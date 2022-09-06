Connections Online Showcase coming in October – #TuesdayNewsday 9/6/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday digs into the strategy gaming headlines for you

October 19th will be a one-day, all-day Connections Online project showcase for professional/practitioner game design. Each presentation will run 90-120 minutes and focus on a single use case of a game designed or adapted to professional military/natsec usage, including deep dives into the objectives/purposes, designs, mechanics, execution, and lessons learned from both the prep and conduct of the games.

Current plans include designs from Command & General Staff College, as well as games on urban warfare planning, and theater-level logistics, among others.

This event is currently projected to run over 12 hours, as it’ll all be single-threaded (ie, no sessions overlapping with each other)

Registration details will be released next week

Sessions will be broadcast through YouTube live for registered participants to interact with the presenters

Sessions will be made public for viewing after the completion of the showcase and an editorial review by the staff

The Other Headline

Now that we’re at least 3 stores into our spotlight series, we’ve opened up a new directory page specifically for the stores, that includes links to both the store’s page, and our spotlight article for it.

This page will grow as we add more store spotlight articles, but the best way to help it grow is to submit your own local store for consideration through the online form.

Wherein Brant & Rocky (if only indirectly) pick a fight on Twitter around Rocky’s article on Flashpoint South China Sea and Brant’s insistence on his distinctions of “games” and “sims”

Warning, this thread sprawls

you can have games that aren't sims, and vice versa but too many people talk about them like there is no overlap, when there frequently is — The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) August 30, 2022

#WargameDay in full effect, yo! 1st Sunday of every month

Talk to your local store and get it going at your place, too! pic.twitter.com/16FzfXcnBb — The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) September 4, 2022

Rocky takes a look at some Brutecast wargaming among other things

Moe goes inside Lanzerath Ridge

Fort Circle Games will be at Labyrinth Game Store in DC to kick off their Wargame Wednesdays with a talk by Kevin Bertram, designer of Shores of Tripoli

Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about tactical monsters

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

