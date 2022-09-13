The Mentioned in Dispatches Podcast is Back! – #TuesdayNewsday 9/13/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday takes a look at the strategy gaming headlines of the week

This past week we launched season 9 of Mentioned in Dispatches. Launched in parallel with The Armchair Dragoons back in 2018, our podcast has been a constant and ever-present part of our community. We do take breaks over the Summer (for conventions) and holidays (so we don’t end up homeless) but otherwise try to full most of the school year with a regular Friday release of our wargaming show.

We’re totally unscripted, occasionally off-topic, and almost always irreverent, but we try to have fun with the aesthetic of “a couple of folks hanging out in a bar just chatting about wargames”. We hope you check it out and enjoy it.

The Other Headline This Week

The results of ConSimGameJam 2

Yesterday's Happy Hour on @ADragoons was four.

Hours. That's it. — Hethwill Wargames (@Hethwill_Khan) September 13, 2022

Southern Front 2022, Morrisville NC (RTP area) is This weekend with a focus on minis and a side of tabletop wargames

Next weekend, you’ve got both Hurricon (Kissemme FL) and Barrage (Havre de Grace MD)

GMT Weekend at the Warehouse, Hanford CA 13-16 October is the middle-of-nowhere event of the Fall

If you’re headed to ASLOK in Cleveland, we’ve got a thread to chat about it

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

At sunrise this morning a swarm of 40 quadcopters all equipped with cameras, MILES, and lethal munition capable launched in advance of 11th ACR’s attack on a prepared defense by 1AD. Drones will be as important in the first battle of the next war as artillery is today. pic.twitter.com/zPQ2I8SoqN — NTC Lead 6 (@NTCLead6) September 11, 2022

That’s all for this week!

