber Wargaming Module: Beyond Magic Bullets and Fairy Dust on September 20 follow by Naval War College: Educational Wargaming on October 4th
- In the grandest tradition of Tuesday Newsday, this job announcement from CGSC dropped about 2 hours after we went live last week; they’re looking for a member for their wargaming team
- Russians losing “a battalion every day”?
- Taiwan in the media?
- Drones – they’re not just YouTube talking heads
- The ‘Kinetic Pendulum’: How the Army wants to defeat drone threats
- And they’re already practicing out at NTC
At sunrise this morning a swarm of 40 quadcopters all equipped with cameras, MILES, and lethal munition capable launched in advance of 11th ACR’s attack on a prepared defense by 1AD. Drones will be as important in the first battle of the next war as artillery is today. pic.twitter.com/zPQ2I8SoqN
— NTC Lead 6 (@NTCLead6) September 11, 2022
