September 13, 2022
The Mentioned in Dispatches Podcast is Back! – #TuesdayNewsday 9/13/22

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday takes a look at the strategy gaming headlines of the week

This past week we launched season 9 of Mentioned in Dispatches.  Launched in parallel with The Armchair Dragoons back in 2018, our podcast has been a constant and ever-present part of our community.  We do take breaks over the Summer (for conventions) and holidays (so we don’t end up homeless) but otherwise try to full most of the school year with a regular Friday release of our wargaming show.

We’re totally unscripted, occasionally off-topic, and almost always irreverent, but we try to have fun with the aesthetic of “a couple of folks hanging out in a bar just chatting about wargames”.  We hope you check it out and enjoy it.

The Other Headline This Week

The results of ConSimGameJam 2

 

Not quite the hordes of Genghis Khan, but still cool. Photo from Warlord Games

 

  • Southern Front 2022, Morrisville NC (RTP area) is This weekend with a focus on minis and a side of tabletop wargames
  • Next weekend, you’ve got both Hurricon (Kissemme FL) and Barrage (Havre de Grace MD)
  • GMT Weekend at the Warehouse, Hanford CA 13-16 October is the middle-of-nowhere event of the Fall
  • If you’re headed to ASLOK in Cleveland, we’ve got a thread to chat about it

 

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

  • Paradox released Friends & Foes, the latest DLC for Crusader Kings III, their medieval grand-strategy/RPG (trailer).  The free 1.7.0 “Bastion” update dropped alongside the DLC as well, and includes a ton bunch of balance tweaks, bug-fixes, and new features (especially with regards to character development & relationships).
  • Warhammer III saw the release of Update 2.1.0 this past week (read the full patch notes here, watch the Cliff Notes version here).  Aside from major additions like a new “Ultimate Crisis” setting and giving certain Chaos factions greater diplomatic options, the update’s most significant feature is the Assembly Kit, which provides a wide array of tools for the modding community.
  • Developer Askoed has just released Kings & Cities, their medieval-era turn-based 4x, onto Steam Early-Access.  The game is only $4.99 USD (currently $4.49 during the first week), which looks to be a decent price for the amount of gaming it appears to offer.
  • The 2nd major update has dropped for Galactic Ruler, the real-time grand-strategy 4x from Battlegoat Studios (watch the update overview here).  Highlighted features of this update are improved planet controls & automation, and redesigned Pirate Worlds.
  • Kube Games managed to push out yet another update (version 1.2.6) to Imperiums: Greek Wars before the Rome vs. Carthageexpansion comes out next week.  Titled (appropriately enough) “Get Ready for Rome”, this latest update has a bit of everything: UI improvements, balance work, AI improvements, bug fixes, and more.
  • Also getting a new patch (version 1.0.3.47) is Wizards and Warlords, the “better than it looks” fantasy 4x from Valravn Games (read the full notes here).  In addition to the requisite bug-fixes and balance work, the patch also adds various quality-of-life improvements and new content, including spells, units, & items.

 

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

