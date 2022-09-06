Connections Online Showcase coming in October – #TuesdayNewsday 9/6/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday digs into the strategy gaming headlines for you
October 19th will be a one-day, all-day Connections Online project showcase for professional/practitioner game design. Each presentation will run 90-120 minutes and focus on a single use case of a game designed or adapted to professional military/natsec usage, including deep dives into the objectives/purposes, designs, mechanics, execution, and lessons learned from both the prep and conduct of the games.
Current plans include designs from Command & General Staff College, as well as games on urban warfare planning, and theater-level logistics, among others.
- This event is currently projected to run over 12 hours, as it’ll all be single-threaded (ie, no sessions overlapping with each other)
- Registration details will be released next week
- Sessions will be broadcast through YouTube live for registered participants to interact with the presenters
- Sessions will be made public for viewing after the completion of the showcase and an editorial review by the staff
The Other Headline
Now that we’re at least 3 stores into our spotlight series, we’ve opened up a new directory page specifically for the stores, that includes links to both the store’s page, and our spotlight article for it.
This page will grow as we add more store spotlight articles, but the best way to help it grow is to submit your own local store for consideration through the online form.
- Point Blank: V for Victory is now available to order on the LNLP site
- The product page for Pacific Tide 2nd printing doesn’t say it’s shipping yet, but also doesn’t have pre-order pricing anymore, so we’ll assume it’s out there
- Strategemata has released Time of Wars: Eastern Europe 1590 – 1660
- Gunner, HEAT, PC goes into early access on Steam today
- Steve Jackson Games started shipping Munchkin: Batman
- We’re a couple of weeks late, but White Dog Games did release The Night, a solitaire zombie-survival game, based on, uh…. ‘a movie’
- The digital adaptation of Brian Train’s Winter Thunder game is now available through BruinBear Games on itch.io
- Monster Fight Club has a new collection of minis from The Witcher
- Paizo has a bunch of new “guides” this month: Pathfinder Lost Omens: Travel Guide, Starfinder Armory Pocket Edition, and Pathfinder Lost Omens: Character Guide Special Edition
- Warlord Games has another “Army Muster” pack – the Belgian Line Infantry
- A bunch of new stuff from the Flames of War folks
- Sound of Drums are relaunching their History of the Ancient Seas game on Kickstarter today
- You’ve got a few hours to get your pledges in through Kickstarter for Compass Games’ American Tank Ace
- Ares Games is about to close pre-orders on their War of the Ring card game set to ship in November
- Mini Meeple Melee for your battles-on-the-go, on Kickstarter
- This is in no way a wargame, but anything called Watch Hockey, Get Drunk deserves a mention if only for truth-in-advertising; currently on GameFound
- Gamer’s Armory has Empire of the Sun, GBoJC Deluxe, and the Musket & Pike Dual Pack all at 20% off
- Earth Defense Force 5 is on sale, but even at 60% off seems high
- Someone seriously made a Tank Mechanic simulator? And made it VR?!
- GOG has Silent Hunter 2 at 75% off
- Most of the “Lightning” series of card games from Decision are on sale through Noble Knight
- S&T/ Decision has their September deal-of-the-month on magazine back-issues
- Saturday Night Fights ~ Part 1 of The Battle of Borodino for “Blucher”
- My Own Worst Enemy ~ Assault- Red Horizon 41 – Turn 5
- FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ Tabletop Game and Hobby
- “What WAS Nimitz Thinking?”: Another Battle of Midway Wargame Analysis
- Mentioned in Dispatches has started recording and returns this week!
- This week in our forums
- Let’s talk about wargames that focus on the WW2 campaigns in North Africa and what you do/n’t like about them
- Winning a Tuareg campaign in Rome II
- We’re always a bunch of suckers for some good puns
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Next #UnboxingDay is 15 September
- Next Virtual Convention is The ACDC in January; on 19 October, we’ll have a 1-day showcase of professional wargaming projects under the Connections Online banner with details coming soon
- Next Real-World Convention is probably ForJeffCon (The Last MACE) in November
Wherein Brant & Rocky (if only indirectly) pick a fight on Twitter around Rocky’s article on Flashpoint South China Sea and Brant’s insistence on his distinctions of “games” and “sims”
Warning, this thread sprawls
you can have games that aren't sims, and vice versa
but too many people talk about them like there is no overlap, when there frequently is
— The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) August 30, 2022
- The Battle of Quatre Bras (2) for “Lasalle 2”
- The Battle of Utitsa for “Shako 2”
- Wargame Leagues has their September PBEM games listed on their site, if you’d like to join any of them
- First Sunday of every month is Wargame Day at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC (suburban Raleigh), and this week we had games of Bayonets & Tomahawks, Combat Commander, and Marengo on the tables. More info here with Peter, too
#WargameDay in full effect, yo!
1st Sunday of every month
Talk to your local store and get it going at your place, too! pic.twitter.com/16FzfXcnBb
— The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) September 4, 2022
- Connections UK is running virtual this year, today & tomorrow
- Southern Front 2022, Morrisville NC (RTP area) is set for 16-18 September with a focus on minis and a side of tabletop wargames
- GMT Weekend at the Warehouse, Hanford CA 13-16 October is the middle-of-nowhere event of the Fall
- If you’re headed to ASLOK in Cleveland, we’ve got a thread to chat about it
- Rocky takes a look at some Brutecast wargaming among other things
- Moe goes inside Lanzerath Ridge
- Fort Circle Games will be at Labyrinth Game Store in DC to kick off their Wargame Wednesdays with a talk by Kevin Bertram, designer of Shores of Tripoli
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about tactical monsters
- Thin Red Line Games has updated the VASSAL module for Sacred Oil
- Avalanche Press gives you a look at the USMC in their Korean War version of Panzer Grenadier
- Wargame Design Studio updated Campaign Waterloo and the details are here
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Lines of communication have always been important, and the Ukrainians are definitely paying attention
- Updating US field kit for arctic warfare, and wondering how much the proper equipment for extreme weather conditions (arctic, desert, jungle, etc) ever gets factored into wargames, whether hobby or professional?
- The GUWS kids are talking about the Thor’s Hammer game they designed for CGSC, tonight at 6pm EDT.
After that, it’s Merlin Cyber Wargaming Module: Beyond Magic Bullets and Fairy Dust on September 20 and Naval War College: Educational Wargaming on October 4th
- PaxSims gives you 2 collections of links this week
- Article listing for this month’s edition of the Simulation & Gaming academic journal
- A “simulation & gaming” miscellany of articles from around the web, including us!
