September 6, 2022
News

Connections Online Showcase coming in October – #TuesdayNewsday 9/6/22

by Armchair Dragoons PAO

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday digs into the strategy gaming headlines for you

October 19th will be a one-day, all-day Connections Online project showcase for professional/practitioner game design.  Each presentation will run 90-120 minutes and focus on a single use case of a game designed or adapted to professional military/natsec usage, including deep dives into the objectives/purposes, designs, mechanics, execution, and lessons learned from both the prep and conduct of the games.
Current plans include designs from Command & General Staff College, as well as games on urban warfare planning, and theater-level logistics, among others.

  • This event is currently projected to run over 12 hours, as it’ll all be single-threaded (ie, no sessions overlapping with each other)
  • Registration details will be released next week
  • Sessions will be broadcast through YouTube live for registered participants to interact with the presenters
  • Sessions will be made public for viewing after the completion of the showcase and an editorial review by the staff

Now that we’re at least 3 stores into our spotlight series, we’ve opened up a new directory page specifically for the stores, that includes links to both the store’s page, and our spotlight article for it.
This page will grow as we add more store spotlight articles, but the best way to help it grow is to submit your own local store for consideration through the online form.

 

Wherein Brant & Rocky (if only indirectly) pick a fight on Twitter around Rocky’s article on Flashpoint South China Sea and Brant’s insistence on his distinctions of “games” and “sims”
Warning, this thread sprawls

 

That’s all for this week!
Armchair Dragoons PAO

